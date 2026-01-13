“Love Is A Verb”: Woman Kicks BF Out After He Eats The Food She Could Barely Afford And Saved For Their Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that groceries have become exorbitantly expensive in recent years. So most families can’t afford anything but the bare necessities. That’s why one mother was absolutely furious when she realized that her boyfriend was eating the food that she intended to serve to their children, without contributing anything to the household.

Below, you’ll find the full story that the mother shared on Reddit, detailing why she kicked her boyfriend out of her home, as well as some of the replies and advice that invested readers left her.

These days, a hundred bucks isn’t all that much. So, imagine having to make that last for a month’s worth of groceries

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman recently had to kick out her boyfriend who kept eating the family’s food while refusing to chip in

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Humble_Bet_3493

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It was good riddance to bad rubbish as the woman updated the post to explain how she took action to make a change for the better

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Following the posting of the story on Reddit, OP also added an update on some of the positive things that have happened since then.

Namely, she reassured the internet that nobody was going hungry and got in touch with some folks. First, she set up a meeting with a lawyer to discuss child support as well as the option of going no-contact.

She also reached out to her mother explaining the situation, who was more than happy to send some groceries and a few gift cards.

Lastly, OP also organized therapy for herself and the kids as the guy was a bit of a toxic boyfriend.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Commenters were all over the place with opinions, but one thing was certain: they all agreed that kicking the boyfriend out was the right thing

Given that the boyfriend has a kid, substance use issues, and flat out refuses to help out alone makes him eligible for not being welcome in OP’s household. However, others were also quick to point out that abuse is never OK and so that too means out with him.

Others had a bone to pick with OP. They encouraged (in the only way netizens can) OP to get her priorities straight. She shouldn’t let someone like her boyfriend be around her kids, she shouldn’t be letting him inside her house period, let alone feed him. OP deserved more, and folks pointed that out.

Yet others gave some context and pointed out that saying things like “I didn’t think you were serious”, “I thought you were joking” and “I didn’t think you meant it” are defensive cries of narcissism. And that’s never good in a leech relationship.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s a good thing the woman started getting out of that relationship sooner rather than later

As you might have already gathered from the story itself, the toxic relationship was one that was hard to leave. Generally, reasons can come in many shapes—child safety, custody, financial issues, housing and physical safety, just to name a few. And these make decisions hard to make.

However, leaving must be done for the self and for the kids. It’s important to make a safety plan, which would identify safe places to lay low for a while, figuring out how to leave the house (preferably quickly) undetected and preparing all the belongings and things you might need, among other things.

What OP did right was she sought legal advice because that would empower her to have added protection against her partner.

Other things that might help the situation is having a designated helper with whom you’d have code words to keep things secret, and hence safe. And speaking of safety, online privacy is also a priority: changing passwords, making accounts private, and even getting an extra phone can go a long way in keeping things secret and secure.

And remember, there’s always a hotline. So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your thoughts and verdicts in the comment section below!

Folks online shared their takes, good or bad, mostly focusing on the fact that the woman should set her priorities straight

