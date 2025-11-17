Woman Shares Her Aging Progress And How She Looks After Getting A Facelift At 70 Years Old

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Aging is a normal part of life that humans have been trying to mentally deal with for, probably, much of human history. However, modern medicine does now allow people to take a bit more control back and change how they look. As it turns out, it’s not just Hollywood celebrities that are interested in cosmetic procedures.
A 74 year old woman went viral after she shared photos of how she looked from as far back as the 60s, including of the facelift she got at 70. The internet shared their thoughts on her life and her beauty choices. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.
RELATED:
It can be fascinating to see how a person’s appearance has changed over the decades
Woman sharing aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old, smiling outdoors.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
0