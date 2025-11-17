Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Shares Her Aging Progress And How She Looks After Getting A Facelift At 70 Years Old
Surgeons performing a facelift procedure on a woman in an operating room, showing transformation process details.
Woman Shares Her Aging Progress And How She Looks After Getting A Facelift At 70 Years Old

Aging is a normal part of life that humans have been trying to mentally deal with for, probably, much of human history. However, modern medicine does now allow people to take a bit more control back and change how they look. As it turns out, it’s not just Hollywood celebrities that are interested in cosmetic procedures.

A 74 year old woman went viral after she shared photos of how she looked from as far back as the 60s, including of the facelift she got at 70. The internet shared their thoughts on her life and her beauty choices. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    It can be fascinating to see how a person’s appearance has changed over the decades

    Woman sharing aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old, smiling outdoors.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Which is one reason this woman went viral for sharing decades worth of pictures

    Young woman with brunette hair in 1969 senior photo illustrating aging progress before facelift at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Young woman at a 1973 wedding smiling and looking away, part of aging progress shared after facelift at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Young woman in her early 20s with long brown hair reflecting on aging progress before facelift at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman at age 33 sharing her aging progress and experience before getting a facelift at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman sharing aging progress and facelift results, smiling in a pink dress, showcasing her look at 39 and beyond.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman shares aging progress with close-up portrait showing facelift results at 70 years old smiling happily.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman smiling by decorated Christmas tree holding dog, showing aging progress and facelift results at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman holding dog wearing reindeer antlers, illustrating aging progress and facelift results at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Close-up of a woman showing aging progress and her facial appearance after a facelift at 70 years old.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Close-up of a woman showing her aging progress one day after getting a facelift at 70 years old with visible stitches.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Woman showing aging progress and her appearance 14 days after facelift at 70 years old with natural look and long blonde hair.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Close-up of a woman showcasing aging progress and facelift results at 70 with healthy, glowing skin and confidence.

    Image credits: seventywaves

    Netizens shared their thoughts on her pictures

    Comment from woman sharing her aging progress expressing comfort and positive feelings about facelift results at 70 years old.

    Woman shares her aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old in comments.

    Woman sharing her aging progress and appearance after getting a facelift at 70 years old in a candid social media comment.

    Comment on social media from woman sharing her aging progress and facelift results at 70 years old.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman sharing her aging progress after a facelift at 70 years old.

    Woman shares her aging progress and appearance after getting a facelift at 70 years old in a social media comment.

    Comment praising a woman’s aging progress and facelift results, highlighting confidence and youthful appearance at 70 years old.

    Comment about starting to save money for a face lift shared by a woman discussing aging progress at 70 years old.

    Comment praising a woman for aging gracefully and taking care of herself without overfilling her face after facelift at 70 years old.

    Screenshot of social media comments praising a woman sharing her aging progress and facelift results at 70 years old.

    Comment from woman sharing her aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old.

    Comment by Cassie expressing excitement about being divorced and recovering from a facelift, with 253 likes.

    Woman shares her aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old through comments.

    Comments exchange on a woman sharing her aging progress and facelift results at 70, highlighting timeless beauty.

    User comments on a woman sharing her aging progress and how she looks after getting a facelift at 70 years old.

    Comment from Sarah about facelift with emoji, highlighting aging progress and facelift benefits at 70 years old.

    Comment on social media post expressing desire for a facelift later in life without fillers, appreciating the shared aging progress.

    Comment saying making me feel more at peace with aging with a red heart emoji on a social media post.

    Comment about a woman’s aging progress and how a facelift made her look well rested at 70 years old.

    Comment from Marie H sharing her aging progress and excitement after getting a facelift at 70 years old.

    Comment on social media mentioning saving money for retirement and facelift, reflecting aging progress after 70 years old.

    Social media comments showing a woman’s aging progress and her appearance after a facelift at 70 years old.

    Comment from a woman sharing her decision to save up for a facelift to improve her aging appearance at 70 years old.

    Beauty
    plastic surgery

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

