Woman “Stages” Her Apartment To Impress A Guy, Finally Admits It At Their Wedding
Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, smiling and giving a gift during an intimate moment at home.
Couples, Relationships

Woman “Stages” Her Apartment To Impress A Guy, Finally Admits It At Their Wedding

Plenty of people have done crazy things for love. Perhaps you’ve pretended that you enjoy the taste of olives to seem more in sync with your date. Or maybe you learned all of the lyrics to your partner’s favorite album to impress them. There’s nothing wrong with going above and beyond for someone you’re trying to woo. But according to the internet, there’s a fine line between adorable and unsettling.

One woman recently shared a story on Reddit that she told during her wedding vows, explaining how she won her husband’s heart. However, readers were split on whether the tale was heartwarming or creepy. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies readers shared. 

    This woman had a crush on her husband long before they began dating

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, sitting on bed with gift, sharing an intimate moment in a bright room.

    Image credits: Albertshakirov / Envato (not the actual photo)

    So at their wedding, she admitted that she went out of her way to win him over

    Text image showing a confession about staging an apartment to impress a guy, later admitted at wedding vows.

    Text excerpt showing a woman reminiscing about love at first sight with her now husband, from a staged apartment story.

    Text excerpt from story about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, revealing feelings at their wedding.

    Text excerpt about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, reflecting on love and second chances.

    Text on white background saying I invited him to crash at my place after a friends birthday party and woman stages her apartment to impress a guy story excerpt

    Alt text: Woman stages her apartment to impress a guy by casually leaving a favorite football team T-shirt on a chair.

    Text on white background reading a woman staged her apartment to impress a guy and later admitted it at their wedding.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, finally admitting it at their wedding with a heartfelt moment.

    Text image showing a woman admitting she staged her apartment to impress a guy, leading to perfect wedding vows.

    Alt text: Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, smiling during a candid moment before their wedding celebration.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy smiling with groom during outdoor wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: Omelnickiy / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background explaining a woman staged her apartment to impress a guy and later admitted it at their wedding.

    Image credits: Far_Magazine_5084

    Pretending to like things for your partner is often a bad idea

    Couple playing with rackets and ball by the lake, woman staging apartment to impress a guy, sharing a joyful moment.

    Image credits: bernardbodo / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Despite the fact that dating should be extremely simple, it often becomes incredibly overwhelming. You don’t want to love bomb, but you need to make it clear that you’re interested. Don’t play too hard to get, but don’t become clingy and annoying either. 

    Meanwhile, take all of the advice you read online with a grain of salt. Because at the end of the day, every person is different. And what will have one woman swooning might have another blocking your phone number.

    When it comes to faking interests to impress a partner, Wendy L. Patrick, PhD, warns in a piece for Psychology Today that “mismatched interests can only be concealed for so long before they begin to take a toll on relational satisfaction.”

    It’s common to exaggerate how much you enjoy watching football or how often you bake cookies to get a reaction out of your partner. But we have to be careful that this doesn’t lead us into relationships where we won’t be happy long term. For example, if you pretend that you love going for an early morning run every Saturday, your partner will be shocked if you suddenly have a breakdown one day about how much you despise running. 

    Instead of forcing yourself to pretend you love their hobbies, it might be healthier to join them every once in a while to show support. And when you don’t feel like participating, you can spend that time focusing on your own hobbies. 

    It’s certainly not necessary to enjoy the exact same activities as your partner to have a healthy relationship. However, Dr. Patrick says that it is important for couples to have shared activities that they both enjoy. 

    Honesty is a crucial aspect of any healthy relationship

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, having a heartfelt conversation in a bright living room setting.

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Maybe you can play tennis with your partner, or perhaps you both love painting together. As long as you spend quality time together, there should be space in your relationship for your individual preferences as well. 

    Another aspect of this story is the importance of honesty in a relationship. No, you don’t have to spoil your partner’s surprise party or tell them how obvious the pimple on their forehead is. But we should definitely feel comfortable being open and honest about nearly everything in our romantic relationships.

    Clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff, PhD, told Verywell Mind that honesty allows you to be authentic with your partner, which can be extremely freeing. You don’t have to worry about keeping up appearances when you’ve got nothing to hide. Meanwhile, being comfortable with honesty will help you communicate your needs. And, of course, this can go a long way in building trust in your relationship.

    Some readers were appalled by the author’s admission, but the reality is that most of us have probably done something we’re not exactly proud of to win over a partner. And if it actually works out and creates a happy, healthy relationship, who are we to judge?

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas.

    Many readers found the story wholesome and heartwarming, and the author joined in on the conversation

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy and their relationship reaction at the wedding.

    Screenshot of a conversation about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy and admitting it at their wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before their wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment conversation about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before their wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread praising a story about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy and confessing it at their wedding.

    Screenshot of a forum comment thread discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before admitting it at their wedding.

    Reddit comment about wife staging apartment to impress a guy, showing love and support in a lasting relationship.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before marriage.

    Text conversation discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, later admitting it at their wedding.

    Text comment on social media expressing a mixed opinion, related to woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, shown arranging decor with a smile in a cozy living room setting.

    Screenshot of a forum comment praising a woman who staged her apartment to impress a guy before admitting it at their wedding.

    Comment discussing a real story about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, hoping for a better outcome.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying well played, related to a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a post about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying "That’s not stalking. That’s just strategy" in a casual online discussion.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing dating and honesty related to a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Comment discussing relationship tactics and admitting staged apartment during wedding, reflecting on dating strategies.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, later admitting the truth during their wedding celebration.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a wedding vow admission related to staging an apartment to impress a guy.

    Comment about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy and admitting it at their wedding.

    Comment expressing mixed feelings about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, admiring her ingenuity and drive.

    However, some considered the author’s behavior concerning

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before admitting it at their wedding.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before their wedding.

    Comment on Reddit reading the guy fell for the stalker, discussing woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, finally admitting it during their wedding ceremony.

    Alt text: Reddit comment debate about a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy and admitting it at their wedding.

    Text comment on screen showing negative reaction, related to woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before admitting it at their wedding.

    Comment on social media platform discussing a woman staging her apartment to impress a guy before admitting it at their wedding.

    Woman staging her apartment to impress a guy, finally admitting it during their wedding celebration.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment with the word desperation related to woman staging her apartment to impress a guy.

    Relationship
    secrets
    wedding
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's cute and people should get over themselves.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I totally think that if a guy had done this many more people would be horrified... I'm sure their love is not based only on what happened that night but I still find it quite creepy...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You n me both hun, older woman here n im like w*f we’re u thinking desperate much !! N agree reverse the roles n yup we,d all be screaming stalker pervert etc right

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem at all with this, everyone tries to show their best self on the early dates...apart from what does "no headgear" mean? I presume it's not to do with hats - is it memory, emotional baggage or similar?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Braces. Braces have a lot of nasty names, courtesy of even nastier children. Headgear is one of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's cute and people should get over themselves.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I totally think that if a guy had done this many more people would be horrified... I'm sure their love is not based only on what happened that night but I still find it quite creepy...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You n me both hun, older woman here n im like w*f we’re u thinking desperate much !! N agree reverse the roles n yup we,d all be screaming stalker pervert etc right

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem at all with this, everyone tries to show their best self on the early dates...apart from what does "no headgear" mean? I presume it's not to do with hats - is it memory, emotional baggage or similar?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Braces. Braces have a lot of nasty names, courtesy of even nastier children. Headgear is one of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
