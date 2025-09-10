Guy Cheats On Wife, Has The Gall To Say She Looks Like A Cheater As She Moves On And Marries Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody enters a marriage thinking their partner will cheat on them, but if it happens, it can be devastating. The problem with cheaters is that even though they’ve already done so much damage, they sometimes still want to bring their loved one down to their level.

This is what a woman realized after she divorced her husband over his infidelity. When she tried to move on, she managed to find love with someone else and decided to marry him. This angered her ex-husband, and he called her a cheater for remarrying so quickly.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, the people having an affair project their insecurities onto their partner, without even having any evidence

Share icon

Image credits:Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she and her husband, Ben, had the perfect marriage and that they had never experienced any fights or troubles in their relationship

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Things started changing after the lockdown, and the poster noticed that Ben was avoiding her calls and sometimes being cold, distant, and snappy with her

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the woman became suspicious and checked Ben’s phone, only to find that he had been sending pictures to women and looking up their addresses

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: amerka83 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Ben’s scared reaction to his wife looking through his phone made her realize that he had been cheating, so she filed for divorce and had to deal with the pain of it

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tony Eight Media / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months later, after struggling with difficult feelings, the poster connected with someone on a dating app, and they eventually decided to get hitched

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRed658

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ben found out that his ex-wife was getting remarried, he was livid and accused her of being the cheater if she was able to move on so fast

The woman shared that in the initial years of her marriage to Ben, things seemed picture perfect, and they never really faced any trouble. It’s only after the lockdown ended that he seemed to become very distant. He would often travel and ignore her texts or calls so she wouldn’t know where he was. He’d also not accompany her to things they used to go to together.

It’s sometimes difficult to come to terms with the fact that one’s partner is having an affair, but there can be subtle signs that prove it. Sudden changes in behavior, like how it seemed in Ben, or sneakiness, can point to the fact that the other person is hiding something. Although it might not always be due to infidelity, it’s a sign that something is going on that must be explored.

The poster became very suspicious of her husband, and so she decided to check his phone. She came across many messages he had sent to different women and also Google searches of their addresses. What made her certain that he was cheating was when she confronted him about a hidden folder on his phone that he absolutely refused to give the password to.

ADVERTISEMENT

When people find out that their spouse has been having an affair, it can be heartbreaking. Psychologists say that learning about a partner’s infidelity can even cause post-traumatic stress. This is because the mind receives a mental shock, and the individual begins to question everything about their partner and relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: Asdrubal luna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster definitely struggled with her divorce and her ex-husband’s infidelity. She could not eat, sleep, or manage her mental health properly. Luckily, after two months, she listened to a friend’s suggestion and began connecting with people on a dating app. That’s how she ended up falling in love with a man named Jake, who treated her well.

Even though it might have been fast, Jake and the OP decided to get married. Relationship experts say that divorced people might consider remarriage if they find someone who gives them the kind of love, care, and support they are looking for. If they find a person who is able to heal their romantic wounds, it might then work for them to get hitched soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster felt that she was ready to move ahead and posted about her engagement online, but her ex-husband was angry about the news. He accused her of taking things too fast and tried to call her out as the “cheater,” even though he had been the one to go too far. She tried to ignore his jabs, but his words still affected her.

It’s possible that the OP was moving too quickly in her current relationship, but she also deserved to experience happiness after having to struggle with her ex’s cheating. It’s possible that he was feeling jealous that she had found someone else, while he was only left with a broken marriage that was all his fault.

What are your thoughts on this situation, and do you think the OP was thinking of remarrying too quickly? Do share your opinions down below.

People were glad that the woman had found someone else, and urged her to block Ben and ignore him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT