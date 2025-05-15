Woman Wins $300k Jaguar, Boyfriend Of 2 Months Claims It Should Belong To Both Of Them
Who needs movies when real life serves up plot twists better than anything a screenwriter could dream up?
Take this story, for example. A Redditor’s boyfriend had his eye on a raffle for a luxury car worth $300K—but since he was broke, he couldn’t afford the $50 ticket.
His girlfriend kindly offered to split it with him, but he declined. So she quietly bought one on her own.
And wouldn’t you know it? She won. Now, he’s furious that she won’t share the prize he passed up a chance to get.
Check out the full story below.
The woman entered a raffle her boyfriend couldn’t afford and won a $300K luxury car
Image credits: Ana Maria Moroz / pexels (not the actual photo)
Now he’s furious she’s keeping the prize to herself
Image credits: Aleks Marinkovic / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: gotlucky1245
The woman later revealed they’d only been together for two months
Many readers believed the prize was rightfully hers
But others argued that rubbing it in front of her boyfriend was unkind
Ultimately, she chose to walk away from the relationship
OP needs to show the BF the door out. He's a jerk.
Yes. Dump his buttocks, toot sweet.
They were together for two months. That's not a relationship. That's a "getting to know each other and having fun" phase. No one loves the other. There is no "ours." It's her car to do with what she wants. He would have done the same thing to her.
