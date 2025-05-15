Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Wins $300k Jaguar, Boyfriend Of 2 Months Claims It Should Belong To Both Of Them
Stylish woman wearing sunglasses and black blazer sitting inside a car, evoking luxury and confidence.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Wins $300k Jaguar, Boyfriend Of 2 Months Claims It Should Belong To Both Of Them

Who needs movies when real life serves up plot twists better than anything a screenwriter could dream up?

Take this story, for example. A Redditor’s boyfriend had his eye on a raffle for a luxury car worth $300K—but since he was broke, he couldn’t afford the $50 ticket.

His girlfriend kindly offered to split it with him, but he declined. So she quietly bought one on her own.

And wouldn’t you know it? She won. Now, he’s furious that she won’t share the prize he passed up a chance to get.

Check out the full story below.

    The woman entered a raffle her boyfriend couldn’t afford and won a $300K luxury car

    Image credits: Ana Maria Moroz / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Now he’s furious she’s keeping the prize to herself

    Image credits: Aleks Marinkovic / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: gotlucky1245

    The woman later revealed they’d only been together for two months

    Many readers believed the prize was rightfully hers

    But others argued that rubbing it in front of her boyfriend was unkind

    Ultimately, she chose to walk away from the relationship

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were together for two months. That's not a relationship. That's a "getting to know each other and having fun" phase. No one loves the other. There is no "ours." It's her car to do with what she wants. He would have done the same thing to her.

