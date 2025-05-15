Woman Wins $300k Jaguar, Boyfriend Of 2 Months Claims It Should Belong To Both Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs movies when real life serves up plot twists better than anything a screenwriter could dream up?

Take this story, for example. A Redditor’s boyfriend had his eye on a raffle for a luxury car worth $300K—but since he was broke, he couldn’t afford the $50 ticket.

His girlfriend kindly offered to split it with him, but he declined. So she quietly bought one on her own.

And wouldn’t you know it? She won. Now, he’s furious that she won’t share the prize he passed up a chance to get.

The woman entered a raffle her boyfriend couldn’t afford and won a $300K luxury car

Now he’s furious she’s keeping the prize to herself

The woman later revealed they’d only been together for two months

Many readers believed the prize was rightfully hers

But others argued that rubbing it in front of her boyfriend was unkind

Ultimately, she chose to walk away from the relationship

