Woman Refuses To Move Her Hair On Plane, Dad Figures Out How To Make Her Super Uncomfortable

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Airline etiquette is the kind of topic most people agree on, yet every flight there are a few people out there who seem to think they are at home on the sofa. Because everyone is stuck together for a few hours, diplomatic tact is advised.

A man ended up in a bit of a complicated situation when, on a flight, a woman in front of him kept tossing her hair over the seat and directly in front of the screen his daughter was using to watch a film. When he switched seats with his daughter, the woman asked why and he made a possibly badly planned joke about the appearance of her hair.

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It always seems more deliberate than anything whenever passengers throw their hair over the seat-rest on a plane

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual image)

One thing they don’t expect, though, is a dad, whose kid couldn’t watch a movie because of said hair, putting an end to the obnoxiousness

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Image credits: ismail mohamed – SoviLe (not the actual image)

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Image credits: Annual_Duty_5258

No, he didn’t cut the hair—rather, he swapped seats with the kid and creeped out and shamed the passenger with sarcasm

A Redditor was recently flying with his wife and kid to Mexico when the lady sitting in front of his daughter threw her goldie locks over her seat rest, thus blocking the Trolls movie the kid was enjoying.

Talking didn’t help, so he instead swapped seats with his daughter. When she asked why, he explained he just wanted to take a closer look at the woman’s hair because he thought it was pretty.

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No more of the woman’s hair was seen throughout the rest of the flight.

The reason why this ended up on r/AITAH was that his wife thought it was rude. Not Redditors, though—they thought the dad was the hero here. Folks thought the resolution was quick and smooth, all while keeping it civil.

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If anything, they paid for a hairless seat. They deserved one.

Image credits: Christina Spoerer (not the actual image)

When it comes to plane etiquette, there are no specifics in terms of hair, but it is generally expected that folks keep to their own space

Everyone who flew at least once understands how cramped airplanes can be and there is little room for personal space. But that doesn’t mean someone else has to suffer while you overcompensate for it. Yes, that includes hair.

Instead, the most sensible solution to keeping everyone else out of your hair is to tie it up. There is no point in trying to look beautiful on a plane because it’ll still look like you’ve just gotten out of bed.

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But if you insist on looking the part of a dashing swordsman, take a small dry shampoo bottle on board and go wild on your hair before you land.

However, if you see someone who flat out refuses to keep their hair in line, do not meddle with it: don’t tie knots, don’t cut it, don’t tangle, nothing. Instead simply ask the flight attendants to help (if talking doesn’t work), or do what the dad did—if it’s an issue of not being able to see the screen, and there is an opportunity to swap seats, go for it. It doesn’t hurt anyone.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Are you team dad or team Goldie Locks? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

Image credits: Kenny Eliason (not the actual image)

Folks online were all confident that the dad was not the jerk

Some folks shared similar stories of hair-filled flights

There were a couple of people who played devil’s advocate and sided with the missus