Bride Wants To Upgrade Her Honeymoon At Bridesmaid’s Expense, Gets A Reality Check

Having each other’s backs during times of need is one of the cornerstones of a good friendship. However, that does not give anyone the license to take advantage of the person who will be there for you, regardless of the circumstances.

A bride didn’t seem to understand this concept when she asked her childhood friend and bridesmaid to bake her wedding cake. With the total amount costing around $800, she wanted to pay a meager $150.

The ludicrous request didn’t sit well with her friend, whose husband urged her to skip the wedding altogether.

Some people seem willing to take advantage of their friends for their own gain

Wedding planner with rings and pink ribbons on wooden table

A woman shared her story of how her friend tried to lowball her into making a wedding cake

Bride discussing honeymoon upgrade plans with bridesmaid

Bride wants to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense but faces a reality check

Text on a white background discussing a bride asking for a wedding cake

Elegant white wedding cake with floral decorations surrounded by assorted desserts

With the original price being $800, the bride wanted to pay a mere $150

Bride wants to upgrade honeymoon, plans costly wedding cake, expects bridesmaid to cover expenses

Text excerpt discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at a bridesmaid's expense and facing a reality check

Text excerpt discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon, expecting bridesmaid to cover costs

Bride wants to upgrade honeymoon charging bridesmaid, gets a reality check about friendship and financial boundaries

Young woman in gray sweater expressing frustration indoors

The disagreement created some division within the bridal party

Text excerpt showing a bride facing pressure from bridesmaids to lower honeymoon upgrade costs

Text excerpt from a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense and facing a reality check

The author provided a breakdown of her expenses

Text about bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense and facing a reality check

Bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense faces reality check about wedding costs

Bride upgrading honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense faces a reality check about costs

A sense of entitlement can be an expression of grievances and frustration

Many people would be quick to jump to conclusions and accuse the bride of being entitled. However, her behavior may be a result of pent-up frustrations and grievances.

According to psychotherapist and psychoanalyst F. Diane Barth, a person may act entitled as a result of mistreatment or not getting what they need.

“It can be a way of saying, ‘I deserve to be taken care of, or treated with compassion and respect, just as much as anyone else does,’” Barth wrote, adding that their behavior could be a “shift towards self-respect.”

The bride may have been feeling the pressure as her wedding day approaches, along with the financial burden of her bills racking up. However, it does not excuse her to make such a ridiculous request in the name of friendship.

An even uglier scenario would be that the bride could be taking advantage of her friend blatantly, given their closeness. According to journalist, entrepreneur, and former Johns Hopkins Carey Business School professor Bruce Y. Lee, refusing to respect boundaries and trying to make a person feel bad for setting them are tell-tale signs.

Most experts would always advise establishing these strict boundaries and declining unrealistic demands. In some cases, it may be necessary to set limits, even in close friendships.

The woman had the right to say no, given the amount she was offered for the effort she would need to put in. She may need to speak with the bride and work out a reasonable compromise. But if that doesn’t work, she may be better off following her husband’s advice and skipping the wedding.

The author also answered some questions

Online discussion about bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and facing backlash comments

Bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense faces backlash and gets a reality check in wedding planning conflict.

Text conversation about a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at the bridesmaid’s expense and handling wedding duties.

Most commenters sided with the author and her husband

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at her bridesmaid’s expense.

Comment discussing bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and the resulting reality check.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at a bridesmaid’s expense.

Reddit comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and receiving a reality check.

Bride wants to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense but faces a reality check about wedding costs and expectations.

Text discussing the need for an ironclad contract to protect a bridesmaid financially from a bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon expenses.

Bride demanding honeymoon upgrade at bridesmaid’s expense faces backlash and gets a reality check about wedding costs and drama.

Reddit comment discussing bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and receiving a reality check.

Text message exchange showing conflict over expensive wedding gift linked to bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense.

Comment discussing bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and setting firm boundaries on costs.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at a bridesmaid’s expense.

Reddit comment discussing a bride trying to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and facing reality check.

Reddit user explains boundaries when asked to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense, getting a reality check.

Bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense faces a reality check in a candid discussion.

Bride wants to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense, leading to a reality check about fairness and support in wedding plans.

Comment on a forum post discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at a bridesmaid’s expense and receiving a reality check.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense.

Comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon and the bridesmaid refusing to pay for it.

Comment discussing stress of bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and the reality check given.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and the backlash received.

Text discussing a bride asking her bridesmaid to pay $675 for a hotel room to upgrade honeymoon plans.

Text excerpt from online discussion about bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense and facing backlash.

Comment stating wedding shaming is unfair, advising not to ask for what you cannot afford, in a forum discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment about a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and facing criticism.

Comment discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and facing a reality check.

Text excerpt discussing bride’s cake issues and refusing to make cake, reflecting bride wants to upgrade honeymoon conflict.

Text discussing a bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at her bridesmaid’s expense and facing a reality check.

Commenter discusses entitlement in a bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid's expense and receiving a reality check.

However, some thought she was being unreasonable

Text comment discussing the bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and receiving a reality check.

Comment discussing bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and the financial fairness involved.

Comment criticizing a bride for being rude and demanding high prices from a bridesmaid during honeymoon upgrade dispute.

Commenter discusses bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and the reality check she receives.

Comment discussing the bride wanting to upgrade her honeymoon at the bridesmaid’s expense and facing a reality check.

Reddit comment discussing bride wanting to upgrade honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense and facing reality check.

Comment thread discussing bridesmaid costs and expectations related to upgrading a honeymoon at bridesmaid’s expense.