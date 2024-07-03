ADVERTISEMENT

Ever notice how everyone thinks they’re an expert matchmaker? It’s like the second you mention you’re single, they transform into a love-obsessed Cupid, convinced they know just the right person for you. Whether it’s your great aunt at family dinners or your coworker during lunch breaks, they all have that one “amazing” match who’s just perfect for you. Spoiler alert: they never are.

But what happens when you’re single and in your 20s, working in an office with plenty of moms ready to set you up with their sons or daughters? Well, let’s just say that every coffee break is a potential episode of “The Bachelor”, and our protagonist has made it to the final.

Woman tries to set up her 19-year-old son with her 20-year-old coworker, she agrees but changes her mind when she finds out he still expects his mom to make his food

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman starts a new job and meets the assistant manager, a mom who thinks her son would be perfect for her, asking if she would like to go out on a date with him

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

“I’m very much used to older women in my life trying to set me up with their sons”: the young woman initially agrees to meet her coworker’s son for a coffee

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)

Image credits: movingaway1214

The young woman changes her mind about dating her coworker’s 19-year-old son when she finds out he still expects his mom to cook for him, even if it’s just a sandwich

The original poster of this juicy story was a 20-year-old woman, who we’ll just call Olivia. She had just started her new job and was still riding the wave of first impressions and getting-to-know-you small talk, when she met Sherry, the assistant manager. Sherry was a 45-year-old mom with a real passion for playing matchmaker.

Over a casual chat about relationships, Sherry’s 19-year-old son, Travis, was put on the table as a potential date for Olivia. Recently out of a long-term relationship, our protagonist figured, “Why not?” and told Sherry she’d think about it.

Coming back to their conversation after a few weeks, Olivia decided a coffee date with Travis might be a good idea. She told Sherry to let her son know she was interested but wouldn’t be free until after the New Year. Sherry agreed, and everything seemed set for a future date. But then, the plot thickened.

In a typical breakroom chat session, Sherry and a couple of other coworkers were swapping mom stories. That’s when Sherry dropped a bombshell that could rival any reality TV plot twist: her son Travis, despite being 19, still expected his mom to make his sandwiches. Wait, what? Just like most of us, Olivia couldn’t believe her ears. A 19-year-old who couldn’t fend for himself in the kitchen? The term “mama’s boy” suddenly got a whole new cringe-worthy meaning, didn’t it?

Later, as they were clocking out, Olivia decided it would be a good idea to nip this romance in the bud, so she pulled Sherry aside and politely backed out of the date with Travis. When Sherry pressed her, asking for a reason, she confessed that the sandwich situation was a major turn-off. Sherry didn’t take this news well, launching into a tirade about how Olivia couldn’t possibly understand the bond between mother and son. She then stormed off, leaving our protagonist questioning whether she’d crossed a line.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Mixing business with pleasure often leads to complications, and let’s be honest, nobody wants to see their love life turn into the main source for office gossip. So, while it can feel like navigating a social minefield, setting boundaries at work is crucial for keeping your sanity intact.

According to experts, knowing how much of your personal life to share (spoiler: you don’t have to spill everything) and respecting others’ boundaries can make all the difference. Just start with the basics and take your time to figure out how much of yourself you’re comfortable exposing. Also, respect your coworkers’ boundaries and keep it professional. Never ask someone a personal question that you wouldn’t answer yourself.

It would be a good idea to try to stay away from workplace gossip as well, as “participating in office gossip can create low morale, leading to feelings of anger, frustration and helplessness. Do your best to stay out of spreading rumors or talking badly about coworkers,” experts explain. So, next time someone overshares about their pet iguana’s dietary habits, feel free to steer the conversation back to safer waters.

When reflecting on this story, Olivia realized she may have been a little naive. It would have probably been a good idea to politely refuse the blind date from the start. But, as she had been off the dating market for four years, jumping back in was like learning how to ride a bike all over again. After all, we all have to fall a few times before we learn, and Olivia sure did learn her lesson, promising herself never to mix work and personal life again. Maybe matchmaking really should be left to the professionals, or at least to people who aren’t making sandwiches for grown-ups.

While it’s great to have family around, living with adult children is like hosting a never-ending sleepover – fun in theory, but a logistical nightmare in practice. Experts suggest having a serious sit-down to set some ground rules. Discuss everything from who’s doing the dishes to how long this “temporary” arrangement will last.

“Make the rules specific. Write down the parameters you agree upon and put them in an email or post them on the fridge so everyone can reference them. Doing this can help avoid confrontation down the line,” experts explain. Regular check-ins can help keep things running smoothly, so you’re not stuck wondering why your living room looks like a frat house. Remember, they’re adults now, even if they still act like teenagers sometimes, much like Olivia’s potential date.

What’s your take on this story? Was Olivia a jerk for telling her coworker she would never go out with her son? Share your thoughts and most ridiculous matchmaking stories in the comment section.

