Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
Teen boy using laptop with frustrated expression beside woman covering mouth looking upset, highlighting autistic nephew conflict.
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her

Family dynamics are rarely simple, and they become even more complicated when a child’s behavior starts to cross other people’s boundaries.

Reddit user Available-Hat6629 shared a tense story about her sister’s autistic son, whose violent outbursts recently escalated during a visit to her home.

The woman described how her daughter was kicked and injured and said that she refused to let him come over again. But her sister and relatives started criticizing her for being “bigoted,” so she turned to the internet for guidance, asking strangers whether she was in the wrong for excluding the boy.

RELATED:

    When someone crosses your boundaries, even love and loyalty may not be enough to smooth things over

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But what if it’s your autistic nephew?

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Austin Guevara / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    People have had a lot of reactions to the story

    Some also shared their own similar stories

    A few also blamed the mom for how she handled the conflict

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

