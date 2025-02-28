“I’m Marrying You Minus The Scar”: Groom’s Comment Stuns Fiancée, She Postpones The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples who laugh together stay together. But if one person is laughing at the other, is it really love?

This Redditor thought she’d found her perfect match. Though her fiancé often made comments about her scar, she tried to ignore them—until he cracked a particularly cruel joke in front of his family. The words stung, and she decided to postpone the wedding. Now, she’s not sure if she’s overreacting or finally seeing him for who he is.

Read the full story below.

The woman’s fiancé made a cruel joke about her scar

Hurt, she put the wedding on hold, but he insists she’s overreacting

Readers took her side, telling her she’s not the problem and should walk away instead of just hitting pause

