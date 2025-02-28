Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Marrying You Minus The Scar”: Groom’s Comment Stuns Fiancée, She Postpones The Wedding
Couples, Relationships

“I’m Marrying You Minus The Scar”: Groom’s Comment Stuns Fiancée, She Postpones The Wedding

Couples who laugh together stay together. But if one person is laughing at the other, is it really love?

This Redditor thought she’d found her perfect match. Though her fiancé often made comments about her scar, she tried to ignore them—until he cracked a particularly cruel joke in front of his family. The words stung, and she decided to postpone the wedding. Now, she’s not sure if she’s overreacting or finally seeing him for who he is.

Read the full story below.

    The woman’s fiancé made a cruel joke about her scar

    Hurt, she put the wedding on hold, but he insists she’s overreacting

    Readers took her side, telling her she’s not the problem and should walk away instead of just hitting pause

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Alro
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Manipulator start pack: balance compliments and attacks, so you keep the other person's self-confidence low but not so low that they want to leave.

    14
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Don't marry someone who picks on any part of your body. Especially not when trying to hide it as a joke.

    11
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My ex was like this (except didn't bother with the joking/"teasing"/flirting aspect at first.) I can picture OP's fiancé in the future (forgive the seeming facetiousness of this analogy) - he's going to be like Dr. Evil in Austin Powers when he sees Fred Savage's character with the giant mole: "Moooooooole. MOLE. Moley moley moley-" except fiancé is going to be like "SCAR scar scar! SCAAAR!" and be poking it "teasingly". Or he'll say something like "Don't SCAR me like that! Ha ha!" or "You look good in SCARlet!" etc. He's not going to STOP making comments about the scar once (if) they're married. My ex used to tell me I was unattractive and physically disgusted him once I gained weight (I went from ~130lbs to ~160lbs) and after many tearful pleas about how much that hurt me, he made a "show" of caressing/touching my flab and making comments about how he still found me attractive. No, dude, I didn't FORGET what you said before. Don't pretend you LIKE my fat rolls now.

    2
    LongFang
    LongFang
    LongFang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Someone tell me OP dumped that wank stain ! And his mother %7S#@X?!. I Had an ex who had a big vertical on her chest from heart surgery or transplant... I wanted to marry her but she wanted to move to another country....

    3
