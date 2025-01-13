Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Plans Lavish “Vision Board” Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything
Lifestyle, News

Woman Plans Lavish “Vision Board” Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman tearfully shared the disappointing outcome of a party she had organized in an attempt to bond with potential new friends

Taking to her TikTok page on December 29, Beka Gillis uploaded a video in which she revealed that nearly all of the friends she had invited to her vision board party canceled on her at the last minute.

Highlights
  • A woman named Beka Gillis saw all her guests cancel her vision board party last minute.
  • After relocating, Beka struggled to find a community in Sacramento, USA.
  • Beka's TikTok video amassed 1.3M views and received support.

In the now-viral clip, which has since amassed 1.3 million views, Beka exclaimed: “I’m so sad right now, bestie,” before admitting that she had sent out invitations to her event to 30 women six weeks in advance.

“It is just so hard to make friends and build community when you’re in your 30s and in a place you’re not from, and that’s just what I’m trying to do,” Beka said.

RELATED:

    A woman tearfully shared the disappointing outcome of a party she had organized in an attempt to bond with potential new friends

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    The 32-year-old wedding photographer had been hoping to bond with other women her age after relocating to Sacramento, California, from Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Nevertheless, after spending “so much time and so much money preparing for this party,” only seven RSVPed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, Beka faced even more negative news, as she explained in her video: “I woke up to five of them bailing this morning, and now the second to last one just texted and said they can’t make it either, so I have all this and no party.”

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    The TikToker further explained:  “It’s just discouraging. I don’t blame anyone. It’s just discouraging, and I’m sad because I just wanna build friendships and community so bad, and I just put in so much work to do it, and I’ve been trying for years doing stuff like this, and it just doesn’t seem to stick.”

    She concluded: “I’m still gonna make my vision board though; we still got goals, we’re still gonna crush them. I’m just sad right now; I just need to cry.”

    A vision board is a collage of images, words, and symbols that represent a person’s goals, dreams, and aspirations. It’s also known as a dream board or goal board.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beka Gillis took to her TikTok page on December 29

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    Hundreds of people consequently rushed to the video’s comments to express their support, with many offering to meet with Beka.

    Others shared useful suggestions, as a TikTok user commented: “I would gather your things and call a woman’s shelter or nursing home and go enjoy time with them; I know it’s not what you wanted but it would totally make their day.”

    A person wrote: “I think we’ve over normalized ‘I don’t feel like going, so I’m going to cancel’ I rarely want to go to the thing at the time of the thing. 

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    “But I am always thankful afterward that I made myself go.”

    Someone else penned: “Do it virtually! We will join.”

    “I appreciate your vulnerability so many of us have internalized this feeling, especially in our 30s, with similar experiences,” a netizen added. “You’ve gained so many besties.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She revealed that nearly all of the friends she had invited to her vision board party canceled on her at the last minute

    @bekagillisnot me posting on my stories about how excited i am for everyone to end up bailing 🥲♬ original sound – Beky from Lizzie McGuire

    A commentator noted: “Maybe this was the universe saying- you are meant to do this on a bigger scale for EVERYONE who is just like you. 

    “Creating the virtual versions, incredible!!!”

    A viewer stated: “I am an introvert and a homebody. This was a good message for me to hear.

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    “I always think me not showing is not a big deal and no one will miss me, but if everyone feels that way this is what happens.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Normalize following through. I’m sorry that happened sis.”

    Beka is reportedly single and has always desired to make deep connections in a community setting.

    In the now-viral clip, which has since amassed 1.3 million views, Beka exclaimed: “I’m so sad right now, bestie”

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bekagillis

    She told People on Friday (January 10): “I just feel like it’s so important. We weren’t meant to walk the world alone. 

    “I moved from Atlanta to Sacramento right after the pandemic. I had a wonderful community life I’d built in Atlanta and I was missing that. 

    “I got super depressed and in a dark hole for a few years, and I just started doing anything I could to climb back out of it.”

    @bekagillis Replying to @Soul Alignment Mentor LLC ♬ original sound – Beky from Lizzie McGuire

    In recent months, Beka had reportedly focused on trying to meet “other like-minded women” and found that while there were positive interactions at various events, the connections weren’t lasting beyond them.

    She explained: “Everyone’s kind of settled with their friends and in their ways. 

    “And, you know, it’s understandable at a certain point in life, but it still sucks, you know? 

    After spending “so much time and so much money preparing for this party,” only seven RSVPed

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But my mom has always said to me like, ‘If you can’t find it, go create it.’ And so, that was kind of what I was trying to do.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Feeling discouraged after her vision board party fell through, Beka explained that she had turned to TikTok as an outlet and was subsequently overwhelmed by support from hundreds of commenters urging her to host a virtual gathering. 

    She ended up doing just that, and on Saturday (January 11), Beka hosted her first virtual vision board party on TikTok Live.

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    In a new TikTok video, she announced that the virtual meeting had been a success and that she was already planning on hosting a second one.

    “Not everyone has community,” Beka told People. “I like being the kind of person to connect people.” 

    She continued: “Not everyone puts themselves out there like I do or tries to talk to people.

    Beka ended up organizing a virtual event

    @bekagillisI’m shaking. I feel so honored. I can’t believe how quickly it’s filling up.♬ ur the secret recipe – david kushner

    “Since I am able to do that, why not cultivate that space for them? It felt like a no-brainer.”

    According to the Adulting Reddit community, there are several ways to make friends in your 30s.

    While some suggested joining a class, others swore by volunteering or joining a book club. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Image credits: bekagillis

    Moreover, a Redditor shared: “If you have a hobby that is done in groups, go do the hobby in public. 

    “It is the best ice breaker, and as things shake out, you find one or two worth hanging out with. 

    “I knit it took me 4 tries to find one where the average age was under 60.”

    Bored Panda has contacted Beka for comment.

    Beka’s video continued to draw positive feedback

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Woman Plans Lavish "Vision Board" Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    8

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel this. I struggle to make friends anyway due to my neurodivergence and I just want people to chill with, have a glass of wine with and a laugh! I don't know if it's just me or people are so much less receptive to friendship these days but it's really truly hard . I feel so lonely day to day. 😔

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dreama-robinson35 avatar
    MotherRobinson
    MotherRobinson
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. I'm in my late 40s I jumped off the friendship train a long time ago. Too exhausting trying to make new friends for me.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a major reason why I've never really planned a party for myself. No one would come. :(

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I enjoy social interaction when it's one or maybe two other people, but anymore than that is a nogo. Unless it's an activity that I am helping to set up, organize, serve, or anything where I can be useful and not have to chitchat!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel this. I struggle to make friends anyway due to my neurodivergence and I just want people to chill with, have a glass of wine with and a laugh! I don't know if it's just me or people are so much less receptive to friendship these days but it's really truly hard . I feel so lonely day to day. 😔

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dreama-robinson35 avatar
    MotherRobinson
    MotherRobinson
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. I'm in my late 40s I jumped off the friendship train a long time ago. Too exhausting trying to make new friends for me.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a major reason why I've never really planned a party for myself. No one would come. :(

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I enjoy social interaction when it's one or maybe two other people, but anymore than that is a nogo. Unless it's an activity that I am helping to set up, organize, serve, or anything where I can be useful and not have to chitchat!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda