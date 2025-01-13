Woman Plans Lavish “Vision Board” Party And Everyone Cancels, One Video Changes Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman tearfully shared the disappointing outcome of a party she had organized in an attempt to bond with potential new friends.

Taking to her TikTok page on December 29, Beka Gillis uploaded a video in which she revealed that nearly all of the friends she had invited to her vision board party canceled on her at the last minute.

In the now-viral clip, which has since amassed 1.3 million views, Beka exclaimed: “I’m so sad right now, bestie,” before admitting that she had sent out invitations to her event to 30 women six weeks in advance.

“It is just so hard to make friends and build community when you’re in your 30s and in a place you’re not from, and that’s just what I’m trying to do,” Beka said.

Image credits: bekagillis

The 32-year-old wedding photographer had been hoping to bond with other women her age after relocating to Sacramento, California, from Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Nevertheless, after spending “so much time and so much money preparing for this party,” only seven RSVPed.

Then, Beka faced even more negative news, as she explained in her video: “I woke up to five of them bailing this morning, and now the second to last one just texted and said they can’t make it either, so I have all this and no party.”

Image credits: bekagillis

The TikToker further explained: “It’s just discouraging. I don’t blame anyone. It’s just discouraging, and I’m sad because I just wanna build friendships and community so bad, and I just put in so much work to do it, and I’ve been trying for years doing stuff like this, and it just doesn’t seem to stick.”

She concluded: “I’m still gonna make my vision board though; we still got goals, we’re still gonna crush them. I’m just sad right now; I just need to cry.”

A vision board is a collage of images, words, and symbols that represent a person’s goals, dreams, and aspirations. It’s also known as a dream board or goal board.

Image credits: bekagillis

Hundreds of people consequently rushed to the video’s comments to express their support, with many offering to meet with Beka.

Others shared useful suggestions, as a TikTok user commented: “I would gather your things and call a woman’s shelter or nursing home and go enjoy time with them; I know it’s not what you wanted but it would totally make their day.”

A person wrote: “I think we’ve over normalized ‘I don’t feel like going, so I’m going to cancel’ I rarely want to go to the thing at the time of the thing.

Image credits: bekagillis

“But I am always thankful afterward that I made myself go.”

Someone else penned: “Do it virtually! We will join.”

“I appreciate your vulnerability so many of us have internalized this feeling, especially in our 30s, with similar experiences,” a netizen added. “You’ve gained so many besties.”

A commentator noted: “Maybe this was the universe saying- you are meant to do this on a bigger scale for EVERYONE who is just like you.

“Creating the virtual versions, incredible!!!”

A viewer stated: “I am an introvert and a homebody. This was a good message for me to hear.

Image credits: bekagillis

“I always think me not showing is not a big deal and no one will miss me, but if everyone feels that way this is what happens.”​

A separate individual chimed in: “Normalize following through. I’m sorry that happened sis.”

Beka is reportedly single and has always desired to make deep connections in a community setting.

Image credits: bekagillis

She told People on Friday (January 10): “I just feel like it’s so important. We weren’t meant to walk the world alone.

“I moved from Atlanta to Sacramento right after the pandemic. I had a wonderful community life I’d built in Atlanta and I was missing that.

“I got super depressed and in a dark hole for a few years, and I just started doing anything I could to climb back out of it.”

In recent months, Beka had reportedly focused on trying to meet “other like-minded women” and found that while there were positive interactions at various events, the connections weren’t lasting beyond them.

She explained: “Everyone’s kind of settled with their friends and in their ways.

“And, you know, it’s understandable at a certain point in life, but it still sucks, you know?

Image credits: bekagillis

“But my mom has always said to me like, ‘If you can’t find it, go create it.’ And so, that was kind of what I was trying to do.”

Feeling discouraged after her vision board party fell through, Beka explained that she had turned to TikTok as an outlet and was subsequently overwhelmed by support from hundreds of commenters urging her to host a virtual gathering.

She ended up doing just that, and on Saturday (January 11), Beka hosted her first virtual vision board party on TikTok Live.

Image credits: bekagillis

In a new TikTok video, she announced that the virtual meeting had been a success and that she was already planning on hosting a second one.

“Not everyone has community,” Beka told People. “I like being the kind of person to connect people.”

She continued: “Not everyone puts themselves out there like I do or tries to talk to people.

“Since I am able to do that, why not cultivate that space for them? It felt like a no-brainer.”

According to the Adulting Reddit community, there are several ways to make friends in your 30s.

While some suggested joining a class, others swore by volunteering or joining a book club.

Image credits: bekagillis

Moreover, a Redditor shared: “If you have a hobby that is done in groups, go do the hobby in public.

“It is the best ice breaker, and as things shake out, you find one or two worth hanging out with.

“I knit it took me 4 tries to find one where the average age was under 60.”

Bored Panda has contacted Beka for comment.

