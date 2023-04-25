Boyfriend Demands Girlfriend Give Him $5,000 Instead Of Getting Plastic Surgery
It can be comforting to have a partner or spouse to rely on when times get tough. Times of crisis or financial troubles always reinforce the old cliche that no person is an island. So helping a loved one with money should seem like a no-brainer. But life is often more complicated than that, as this story demonstrates.
A woman asked the internet if she was in the wrong for spending her own money on plastic surgery and not loaning it to her boyfriend. On the surface, maybe it sounds selfish, but they had been dating for less than four months and he wanted a whooping 5000$. Commenters sided with the woman and shared similar experiences with demands from supposed loved ones.
Money can be a touchy subject particularly when one partner has a lot more than the other
Image credits: Nicola Barts (not the actual photo)
A woman wanted to know if she was wrong to spend her money on herself instead of loaning 5000$ to her new boyfriend
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
Image source: throwaway6644227