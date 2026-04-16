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Woman Announces That She’s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman announces pregnancy holding positive test, sister who took in her son looks upset and thoughtful indoors.
Family, Relationships

Woman Announces That She’s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
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Not everyone is cut out to be a parent. Some people just don’t have the instinct to nurture, but for others, more serious issues get in the way. For example, in the U.S., 81,000 children were removed from their homes because their parents had substance-related issues in 2021 alone.

When this woman’s alcoholism drove her to neglect her 6-year-old, her sister stepped up and became his guardian. However, when she announced her pregnancy five years later, the sister couldn’t feel happy for her. She thought the mom still had to make amends with her now 11-year-old son before having a “do-over baby” and refused to celebrate.

RELATED:

    A woman who took in her neglected nephew refused to celebrate her sister’s new pregnancy

    Image credits: Rosivan Morais / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She felt her sister didn’t deserve a do-over with a new child without repairing the relationship with the existing one

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    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    “I just don’t know how Val sleeps at night,” the woman wrote in the comments

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    Commenters sided with the author, wondering why other family members don’t care about how Danny feels

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    Other saw this situation as hurtful for everyone

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    10 days later, she came back with an update after talking with her sister alone

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    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    “She apparently has moved past feeling like she needs forgiveness; she’s moved straight to thinking it’s irrelevant,” the woman concluded

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    Commenters congratulated the woman on handling this madness well

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
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