GF Treated Like Meal Ticket By BF Of 2 Years, Wonders Whether To Leave Him And Go To Alaska For Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships can only work if both people put in effort. If one person has to keep everything going, then there’s probably no point in being with someone else. Unfortunately, people who are in one-sided relationships often don’t realize it until it’s too late, and then they struggle to decide whether they should stay or leave.

This is what happened to a young woman who had been with a deadbeat man for years. She got a life-changing opportunity in Alaska, but wondered whether to take it as it would mean leaving her partner.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

If one person always has to make all the sacrifices in the relationship, eventually, they have to start standing up for themselves

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster mentioned that she was living rent-free in her mom’s house and that her unemployed boyfriend of two years also lived with her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Since her boyfriend had no savings, she had to manage their finances along with other things in their relationship

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s mom said that there were some great job opportunities in Alaska and that by going there, she could save up a lot of money that would benefit her later

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Daniil Onischenko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman put the Alaska proposition to her boyfriend, but since he was extremely uninterested, she wondered if she should just leave him and go ahead with it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Patient-Lock1798

The poster also mentioned that she had worked in Alaska before and was comfortable there, so this opportunity felt like life was giving her an “out”

The young woman had been managing her own finances and her boyfriend’s for the two years that they had been dating. He had lost his job because he couldn’t wake up on time, and he also had no savings of his own. Therefore, she had to step up and take on all of the responsibility since he wasn’t doing so.

It seems like the man had been freeloading off his partner for a long time, and that she had gotten used to being the provider. It’s easy to identify a person like this who mooches off others because they probably never want to pay, are comfortable depending on someone else, never want to talk about money, and are always full of excuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily for the OP, her mom knew of many lucrative job opportunities in Alaska that she could take up and earn a lot of money. Even if she spent a few years working there, she could end up saving enough to buy some land or a house. Plus, her mom was willing to let them both stay with her till they got fully set up.

Although there might be many amazing careers to pursue in Alaska, many people warned the woman that there are certain hazardous work conditions there that she must be aware of. Many folks working in Alaska suffer from overexertion and often get physical injuries from the demanding labor they do.

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman was clear that she was incredibly interested in the opportunity and was well aware of the work conditions, as she had been there many times before. She asked her boyfriend if he wanted to come along with her, but he didn’t seem to care and made it clear that he didn’t want to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may feel hurtful if a person you love is weighing you down or not being supportive enough. Sometimes this might even mean that a person steps away from their dreams because their loved ones aren’t backing them up. This is probably how the woman felt because her boyfriend wasn’t supportive at all.

She thought about her decision a lot and realized that she would probably be able to manage shifting to Alaska and working there even without his help. She was tired of being the one to manage everything and felt like this was an opportunity to grow and do something entirely different.

People were glad that the OP wanted to end things with her boyfriend and move on, but they also advised her to kick him out before shifting to Alaska. They felt that, being the mooch that he was, he’d continue taking up space in her mom’s house without ever paying rent.

Do you think the woman should be thinking about taking the opportunity? What would you do if you were in her place?

Netizens urged the woman to start thinking about her own well-being and to leave her deadbeat boyfriend behind

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT