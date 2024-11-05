Coworkers Tease Guy Who Comes Into Work Covered In Glitter: “Marked My Territory”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something admirable and attractive about a person who can laugh at themselves during harmless mishaps. These people don’t take life too seriously, which is also a refreshing attitude to have.

A man had been mistakenly slathered with a gold, glittered lotion by his lady friend one night. He went to work the next morning, completely oblivious, but his macho co-workers at the construction site made sure to let him know through constant teasing the entire day.

The man was a good sport, turning the honest mistake into something he could laugh about with his now-girlfriend. Scroll down for the entire story and some good vibes.

Knowing how to laugh at yourself is an admirable trait to have

Image credits: msvyatkovska / Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman mistakenly slathered her male friend with a gold, glittered lotion

Image credits: Alina Rossoshanska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He woke up utterly oblivious to the situation and went to work, where his co-workers poked fun at him

Image credits: Canonconstructor

The two had a good talk about it as they also made their relationship official

Image credits: Canonconstructor

Not taking ourselves too seriously has numerous mental health upsides

Mike’s lighthearted approach to the situation not only brings positive vibes to everyone around him. According to experts, having that easygoing attitude also benefits our health in more ways than one.

For one, it helps us reframe our difficulties better. Stressors are a part of life, and it’s up to us to either be consumed by them or look at them differently.

In an interview with Shondaland, psychologist and humor researcher Dr. Arnie Cann explains that laughing at ourselves allows us to see these problems for what they are without exaggerating them.

Likewise, finding humor in uneasy situations helps to diffuse stress. Dr. Cann describes laughter as a “powerful tool” to cope with any stressor, like how it is when you crack a joke to break the ice during the Monday morning meeting.

Having a happy-go-lucky attitude may also help build meaningful relationships. Dr. Cann attributes this to the release of oxytocin during laughter, which promotes social connection. Laughing at our flaws also makes others feel comfortable about being vulnerable around us, strengthening these bonds.

Laughing at yourself begins with incorporating joy into your daily life

Not everyone would be comfortable laughing at themselves, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to achieve. Experts like drama therapist Dr. Adam Reynolds suggest “scheduling” joy into daily life as a start.

“[Seek] out people/animals/places/activities that make your heart feel lighter,” Dr. Reynolds said in an interview with Greatist.

These don’t necessarily have to be elaborate measures. According to Dr. Reynolds, it could be as simple as taking a few moments to look at a picture of a place or a person that makes you happy. It could also be looking forward to a hobby, a special event, or a favorite comfort food.

Dr. Reynolds also urges incorporating humor creatively. One way is to retell a story in a more comical tone or pace than you previously did.

“[It] invites [the other person] to laugh as they see themselves reflected back with care,” he explained.

Embracing your imperfections is another way to take yourself less seriously. As psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry explains, being at ease with your flaws helps others feel less pressured to show their vulnerabilities.

However, Cherry also stresses the importance of using self-deprecation wisely, as it could appear disingenuous.

“Find a balance that works for you, and don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself when the situation calls for it,” Cherry wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

Overall, Mike handled the situation well. He didn’t let the “macho” environment of the construction site bother him and his glittered self, something many men would likely do.

If anything, his positive attitude may have contributed to the progression of his “situationship” with the author into an official relationship.

Readers made wisecracks about what happened, with some praising Mike for being a “great guy”

