Woman Makes A Girl Cry By Asking Her To Sit In Her Correct Plane Seat
Experts already warn us that flying will never be the same after the pandemic. Flight prices are nowhere near as cheap as they used to be, many airports are often still understaffed, and planes are packed to the brink. No wonder airlines are charging insane prices for the good seats.
Speaking of seats, a 22-year-old woman got into a weird situation after boarding a 9-hour international flight. A girl was sitting in the author’s window seat, and being stressed and not wanting to look rude, the author was ready to give up her seat. But a phone call from her dad changed the whole situation.
A woman shared an incident on the AITA subreddit about how she made a child cry by taking the seat that she paid for on a flight
Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: friends_stock (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sm782_
In my experience, every flight I have ever taken you are allocated a seat, and that is the seat you sit in and that's that.
Correct, that is how it's supposed to go. These are stories about people who don't think that rule applies to thim.
Can we just settle this once and for all? Your seat is your seat. Anyone else asks you for your seat and you don't give it to them, NTA, EVER! I don't care the situation. Either book your flight early or choose another flight if you don't get the seat you want. It's that simple.
I might be wrong but I thought if a child booked a seat on an aeroplane they put a child sized life jacket under the seat, so switching would mean having the wrong size jacket in an emergency. I do live on an island so maybe not an issue for someone not surrounded by the sea.
