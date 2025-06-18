Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Whose Face Was Torn Apart By Chimpanzee Reveals Her Appearance 16 Years After Face Transplant
Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee showing appearance 16 years after face transplant in side-by-side photos.
Health, News

Woman Whose Face Was Torn Apart By Chimpanzee Reveals Her Appearance 16 Years After Face Transplant

marinaurman Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

62

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who was mauled by a chimpanzee has shared a health update after undergoing a life-changing face transplant.

Charla Nash was attacked in 2009 by her friend Sandra Herold’s pet chimpanzee, Travis, at Sandra’s home in Connecticut.

The animal ripped off her nose, lips, eyelids, and hands. Though Sandra tried to stop the chimp by hitting him with a shovel and stabbing him in the back, her efforts weren’t enough to prevent the horrific injuries.

Police arrived at the scene and shot the animal. Charla was rushed to the hospital, where she was left fighting for her life and severely disfigured.

RELATED:

    Charla Nash revealed her progress after undergoing a face transplant following a savage attack by a chimp
    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee undergoing physical therapy 16 years after face transplant in rehabilitation room.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    In 2011, two years after the attack, Charla underwent a full face transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the hospital’s third-ever procedure of its kind.

    In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the 71-year-old woman said the surgery “brought [her] life back” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to “live a better life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charla reportedly lives in a nursing home, where she undergoes rehabilitation and speech therapy.  

    Chimpanzee with a baby, related to woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee and face transplant story.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    “Life’s getting better. It is coming around slowly but, yeah, it’s getting better. It’s hard, but it’s better,” she said in the interview.

    Charla, a former barrel racer and horse jumper, said she’s starting to eat solid food again and the feeling of numbness is going down in some parts of her face. 

    “The nose and the upper lip I can’t feel yet, but, little by little, it’s coming back. I can feel my cheek and forehead, so it’s getting there.”

    She added: “I can’t chew steak. I can chew chicken, it’s a little softer. I can chew pizza. The crust is hard, but the pizza is OK. I’m starting to get back into eating salads again. That was my favorite—salads.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2009, Charla’s face was ripped off by Travis, the pet chimp of her friend, Sandra Herold

    Woman interacting with chimpanzee before attack that led to face transplant, revealing appearance 16 years later.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Chimpanzee shown in close-up with mouth open, related to woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee case.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a result of the attack, Nash was left blind after she had her eyes removed due to a disease transmitted by the animal. She now has glass eyes, which were part of her facial reconstruction.

    The face transplant was funded by the US military, which was interested in the operation to help wounded veterans. In return, Charla agreed to undergo medical tests every few weeks.

    The woman undergoes MRIs and CT scans to analyze how well her brain is responding to the transplant. Doctors also examine how well her arteries deliver blood to her new face.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sandra stabbed the chimp in the back to stop him but her efforts were in vain

    Woman showing appearance 16 years after face transplant following chimpanzee attack, sitting indoors in a casual setting.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    In a 2018 interview with the Boston Herald, Charla discussed how she had always questioned her friend’s decision to keep a monkey locked up in her home.

    “I remember looking at him in his cage and feeling sorry for him,” she said.

    “My thoughts were always, ‘How is she allowed this animal in her house? What if he gets loose someday and somebody gets hurt?’

    “I know the animals are cute—but they’re just not pets.”

    Hospital medical monitor showing vital signs in the background of a woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee case.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sandra Herold reportedly treated Travis, the 200-pound chimpanzee, as if he were her son. She trained him to open doors, use the computer, drink wine from a glass, eat at the table, and dress himself.

    A few days before the attack, the chimp tried to escape from the house by taking Sandra’s car keys and trying to start different cars outside.

    To ensure the animal would come back, the owner reportedly gave him an iced tea laced with Xanax, a potent tranquilizer.

    Charla, who was left blind and disfigured, underwent a full face transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of woman smiling outdoors, showing her face 16 years after a chimpanzee attack and subsequent face transplant.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee touching a horse with assistance, revealing her appearance after face transplant.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts suggested that the chimp may have attacked Charla because she had a different hairstyle that day, and he may have perceived her as an intruder.

    Others speculated that the medication could have negatively affected the animal, making him aggressive.

    In the 2018 interview, Charla said the attack had impacted her everyday tasks, making her more patient and dependent on others.

    “Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot I can do,” she shared. “I’ve lost so much independence… I could change my own truck tire, and now I can’t even feed myself.”

    She said the surgery has “brought [her] life back” and the numbness in her face has gone down
    Woman with face transplant 16 years after being attacked by chimpanzee, sitting in a room wearing a colorful headscarf.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    The mother has devoted her time to working with advocates to encourage stronger laws restricting the ownership of wildlife.

    While Charla’s family sought permission to sue Connecticut for $150 million for failing to seize the animal, the state claims the commissioner denied this request, stating that the ownership of chimps was not prohibited at the time of the attack.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sandra, the owner, passed away from an aneurysm in 2010.

    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee showing her appearance 16 years after face transplant interview setting

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    In an interview describing the attack, Sandra said, “He looked at me like, ‘Mom, what did you do?'” referring to her stabbing the animal before she called 911.

    “I couldn’t pull him. He was just too strong.”

    The transplant, which she underwent in 2011, was the hospital’s third-ever procedure of its kind

    Woman walking with assistant in hospital corridor 16 years after face transplant from chimpanzee attack

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Charla received $4 million in compensation from Sandra’s estate, which included $3.4 million in real estate, $331,000 in cash, $140,000 in machinery and equipment, and $44,000 in vehicles.

    Her greatest wish is to live in a small country house, away from the hustle and bustle, surrounded by animals and nature.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m out of words to describe how much respect I have for this woman,” one person wrote

    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee showing her appearance 16 years after face transplant, smiling outdoors.

    Image credits: masoom_siii

    Woman revealing her appearance 16 years after face transplant following chimpanzee attack, showing recovery progress.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee shows her appearance 16 years after face transplant procedure.

    Image credits: Jake_the_snek

    Tweet from Dr. Caligari commenting on a story about a woman whose face was torn apart by a chimpanzee.

    Image credits: MrBlackChip

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing user SCGal expressing sadness in reply to another user, related to woman face torn apart by chimpanzee story.

    Image credits: SCgal_

     

    Tweet by Farmer Crafted expressing shock about a woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee and her face transplant story.

    Image credits: FarmerCrafted

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising doctors and surgeons for a successful face transplant on a woman torn apart by a chimpanzee, restoring her appearance.

    Image credits: masoom_siii

    Tweet from Julio Murillo replying to a comment about not getting a pet chimp, with 42 likes and timestamp.

    Image credits: JEM_el_tarasco

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on chimpanzee behavior warning about dangers, shared by user Darnell discussing risks to humans from wild animals.

    Image credits: DarnellTheGeek

    Tweet discussing the risks of owning aggressive pets, referencing a woman whose face was torn by a chimpanzee.

    Image credits: weedslaire

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user ALFAJERK_BFH expressing a reaction to a woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee and reveals appearance after transplant.

    Image credits: Alfajerk_BFH

    Tweet from a user expressing sorrow about a woman attacked by a chimpanzee, referencing the pain from the incident.

    Image credits: SianTurmoil123

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman whose face was torn apart by chimpanzee shows her appearance 16 years after face transplant.

    Image credits: xhertx

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    62

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    62

    Open list comments

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know domesticated animals can and do harm people, but having undomesticated animals, especially mammals, as pets is so dangerous. It should be illegal to own them.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who on earth thinks owning a chimp in their home was acceptable? Did they think it would be like having a fluffy teddy bear? And not a wild animal not meant to live ina house

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to be horrified, the 911 call that Sandra made during the attack is available online. She was hiding in her car at the time and telling the police that they would need to shoot Travis. Here it is. Listen at your own risk. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgS0KgT5APc (FYI he didn't just rip her face off her took her hands too) 😥

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know domesticated animals can and do harm people, but having undomesticated animals, especially mammals, as pets is so dangerous. It should be illegal to own them.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who on earth thinks owning a chimp in their home was acceptable? Did they think it would be like having a fluffy teddy bear? And not a wild animal not meant to live ina house

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to be horrified, the 911 call that Sandra made during the attack is available online. She was hiding in her car at the time and telling the police that they would need to shoot Travis. Here it is. Listen at your own risk. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgS0KgT5APc (FYI he didn't just rip her face off her took her hands too) 😥

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT