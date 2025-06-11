Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Shocking Transformation Of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Goes Viral After She Reveals ‘Terrifying’ 8-Hour Surgery
1000-lb Sisters star sitting indoors with medical tube, highlighting shocking transformation after long surgery revealed.
Lifestyle, News

Shocking Transformation Of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Goes Viral After She Reveals ‘Terrifying’ 8-Hour Surgery

Tammy Slaton, a woman whose four-year weight loss journey was documented on the reality TV show 1000-lb Sisters, recently made remarks about a life-changing cosmetic surgery.

Slaton, who started with the program in 2020 and lost nearly 500 lbs. (226 kgs) since, has been open about her challenges and underwent surgery on January 18, 2005, that lasted eight hours.

Highlights
  • Tammy says her new look is going to take some getting used to.
  • She claims she was terrified leading up to the surgery.
  • Fans think her physical makeover is reflecting on her personality.

Upon its completion, she was filmed seeing the results for the first time and appeared dumbstruck.

When she eventually did speak, all she managed was, “Boy…”

    Everyone agreed that there was a big difference in Tammy’s appearance following the surgery

    Woman from 1000-lb Sisters showing visible weight loss in a black shirt after a lengthy surgery transformation.

    Image credits: queentammy86

    The camera zoomed in on the 38-year-old at the moment of the big reveal, showing two staffers cutting away at the bandages around her face while Tammy put on her glasses and studied the mirror before her. 

    Next to her bed stood her brother, Chris Coombs, and her sister, Misty. Both watched solemnly as the bandages came away, revealing a leaner chin.

    Patient from 1000-lb Sisters being wheeled on a gurney in hospital after a lengthy surgery with medical staff nearby.

    Image credits: TLC

    “Big difference,” one of the medical professionals could be heard saying, with agreement all round. 

    Misty, speaking from her own weight loss experience under the knife, noted that Tammy could expect an even greater change when the swelling subsides.

    Medical staff in scrubs pushing a patient on a hospital bed during the 8-hour surgery of 1000-lb Sisters star transformation.

    Image credits: TLC

    “Honestly, I’m hoping Tammy sees a new person in that mirror,” Coombs told TLC.

    “She’s put all this work in to lose all this d*mn weight, so it’s time for her to feel good, too, about herself.”

    Netizens feel Tammy has matured and become more classy

    Woman from 1000-lb Sisters wearing glasses and a pink sweater sitting at a table with drinks in a dining setting.

    Image credits: TLC

    Speaking after her discharge from the medical facility, Tammy claimed that the change left her shocked and feeling “so weird.”

    “I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too,” she said, referring to the pre-surgery excesses left behind by her four-year weight-loss journey. 

    “And I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now.”

    Patient from 1000-lb Sisters in hospital bed surrounded by medical staff after a shocking transformation surgery.

    Image credits: TLC

    “It’s going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”

    Some observers believe the changes extend beyond the physical. As a nod to this claim, one netizen noted that Tammy’s “personal growth is also amazing.”

    Young woman reflecting on her shocking transformation after 1000-lb sisters surgery recovery in hospital room.

    Image credits: TLC

    “She has put the work into herself and has matured and become far more classy than her former self.”

    “Her personality has shown itself now,” echoed another.

    The procedure, during which doctors cut away 15 lbs. of skin, lasted 8 hours

    Before and after images showing shocking transformation of 1000-lb sisters star following a long surgery.

    Image credits: TLC

    The moments leading up to Tammy’s operation were filled with fear.

    “I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I’m gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there.”

    She went on to say that she was even more concerned than she was about the sleeve gastrectomy, which involved removing about 80 percent of her stomach, in mid-2022.

    Before and after images showing shocking transformation of 1000-lb sisters star following 8-hour surgery recovery.

    Image credits: TLC

    She later admitted that, leading up to her experience under the knife, she was “seriously freaking terrified.”

    When Tammy started her weight-loss journey, she weighed more than 725 pounds and captivated audiences as she shed them. 

    Star from 1000-lb Sisters smiling warmly, wearing glasses and an orange top in a TLC interview setting.

    Image credits: TLC

    In a photo posted on Instagram on May 6, 2024, she can be seen on the side of the swimming pool in a swimsuit of sorts. At that point, she had already lost 500 lbs.

    The skin removal procedure lasted eight hours, and doctors removed no less than 15 lbs of skin.

    Two '1000-lb Sisters' stars sitting at a round table in a casual setting, discussing recent life changes.

    Image credits: TLC

    Her body responded to the procedure positively, and she was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

    “I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing. I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early,” She said in an interview with PEOPLE.

    Tammy’s 500-lb. journey came after numerous health scares 

    Image credits: queentammy86

    In another depiction, she shared inspiration: 

    “Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside never forget,” she wrote.

    A report by Bored Panda at the time noted her numerous health scares leading up to the transformation, but along with them came motivated moments.

    “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she was noted as saying.

    Social media is inspired by Tammy’s progress

    Comment text praising Tammy's determination and inspiring transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after surgery.

    Comment text praising a great accomplishment, mentioning pride of the family in an online discussion about 1000-lb Sisters star transformation.

    Comment praising 1000-lb sisters star for inspiring story and hard work after shocking transformation and surgery revealed.

    Comment from Sarah Ann Parker praising Tammy's hard work and progress, mentioning Amy's jealousy and poor attitude.

    Comment praising Tammy from 1000-lb Sisters after her shocking transformation following terrifying 8-hour surgery.

    Comment praising the 1000-lb Sisters star for her hard work and impressive transformation after surgery.

    Comment praising the shocking transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after revealing her terrifying 8-hour surgery progress.

    Comment praising 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy for her inspiring weight loss journey and shocking transformation after surgery.

    Comment text on white background reading congratulations and mentioning success and freedom related to 1000-lb sisters shocking transformation.

    Comment praising the shocking transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after revealing her 8-hour surgery experience.

    Comment congratulating Tammy on her recovery, sending positive thoughts for speedy healing after 8-hour surgery.

    Comment by Nichola Davies praising the shocking transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after terrifying 8-hour surgery.

    Comment from Lori A. Hallett praising Tammy’s inspirational journey, related to 1000-lb Sisters star’s shocking transformation.

    Comment on a fan page expressing support for 1000-lb Sisters star’s shocking transformation after revealing her terrifying 8-hour surgery.

    Comment about 1000-lb Sisters star healing and inspiring fans after her shocking transformation and surgery revealed.

    Shocking transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after revealing her terrifying 8-hour surgery journey and recovery progress.

    Comment by Carrie Johnson praising the hard work and transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star after surgery.

    Text excerpt from Isabel Fernandez discussing personality change after a shocking transformation of 1000-lb sisters star and her 8-hour surgery.

    Shocking transformation of 1000-lb Sisters star showing dramatic weight loss after terrifying 8-hour surgery revealed.

    Comment expressing admiration and support for 1000-lb Sisters star’s shocking transformation after surgery.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

