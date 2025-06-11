Shocking Transformation Of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Goes Viral After She Reveals ‘Terrifying’ 8-Hour Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Slaton, a woman whose four-year weight loss journey was documented on the reality TV show 1000-lb Sisters, recently made remarks about a life-changing cosmetic surgery.

Slaton, who started with the program in 2020 and lost nearly 500 lbs. (226 kgs) since, has been open about her challenges and underwent surgery on January 18, 2005, that lasted eight hours.

Highlights Tammy says her new look is going to take some getting used to.

She claims she was terrified leading up to the surgery.

Fans think her physical makeover is reflecting on her personality.

Upon its completion, she was filmed seeing the results for the first time and appeared dumbstruck.

When she eventually did speak, all she managed was, “Boy…”

Everyone agreed that there was a big difference in Tammy’s appearance following the surgery

The camera zoomed in on the 38-year-old at the moment of the big reveal, showing two staffers cutting away at the bandages around her face while Tammy put on her glasses and studied the mirror before her.

Next to her bed stood her brother, Chris Coombs, and her sister, Misty. Both watched solemnly as the bandages came away, revealing a leaner chin.

“Big difference,” one of the medical professionals could be heard saying, with agreement all round.

Misty, speaking from her own weight loss experience under the knife, noted that Tammy could expect an even greater change when the swelling subsides.

“Honestly, I’m hoping Tammy sees a new person in that mirror,” Coombs told TLC.

“She’s put all this work in to lose all this d*mn weight, so it’s time for her to feel good, too, about herself.”

Netizens feel Tammy has matured and become more classy

Speaking after her discharge from the medical facility, Tammy claimed that the change left her shocked and feeling “so weird.”

“I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too,” she said, referring to the pre-surgery excesses left behind by her four-year weight-loss journey.

“And I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now.”

“It’s going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”

Some observers believe the changes extend beyond the physical. As a nod to this claim, one netizen noted that Tammy’s “personal growth is also amazing.”

“She has put the work into herself and has matured and become far more classy than her former self.”

“Her personality has shown itself now,” echoed another.

The procedure, during which doctors cut away 15 lbs. of skin, lasted 8 hours

The moments leading up to Tammy’s operation were filled with fear.

“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I’m gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there.”

She went on to say that she was even more concerned than she was about the sleeve gastrectomy, which involved removing about 80 percent of her stomach, in mid-2022.

She later admitted that, leading up to her experience under the knife, she was “seriously freaking terrified.”

When Tammy started her weight-loss journey, she weighed more than 725 pounds and captivated audiences as she shed them.

In a photo posted on Instagram on May 6, 2024, she can be seen on the side of the swimming pool in a swimsuit of sorts. At that point, she had already lost 500 lbs.

The skin removal procedure lasted eight hours, and doctors removed no less than 15 lbs of skin.

Her body responded to the procedure positively, and she was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing. I ended up coming home from Pittsburgh, like, four days early,” She said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Tammy’s 500-lb. journey came after numerous health scares

In another depiction, she shared inspiration:

“Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside never forget,” she wrote.

A report by Bored Panda at the time noted her numerous health scares leading up to the transformation, but along with them came motivated moments.

“I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am,” she was noted as saying.

Social media is inspired by Tammy’s progress

