Man Throwing A Bag Of Chips At Wife Is Her Last Straw, She Leaves Him For The 4th And Last Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether or not you believe in destiny, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. Otherwise, the life you dream of can slip away.

Recently, one woman turned to the internet to release all the pent-up frustration she had been avoiding for years. Her controlling partner—aside from the occasional charming moment—was making her miserable, but she kept telling herself to carry on.

Then she stumbled upon his secret online account, and what she found there made her realize it was time to stop acting like his maid.

RELATED:

The people we meet often take on the shape of our own age and experience—how we see them depends as much on who we are at the time as who they are

Image credits: diana-eller / freepik (not the actual photo)

Sadly, this woman gradually realized that her husband wasn’t quite the catch she thought he was when she was younger

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pristine-Librarian31

ADVERTISEMENT

People were overwhelmingly supportive, congratulating the woman for finding the courage to finally walk away

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After her post went viral, the woman shared an update, revealing even more details about her marriage

Image credits: garakta_studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pristine-Librarian31

Commenters told her to watch out and be careful

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT