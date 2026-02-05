Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Am Leaving”: Woman Comes To Her Senses After Three Years Of Polyamory That She Never Wanted To Begin With
Sad couple in bedroom, woman coming to her senses about polyamory after three years of unwanted relationship.
Couples, Relationships

"I Am Leaving": Woman Comes To Her Senses After Three Years Of Polyamory That She Never Wanted To Begin With

In recent years, polyamory has risen in popularity. Monogamy, after all, is not “natural” among humans, and more people have been accepting enough to explore romantic relationships involving multiple partners. 

However, entering such an arrangement can be problematic if only one person does so, as this couple experienced. The man wanted a polyamorous marriage, much to the heartbreak of her loyal wife.  

The woman endured the pain of seeing her husband’s girlfriends for three years until she finally decided that enough was enough. You will find the entire text below, along with the satisfying end

    Polyamory can be a problematic experience, especially if only one person in a relationship wants it

    Man smiling as two women in white dresses kiss his cheeks at the beach, illustrating polyamory relationship dynamics.

    Image credits: Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer (not the actual photo)

    It’s an ordeal this couple went through, after the man went through with the poly marriage despite his wife’s hesitatons

    Woman sharing her experience leaving polyamory after realizing it was not what she wanted in her marriage.

    Text excerpt with a reflective tone about regret and love, relating to a woman leaving polyamory after three years.

    Alt text: Woman reflecting on leaving polyamory after three years of emotional struggle and personal realization.

    Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her experience with polyamory after three years of relationship challenges.

    Text about a woman coming to her senses after three years of polyamory she never wanted, reflecting on her life changes.

    Text excerpt about a woman realizing the impact of unwanted polyamory after her partner introduces multiple girlfriends.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s realization and feelings after experiencing three years of unwanted polyamory.

    Text image showing the phrase about agreeing in a haze, relating to a woman coming to her senses after unwanted polyamory.

    Text discussing polyamory experience where a woman realizes she never wanted to begin polyamory initially.

    Text excerpt about problems arising after a year in polyamory, reflecting a woman coming to her senses.

    Text about a woman reflecting on her experience with polyamory and feeling neglected in the relationship.

    Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her feelings after three years of polyamory she never wanted.

    Text describing a woman reflecting on worsening fights and deciding to leave a polyamory relationship she never wanted.

    Text excerpt about emotional struggles and realizing the end of a polyamory relationship after three years.

    Couple in bedroom showing emotional distance after years of polyamory, reflecting on relationship struggles and personal feelings.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    After going through a three-year nightmare, the woman finally decided that enough was enough

    Woman reflects on leaving polyamory after three years, gaining clarity and starting a new chapter in life.

    Text on a plain background stating a woman was offered one room and help with her children while studying.

    Text excerpt about a woman deciding to leave after three years of unwanted polyamory and finding peace.

    Alt text: Woman reflects on her decision to leave after three years of polyamory she never wanted, seeking clarity and peace.

    Image source: Foreign-Basis11

    Attempting polyamory can be disastrous for relationships on shaky ground

    The couple had already broken up the first time, which likely shook the foundation of their relationship. Adding multiple partners to the equation may worsen the underlying issues. 

    “Non-monogamy’s demands for emotional maturity and time can overwhelm a couple, delaying resolution of deeper incompatibilities,” relationship psychologist Dr. Madeline Roantree told Vogue.

    Dr. Roantree says managing multiple relationships can already be overwhelming, noting that mismatched goals and poor communication increase the chances of conflict. 

    Author Ruby Rare adds that non-monogamous relationships can only work if everyone feels good about trying it. 

    “Without that shared sense of trust and curiosity, things can quickly become painful or destabilizing,” she said. 

    In the story’s case, the wife was never on board, and she had to endure three years of hell from seeing her husband bring home one girlfriend after another. 

    Fortunately, fate stepped in her favor, and opportunities came her way. She had her safety net, which should be the number one priority before leaving a toxic marriage. She owed it to herself to leave a marriage that was only making her miserable.

    The woman responded to some questions from readers

    Reddit conversation about woman leaving polyamory, choosing herself and her children after years of unwanted polyamory.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman leaving a polyamorous relationship she never wanted.

    Online forum comments discussing a woman’s experience and decision after three years of unwanted polyamory.

    Comment discussing legal aid and parenting plans during divorce involving child support and contact restrictions.

    Woman reflecting on ending three years of unwanted polyamory and coming to her senses about open relationships.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a woman sharing her experience about leaving polyamory after three years of an unwanted relationship.

    Comment discussing personal growth and reflections after three years of unwanted polyamory and poly relationships.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman questioning polyamory and her partner’s time with others.

    Woman finding clarity and leaving polyamory after three years in an unwanted relationship situation.

    Comment discussing emotional manipulation and control in a toxic polyamory relationship leading to the woman leaving.

    Woman reflecting on leaving polyamory after three years, realizing it was never what she wanted to begin with.

    Text conversation discussing a woman reflecting on her unhappy three years in polyamory she never wanted.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing a woman leaving a polyamorous relationship she never wanted.

    Commenters collectively showed support for the wife

    Text comment about a woman realizing she never wanted polyamory and deciding to leave after three years of emotional control and dependency.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman leaving polyamory after realizing it was unwanted and unfair in a non-mutual relationship.

    Comment text on polyamory and betrayal, discussing a woman's experience after three years of unwanted polyamory.

    Comment from a poly person discussing polyamory dynamics and mutual consent in poly couples after leaving an unwanted relationship.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing decisions and clarity after three years in a polyamory relationship.

    Comment about unethical polyamory posted on a forum, highlighting consent and cheating in relationships.

    Comment expressing support for a woman leaving unwanted polyamory, highlighting courage and reclaiming life after three years.

    Comment praising a strong woman for leaving a polyamory situation she never wanted after three years.

    Comment expressing relief about a woman leaving a polyamory relationship she never wanted.

    Comment discussing betrayal and lack of consent in a polyamorous relationship, reflecting on leaving polyamory.

    Comment about a woman finding independence and leaving polyamory after emotional manipulation and marital challenges.

    Comment expressing support for a woman leaving polyamory after three years of an unwanted relationship.

    Comment explaining a woman’s realization and decision to leave a polyamory relationship she never wanted.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing pride for a woman leaving a polyamorous relationship she never wanted.

    Comment on polyamory experience explaining true polyamory involves mutual agreement of rules and boundaries.

    Alt text: Woman reflects on leaving a polyamory relationship after lack of consent and emotional struggle over three years.

    Woman reflecting on her decision, coming to her senses after three years of unwanted polyamory experience.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing leaving a polyamorous relationship after realizing it was unwanted.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing a negative opinion about polyamory, stating it will always be disgusting.

    Comment discussing a woman’s experience with polyamory, highlighting feelings of regret and lack of consent in the relationship.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    What do you think ?
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems reasonable to me, as I've never been into sharing. Clearly he's a woman as appliance bro and we're all interchangeable to him anyway, so he'll be fine either way. Sounds like he really brings little to the table and is only good for a child support check.

