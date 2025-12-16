Lady Attempts To Drive A Wedge Between Brother And His Wife In Order To Help Her Bestie Get Him Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Any marriage is, to some extent, a clash of two worlds, two world orders accepted in different families. And the future of the new family depends largely on how peacefully and seamlessly this process is conducted. Essentially, it depends on the spouses’ relationship with their in-laws.

Often, the “weak link” in this process is the mother-in-law, who has a difficult time separating from her adult son. But in the story we’ll tell you today, from the user u/NoDrummer7092, the author clearly got lucky with her MIL. It turns out the sister-in-law was just ready to stab her in the back. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

More info: Reddit

Having your mother-in-law in your corner in a marriage is incredibly great, but sometimes, the sister-in-law can produce tons of issues as well

A smiling young couple dressed for a party, with shimmering decorations, representing driving a wedge between brother and his wife.

The author of the post has been married to her husband for two years, and he started dating her after being rejected by his longtime ex-girlfriend

Woman trying to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back in a family conflict.

Text excerpt discussing a personal story involving a husband, wife, and relationship challenges.

Text excerpt about relationships, focusing on driving a wedge between brother and wife to help bestie get him back.

Text explaining a messy breakup where she declined his proposal to explore the world and avoid settling down.

Woman attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text showing a woman confused as her husband introduces his ex, with tension hinting at a wedge between brother and his wife.

Text on a plain white background stating a person has many questions for their husband but decided to wait until they get home.

Text describing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Woman feeling uncomfortable during a tense conversation involving family and relationship conflicts to drive a wedge between brother and wife.

Text showing a mother-in-law apologizing and speaking about her son's happiness to support the wife amid family tension.

Text of a woman explaining a situation involving her sister-in-law, husband, and a friend trying to drive a wedge between them.

Man and woman in a tense conversation at a bar, depicting a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

The couple showed up at the husband’s mom’s birthday party recently, and the author was shocked to see the spouse’s ex there too

Text showing a woman upset as her sister-in-law kisses her husband, causing tension and driving a wedge between them.

Text excerpt about frustration over lack of respect in a relationship involving a brother and his wife.

Text describing a woman attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text describing a wife confronting her husband about disrespect from his ex and sister attempting to drive a wedge between them.

Text excerpt discussing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie.

Text conversation showing a woman expressing frustration, highlighting tension in a complicated family relationship.

Text showing a woman receiving texts accusing her of being a drama queen and causing conflict between her husband and sister.

Text excerpt about a wife confronting a husband to handle his sister causing conflict to drive a wedge between them.

Text graphic saying So AITAH for just leaving, representing a conflict where a lady attempts to drive a wedge between brother and wife.

Man and woman having a serious conversation on couch, illustrating family conflict and relationship wedge issues.

Moreover, in her table speech, the sister-in-law dubbed the lady “mom’s true DIL,” thus overwhelming the author completely

Woman attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back conversation text.

Text discussing apologizing for not supporting brother, feeling insecure, and concern about his feelings for his ex.

Text excerpt showing a woman reflecting on her sister’s hostility while trying to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

Text excerpt about fear of losing him and actions risking the relationship in a wedge between brother and wife context.

Text excerpt describing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie.

Text excerpt discussing apology and doubt in a strained relationship involving a brother and wife.

Text excerpt discussing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text excerpt discussing marriage challenges and the importance of communication and trust between spouses.

Text excerpt discussing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text block showing a mother-in-law explaining why her daughter-in-law’s theory about dating and marriage does not make sense.

Text excerpt about a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Woman looking upset while talking to a man on a couch, hinting at a wedge between brother and his wife.

The situation escalated after the ex attempted to kiss the author’s husband, supported by his sister

Woman attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back message update.

Text excerpt describing a tense confrontation as a lady attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

Alt text: Woman sharing a story about guilt and betrayal while trying to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

Text excerpt showing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text message conversation discussing proof and concerns about driving a wedge between brother and his wife to help bestie.

Text excerpt discussing a lady trying to drive a wedge between brother and wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text conversation about a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text excerpt showing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Text message conversation discussing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

The woman stormed out and left home, but it turned out not to be the last attempt to drive a wedge in her marriage

So, the Original Poster (OP) has been married to her husband for two years. He started dating her after his ex, the sister’s longtime bestie, rejected his proposal. That lady said she wasn’t ready for marriage, so the man fulfilled his desire to start a family with the author. They are happily married, but a recent situation at the MIL’s house nearly ruined their happiness.

When the couple arrived at the husband’s mom’s birthday party, his ex-girlfriend, invited by the author’s SIL, was already there. Moreover, during her dinner speech, the sister-in-law dubbed the ex “the true mom’s daughter-in-law.” When our heroine, outraged by these words, left the room, the MIL hurried after her to apologize for the daughter’s behavior.

However, when the women returned to the table, another unpleasant surprise awaited them: the SIL literally forced her friend to kiss her brother. This was too much for the original poster to bear, so she stormed out and went home. A few minutes later, the husband left with her, and they had a very unpleasant conversation at home.

The man defended himself by saying that the situation was even stranger to him than to his wife, and she believed him. The mother-in-law deserves credit – unlike many similar stories, there she was a paragon of common sense, fully siding with our heroine in her conflict with her daughter. However, the bosom buddies didn’t let up…

The next day, when the man went to the gym, they both showed up on the OP’s porch and began assuring her that he was secretly cheating on her with his ex. They tried to show some texts on their phone, but the author didn’t give in to the provocation.

She just called her spouse, then asked him to come back urgently, and the two couldn’t withstand a confrontation with him. They both fled in disgrace, only strengthening the original poster’s conviction that it was all nothing more than an attempt to drive a wedge between her and her loving husband.

Woman in yellow sweater looking troubled by window, reflecting on attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

“It’s obvious that in this case, the sister decided that a long-standing friendship was more important to her than her brother’s marital happiness – and decided to try to destroy it for the sake of a possible ‘even greater happiness’ with her friend,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Everything that happened seems like part of a single plan.”

According to the expert, the SIL’s provocative speech at the dinner table, the very fact of inviting that woman to a family gathering, and especially the attempt to force her to kiss her brother, all constitute a consistent chain of manipulations designed to destroy this marriage. For what purpose? “For the sake of a selfish desire to see them together again,” Irina Matveeva responds.

“What makes me incredibly happy about this story is the behavior of the mother-in-law, who defied many common stereotypes and defended her son’s marital happiness. Unfortunately, such behavior from mothers of married men is quite rare nowadays,” Irina summarizes.

People in the comments also expressed delight that the author and her spouse managed to endure this difficult ordeal, and that the mother-in-law was actually in her corner. “You two are the reason why the other 50% of marriages are happy and survive. I’m glad you have a supportive MIL,” one responder concluded wisely. So what do you, our dear readers, think of this story?

Most commenters were glad that the home-wrecker’s attempt was fruitless, and that the mother-in-law actually showed common sense, too

Text excerpt discussing a lady attempting to drive a wedge between brother and wife to help her bestie get him back.

Comment on relationship struggles, highlighting how a lady tries to drive a wedge between brother and wife.

Comment highlighting relief that a mother-in-law supports her daughter-in-law amid concerns about the husband and his ex.

A social media comment praising communication and describing a mother-in-law as a great person.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics involving a sister-in-law and relationships.

Comment from Loreo1964 discussing a supportive mother-in-law amid a wedge between brother and wife situation.

Comment text discussing in-laws backing someone and a husband blocking his sister to support his wife.

Comment discussing a sensible mother-in-law appreciated for her good character in a family conflict context.

Comment discussing a sister-in-law driving a wedge between a brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.

Comment discussing manipulation as a lady attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wording correction on the phrase "faint of heart" versus "fainted heart."

Comment discussing skepticism about sister-in-law proof and expressing understanding of a couple resolving issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics involving a lady trying to drive a wedge between brother and wife.

Comment discussing a situation where a lady attempts to drive a wedge between brother and his wife to help her bestie get him back.