“My Children Want Some Food”: Entitled Mother Raises Hell After Being Denied Entrance At A Private Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Refusing to take “No” for an answer can be a double-edged sword. While it may be a sign of persistence and determination, it can also come across as selfishness, apathy, and arrogance, which would immediately turn people off.

The woman in today’s story embodied the uglier side when she tried to crash a private party along with her children. When the host denied her entry, she began making a scene, putting her entitled personality on full display for everyone to see.

Scroll down for the entire story that may make you shake your head in disappointment and wonder how some humans can act so questionably.

RELATED:

A woman who refused to take no for an answer got an ugly reality check

Children playing at a decorated birthday party with a table full of colorful cupcakes, donuts, and snacks in a cozy room.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It happened at a private party she was trying to enter with her children

Entitled mother reacts loudly after being denied entrance at a private party, demanding food for her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a mother demanding food for her children after being denied entrance at a private party.

Entitled mother raises hell after being denied entrance at a private party, insisting her children need food.

Angry woman with clenched fists expressing frustration after being denied entrance at a private party.

Share icon

Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After making a scene, she was eventually kicked out

Entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party demanding food for her children.

Text excerpt describing an entitled mother causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance and food at private party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three children playing in a colorful ball pit at a private party, reflecting entitled mother denied entrance controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The host addressed some comments to provide more information to the story

Entitled mother causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party over children's food requests.

Text explaining the rude meaning of flicking the Vs gesture similar to giving the middle finger in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled mother raises hell after being denied entrance at private party, demanding food for her children.

Entitled mother denied entrance at private party causes scene demanding food for her children.

Entitled mother raises hell after being denied entrance at a private party, shouting and refusing to leave.

Text excerpt discussing a UK incident about entitled mother demanding food and being denied entry to a private party.

Entitled mother looking upset and frustrated after being denied entrance at a private party, sitting on a chair.

Share icon

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author also quashed notions of the story being supposedly fake

Text on a plain background explaining ages of children invited to a private party, relevant to entitled mother denied entrance.

Text excerpt about an entitled mother demanding food for her children at a private party and the host standing their ground.

Text post expressing unexpected attention and gratitude to polite people who asked questions about the entitled mother incident.

Text message discussing standing ground against entitled mother after being denied entrance at a private party.

Text excerpt discussing disbelief and personal experience related to an entitled mother raising hell after denied entrance.

Image credits: Silly-Dragonfly-9390

Many people have a misguided notion about persistence

There are several reasons why people struggle to accept a ‘no’ for an answer. Most experts would likely point to a possible narcissistic personality disorder or the person being constantly enabled, but there are other deep-seated reasons.

According to relationship therapist Dr. Candice Cooper-Lovett, many people don’t like the feeling of rejection. Another reason could be that they have a misguided notion about persistence.

As Dr. Candice tells Bored Panda, some people may see a no as another form of “maybe,” which urges them to push harder until the other person gives in.

“Over time, this becomes their default of getting their way, getting what they want or need, even if it strains relationships,” she explained.

Mary Kate Murray, who has worked with families dealing with addiction, says the resistance to rejection may also be a form of anxiety management. As she explained, everyone has their way of mitigating these anxious feelings, and for other people, it’s refusing to take no for an answer.

Consistency in boundary setting makes dealing with these difficult people less of a headache

It’s nearly impossible to win against someone who continues to push the issue despite being downright wrong. However, life isn’t always about winning, and there will be moments when a different approach is more effective.

Setting boundaries is necessary when dealing with the entitled behavior exhibited by the woman in the story. However, consistency in how it is imposed is essential.

Licensed therapist Shameka L. Mitchell emphasizes the importance of firmness in conveying the message and escalating the response if necessary. Regarding the latter, she clarified that it is all about decreasing or cutting off interactions altogether as opposed to speaking louder.

Mitchell also brought up a key point: “There is no need to feel guilty for protecting your space, your person, or your resources.”

Cognitive behavioral therapist Natalie Jay Campbell shared a similar statement, emphasizing the importance of following through with the boundaries you set.

“The minute you don’t honor your own boundaries, you have taught the other person that they don’t mean anything,” Campbell stated.

Fortunately, the author firmly stood their ground, even after the woman nearly caused a ruckus amongst children. The situation was handled the way it should have been.

The author shared more details in the other commenters’ questions

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about an entitled mother denied entrance at a private party and related security concerns.

Alt text: Online discussion about entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at private party.

Entitled mother demands food at private party, causing conflict after being denied entrance by host and guests.

Reddit discussion about entitled mother causing drama after being denied entrance at a private party.

Entitled mother causes scene after being denied entrance and food at a private party with her children

Reddit user reacts to entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at private party, discussing confrontation and escalation.

Entitled mother raises hell after being denied entrance at a private party, demanding food for her children.

Online discussion showing an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Many people were on the author’s side

Online discussion about an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Screenshot of an online discussion about an entitled mother causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party.

Commenter explaining an entitled mother raising hell after being denied food at a private party.

Commenter discussing entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party about food and sandwiches.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled mother causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party.

Screenshot of an online comment describing an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Comment discussing entitled mother causing scene after being denied food at private party, highlighting bad behavior consequences.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Comment from user iDontGetCute92 discussing entitlement and its impact on children after being denied party entrance.

Screenshot of a heated online comment where an entitled mother complains about food at a private party.

Screenshot of an online comment about an entitled mother demanding food at a private party she was denied entry to.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Comment discussing an entitled mother raising hell after being denied entrance at a private party.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an entitled mother denied entrance at a private party.

Screenshot of an online comment about an entitled mother causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party.

However, there were those who sided with the woman, mainly because of her children

Screenshot of an online discussion about an entitled mother being denied food for her children at a private party.

Entitled mother demands food for her children, causing a scene after being denied entrance at a private party.

Alt text: Online comment criticizing entitled mother raising hell after being denied food and entrance at private party.

Screenshot of online comment reacting to entitled mother being denied entrance at a private party, mentioning children and food refusal.