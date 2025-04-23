“AITA For Keeping My Name Change A Secret For Five Years?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Names are often the very first gift our parents give us: sometimes sweet, sometimes bold, and sometimes… just a little out there. While many grow up with names they proudly carry, others spend years wondering what their parents were thinking. One woman recently shared her story about growing up with a name that definitely turned heads: Pennsylvania. Yep, like the state.

While her parents were absolutely in love with the name, she never quite felt it suited her. So, without making a fuss, she quietly switched to Penelope. For five whole years, she kept it under wraps. But with her wedding approaching, she realized the truth had to come out. When she finally broke the news, her parents were not just surprised, they were heartbroken. Keep reading to see how it all played out and why a name really can carry a lot more than just letters.

RELATED:

Sometimes parents choose unique names inspired by places or pop culture, but their kids may not always appreciate it

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she kept her name change a secret from her parents to avoid their strong reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Debby Hudson (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Educational_Team_377

Unique names can be fun and creative, but they might come with unexpected challenges

Share icon

Image credits: lindsay7209 (not the actual photo)

We all love our parents and appreciate everything they’ve done, whether it’s getting us our first bicycle or showing us how to write our names. They shape our world in countless ways. But that doesn’t always mean they get everything right. It’s okay to disagree sometimes, even with the people who raised you. Especially when it comes to things that affect your identity. Like, say, the name they chose for you.

One of the most lasting decisions parents make is naming their child. Some pick names based on family traditions, others look for something trendy or completely unique. It’s a big deal, and new parents often spend weeks (or months!) debating options. Do you go classic like Arjun or Emma? Or bold, like Zephyr or Galaxy? There’s no wrong answer, just some things worth thinking about first.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter the approach, naming a baby is not something to wing. Sure, it’s tempting to go with the first name that pops into your head. But just imagine your kid being called “Orange” during roll call. You want to give them a name they can grow into, not one they’ll want to change at 18. A little thought today can save your kid a whole lot of paperwork tomorrow.

First things first: talk it out with your partner. Don’t just fall in love with one name and veto all others. It helps to have a shortlist, so you both feel heard and involved. And who knows, maybe you’ll find a new favorite together. Picking a name should feel like teamwork, not a boxing match. The right name should feel good to both of you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, think about how the name will look and sound. Check for unusual or tricky spellings that might confuse people. Are there multiple ways to spell it? Will your kid spend their life correcting people? Say the name out loud a few times. Does it roll off the tongue or sound like a tongue twister? You want something memorable, not maddening.

Now say it with a full name: first, middle, last. Does it flow well? You might be surprised how different it sounds all together. And don’t forget the all-important playground test: will other kids turn it into a weird nickname? If there’s any chance it rhymes with something unfortunate, maybe give it a rethink. The goal is a name your child can say with pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to consider the legal rules around naming before finalizing your choice

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Kalenberg (not the actual photo)

Look up the meaning. You’d be amazed how many beautiful names have odd or heavy meanings. You don’t want to find out later that your kid’s name translates to “swamp creature” in another language. Take a few minutes to Google it and check across cultures. It’s a small step that makes a big difference.

A name might sound adorable for a baby, but what about when they’re 40? Try imagining the name in different life stages: baby, teen, adult, elderly. Will it still suit them at every stage? You don’t want something that sounds cute now but awkward later. Give your child a name that grows with them. A name for life, not just for lullabies.

Thanks to the internet, choosing a name can be both fun and overwhelming. One Google search can lead to hours of scrolling through lists. While it’s tempting to overthink every syllable, try not to get lost in the options. Go with what feels right to you (and your partner). Just remember to balance creativity with practicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, and don’t forget the legal stuff! Different countries have different rules about naming. In England and Wales, parents have 42 days to register a baby’s name. In Sweden, it’s three months, and Denmark gives you six! So check the timeline where you live and plan accordingly. You don’t want to end up rushing a name last minute.

Well, in this particular case, the author clearly didn’t vibe with her name. Names carry so much weight. If you were in her shoes, what would you have done? Would you have changed it quietly too, or had the big talk early on? And hey, do you love your name, or is it something you’ve just learned to live with?

ADVERTISEMENT

People online cheered the author’s choice to embrace a name that felt right, and the OP even shared more details about her journey

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT