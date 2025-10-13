Rude Salon Employee Won’t Sell Box Dye To Woman’s Brother, Starts Calling Them Out For Using It
My closest personal encounter with hair box dye began in college – and literally ended right there – when an attempt at a stylish balayage ended with something like “Steve’s lava chicken” on my head years before Minecraft was actually invented and launched. Well, at the same time, I tested how well a shaved head suits me too…
However, many people still use box dye – and quite successfully. For example, the author of our story today has balayaged her brother’s hair many times – and he quite liked it. But an unexpected encounter with a professional in this field ended in an unpleasant story for the siblings.
More info: Reddit
Millions of people worldwide use box dye for their hair regularly, and most of them feel just okay, but sometimes it has unexpected consequences
The author of the post was 21 years old when this story happened – she once went to a salon to buy box dye for her brother’s hair
The author used to give him some balayage to make the hair ends look a bit sun-bleached
The employee at the salon, however, was quite arrogant and started cursing out the author and her bro for “ruining the hair with the box dye” right off the bat
The siblings simply left, and the author ended up leaving bad reviews both for the salon and for the employee
So, the Original Poster (OP) was 21 years old at the time of the events described, and her brother is four years older. The brother has brown hair, and the sis has given him some light balayage several times, creating the effect of slightly sun-bleached ends. The author, by her own admission, used a regular box dye from Walmart – and everything was fine.
One day, while planning to tone the ends of the guy’s hair to prevent it from looking too brassy, both siblings left the house, and our heroine had the idea to go to a specialized beauty store and buy the box dye there. Apparently, this idea turned out to be a dramatic mistake…
Literally from the first word, the employee arrogantly asked if the author had used any box dye, and after receiving an affirmative answer, she pounced on the siblings with reproaches and complaints that such products only ruin hair. This woman was on the verge of hysteria, and the original poster, seeing that her ranting wouldn’t stop, simply left, taking her bro with her.
Returning home (they bought the box dye at Walmart, as usual), our heroine was so angry that she left bad reviews for both the store and the rude employee personally. Some of her friends, however, said she acted wrong and that her revelations could very well cost that lady her job. So, the OP decided to seek advice from people online.
Well, experts do believe that regular use of box dye can be harmful to both a person’s hair and overall health. For example, this dedicated article on the Hair Brush salon website notes that box dye, by chemically reacting with pigments already applied to the hair, can cause completely unexpected color changes.
Furthermore, all hair dyes are classified by their effects into three groups: temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent, and the latter two penetrate directly into the hair structure. This can cause allergic reactions in some people.
“These are harsh chemicals that can be extremely damaging to the hair as well as cause reactions to sensitive skin and allergies,” Laura K. Collins, the beauty expert, writes on her website. Moreover, there are also clinical studies confirming that people who regularly use box dye may have a slightly increased risk of certain types of cancer, Cancer.org claims.
However, most people in the comments sided with the author of this story – and here’s why. After all, even if the salon employee was 100% right, that in no way gives her the right to be rude to customers. “Her job is to sell the products in the store and explain what they are,” one of the responders reasonably added. So what’s your opinion on this particular case?
Most commenters just agreed with the author, saying that the salon employee was being rude and had no right to behave that way
She works in customer service and was rude to customers with no provocation, she's the one putting her job at risk.
My read is that bro isn't as satisfied as OP thinks he is, hence his attempt to take it to a pro.
Bad customer service needs to be called out every time.
