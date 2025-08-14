Thief Claims She “Knows The Owner” After Being Caught Stealing Vegetables From The Actual Owner

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the biblical version, the entire history of humanity began with plucked fruit in a garden, and since then, apparently, this has become a common theme for many conflicts between people. Especially if these people live next door to each other and are still not very familiar.

We’ve told you many stories about neighbors fighting over all sorts of green spaces on their territories – and it’s time for another plot. It first appeared in the narrative of the user u/AITAGreenHouse and, as you probably already understood from the author’s username, we’ll talk about a greenhouse in their garden. However, let’s talk about everything in more detail.

More info: Reddit

The author lives in a house in a small, nice neighborhood with kind neighbors with whom he’s always ready to share some vegetables from his greenhouse

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Recently a woman moved into the neighboring house – but the man ended up getting acquainted with her under strange circumstances

Image credits: AITAGreenHouse

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author saw on CCTV camera that someone was in his greenhouse, went there – and caught the neighbor and some teen there, stealing his vegetables

Image credits: AITAGreenHouse

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

The woman first told him that “she had the owner’s permission” but when the author told her he was the owner, she just got dramatic

Image credits: AITAGreenHouse

The woman refused to drop the vegetables and leave, so the man simply called the police on her – despite all her rants

So, the Original Poster (OP) tells us that he’s 30 years old and he lives in a small, nice neighborhood, where everyone has known everyone well for a long time. Recently, a woman moved into the neighboring house, but the author met her under very unusual and rather unpleasant circumstances.

Our hero has a greenhouse in which he grows vegetables. Being quite a kind person, he’s ready to share part of the harvest with his neighbors – if he is asked, of course. But when he saw some movement in his greenhouse through the CCTV camera, he met a new neighbor and some teen there, picking his tomatoes and peppers.

When our hero kindly asked what she was doing there, the woman calmly stated that everything was fine and she was friends with the owner of the garden. Then the OP, not so friendly this time, told her that he was actually the owner and that he demanded that she immediately drop all the collected vegetables – or he would call the police.

Then the neighbor threw a real tantrum, saying that she needed to feed her kid, and the toxic OP wasn’t letting her do it. Our hero didn’t succumb to this provocation, but simply waited for the police, who took the offender away. Most of the neighbors sided with the author in this conflict, but the neighbor’s friends found his Facebook profile and started badmouthing him there.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the comments to his post, the author says that he lives in New England, and if simply trespassing according to state laws is a civil matter, not a criminal one, then stealing vegetables from a neighbor’s garden could cause problems for this woman. Especially if she has also been caught doing something similar in the past. Judging by her behavior, by the way, it’s quite possible.

Our hero also noted in the comments that he gave the neighbor the opportunity to simply leave, leaving the stolen goods on the ground, but she chose audacity, causing a scandal and even breaking a pot that had some chives growing. Moreover, the behavior of this woman’s friends is also inappropriate, as they found the author’s name on his mailbox, found him on social media and criticized and insulted him.

People in the comments unanimously supported our hero, claiming that he did everything correctly, and that technically it was indeed theft. She could’ve contacted the original poster beforehand, asked if she could take some vegetables from him – and, quite likely, would’ve received an affirmative answer. But she chose conflict – and got what she deserved.

Moreover, responders are sure that the initial attempt to lie, that she allegedly knew the owner and had permission to do so, is also an aggravating circumstance in this case. “Get a trespassing charge on her too. If you catch her again, the charges will be worse for her. She deserves it,” someone wrote reasonably. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

Most commenters sided with the man, even urging him to get a trespassing charge on her as well

