Rich Guy Expects Poor Girlfriend To Spend Loads Of Money On Him, Claims She Might “Bleed Him Dry”

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No matter how much we wish it didn’t matter, money has a way of putting a very real strain on relationships. And in some cases, it can make or break them entirely.

That was the case for one woman, whose boyfriend lived a wealthy, comfortable lifestyle while she got by on minimum wage. Despite the glaring financial gap between them, he simply could not accept that she was unable to keep up with his spending. She showed him her paychecks, her receipts, even her rent costs, and he still did not believe her.

Frustrated, she turned to Reddit to share her story and ask for advice. Read it below.

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The woman worked minimum wage and could not keep up with her rich boyfriend’s spending

Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But instead of believing her, he insisted she just did not care about him enough

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Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Affectionate-Feed538

Many readers agreed the boyfriend was a huge walking red flag and urged her to seriously consider ending the relationship

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Others chimed in with similar experiences

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