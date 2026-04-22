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Rich Guy Expects Poor Girlfriend To Spend Loads Of Money On Him, Claims She Might “Bleed Him Dry”
Woman frustrated and confused with bills at a table while rich boyfriend in suit talks on phone outdoors.
Couples, Relationships

Rich Guy Expects Poor Girlfriend To Spend Loads Of Money On Him, Claims She Might “Bleed Him Dry”

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No matter how much we wish it didn’t matter, money has a way of putting a very real strain on relationships. And in some cases, it can make or break them entirely.

That was the case for one woman, whose boyfriend lived a wealthy, comfortable lifestyle while she got by on minimum wage. Despite the glaring financial gap between them, he simply could not accept that she was unable to keep up with his spending. She showed him her paychecks, her receipts, even her rent costs, and he still did not believe her.

Frustrated, she turned to Reddit to share her story and ask for advice. Read it below.

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    The woman worked minimum wage and could not keep up with her rich boyfriend’s spending

    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But instead of believing her, he insisted she just did not care about him enough

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    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

    Many readers agreed the boyfriend was a huge walking red flag and urged her to seriously consider ending the relationship

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    Others chimed in with similar experiences

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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