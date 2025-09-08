ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning out a fridge is an annoying task. What’s there to be excited about? Rearranging food items, throwing out bad ones, and all things like that. You have to do it once in a while, and it’s never something very exciting.

Well, today’s story shows that sometimes fridge cleaning can be rather entertaining. This woman noticed a swampy smell coming from her refrigerator. She went to investigate and found bean sprouts that were the cause of the smell. The only thing is, she never bought those sprouts. So, what were they actually? Read further to find out – the answer is something you probably wouldn’t have guessed yourself.

More info: Facebook

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details..

RELATED:

While typically fridge cleaning is an annoying task, from time to time it can turn into something exciting

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell / Facebook

Just like it did in this story, where a woman nearly ended up with a weird pet after a fridge clean

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell / Facebook

One day, she noticed a swampy smell coming from her refrigerator and went to investigate

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell / Facebook

She noticed two bean sprouts, which was weird, as she never bought them

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell / Facebook

She looked closer and understood – it wasn’t bean sprouts, it was a dead frog

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell

Or it seemed dead at first – when the woman noticed its faint heartbeat, she brought it back to life by rehydration

One day, this woman, the author of the original post, noticed a swampy smell coming from her fridge. Typically, a musty or swampy smell, like the woman described, coming from a fridge can come from some kind of mold on food, spills, or anything of this kind.

Actually, most of the time, if there is an unpleasant smell coming from your refrigerator, it’s more likely than not that there is something wrong with some food item in there. After all, when food spoils and starts its decomposition, it releases gases that smell bad. Essentially, it’s a food warning you that it’s no longer good for consumption.

Either way, the OP went into her fridge to investigate. She saw two bean-sprouts, a sight that in other cases wouldn’t raise any questions. Only in this one did it, because the woman neither bought nor ever ate them. So, where were they coming from?

ADVERTISEMENT

She looked closer and it became apparent – it was not bean sprouts, it was a frog. Yes, you read that right – a frog. To be more specific, it was a small, seemingly dead frog. It was stretched out, dried, and stuck to the glass. And it was the source of the swampy smell.

The key words in the frog’s description are “seemingly dead.” When the OP picked it up to throw out, she noticed that it had a very faint heartbeat – it wasn’t dead!

Share icon

Image credits: Lynn Boutwell / Facebook

In the original post, the author didn’t shy away from referencing Jurassic Park, pointing out that while she never intended to have a frog, life found a way to bring it to her.

Since the creature looked basically dead, the woman made it her mission to bring it back to life. It looked extremely dehydrated, so the logical step was to hydrate it. Frogs don’t drink the way humans do (through the mouth), but they absorb it through their skin. So, instead of trying to make it drink, like you would with a mammal, she placed the animal in a shallow container with tepid water.

To revive a seemingly dead frog, provide a tepid water bath in a shallow container, as dehydration can cause a frog to appear brittle or lifeless. If the frog is merely dehydrated, it might revive after a few hours in the water by absorbing it through its skin. However, if the frog’s body is truly solid from rigor mortis or due to freezing, it is likely deceased and cannot be brought back to life.

After over four hours, the amphibian rehydrated and pulled its legs – the life was back in its body. Just like Jesus, after three days, he resurrected. Now, the question of what to do with this new pet arose. Should she release it? But it seemed like an invasive species that might harm the environment. Keep it as a pet?

Well, before she could make a decision, a frog did it itself and jumped out through the window to the great beyond. So, maybe she was left without a potential pet, but at least she had an interesting story to tell, which was proven by the reactions netizens had to it.

People online were highly entertained by the whole story and thanked the woman for saving the little creature