“Parents Always Dump Their Kids With Me At Family Events”
Quite a few people have likely been in a position where they were left with someone else’s kid to look after, whether they liked it or not; and chances are, that happened during a family gathering.
Family get-togethers are where the redditor u/TheLegendaryHaggis would always have to watch over someone’s child. To make matters worse, the parents wouldn’t ask her to do it; they would just leave the little one with her, that is until she decided to leave herself. Scroll down for the full story.
Some parents tend to use relatives as a free-of-charge nanny service
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
This redditor would repeatedly be left with her relatives’ children to look after
Image credits: Nicole Michalou (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TheLegendaryHaggis
So proud of her for making and enforcing her boundaries. So proud.
So proud of her for making and enforcing her boundaries. So proud.