“Parents Always Dump Their Kids With Me At Family Events”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few people have likely been in a position where they were left with someone else’s kid to look after, whether they liked it or not; and chances are, that happened during a family gathering.

Family get-togethers are where the redditor u/TheLegendaryHaggis would always have to watch over someone’s child. To make matters worse, the parents wouldn’t ask her to do it; they would just leave the little one with her, that is until she decided to leave herself. Scroll down for the full story.

Some parents tend to use relatives as a free-of-charge nanny service

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

This redditor would repeatedly be left with her relatives’ children to look after

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nicole Michalou (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheLegendaryHaggis

The OP answered some questions, providing more details

ADVERTISEMENT

People shared their thoughts in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Some redditors went through similar experiences