Internet Stunned By Couple’s Move Into Four-Bedroom, Three-Bathroom House Made By 3D Printer

Search “house tour” on any video-sharing platform, and you’ll find millions of videos showcasing overwhelmingly large mansions, unique homes in the countryside, mountains, or other natural settings, and apartments built inside the most unlikely places, such as laundromats.

Yet, a woman named Dani Glaeze managed to capture everyone’s attention after sharing a video of her recently purchased home.

Highlights Dani Glaeze and her husband bought a unique four-bedroom house built by a 3D printing machine.

Their home features a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a guest room, two offices, an integrated kitchen, and a garden.

3D printing offers a useful solution to the housing crisis and climate change by providing faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly construction.

Dani’s isn’t the standard residence you may find in your neighborhood. It was built, layer by layer, by a 3D printing machine.

The content creator and her husband have been living in the three-dimensionally-printed property for a month and a half.

After her initial video about how she bought the home piqued people’s curiosity, the Texas resident began sharing more and more details about her unconventional abode.

“We decided that in December, we wanted to make a goal for 2024 to move out of our apartment and purchase our first home,” Dani explained in the video.

“I was scrolling on TikTok and saw a video about this house and this whole project in our neighborhood. I showed it to him, and he was very intrigued.”

“They were building them just 20 minutes from where we lived, so we came here. They do have some models that you can see, and I absolutely fell in love. I thought they were so unique and actually really, really affordable.”

The four-bedroom house is part of a larger project for 3D-printed properties in her Texas neighborhood

It only took the couple a month before they closed the deal on the spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence.

“We came to see it in mid-February, and by mid-March, we were already closing on the house.”

In addition to the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, the property features a guest room and two offices, accommodating both Dani and her husband, who work remotely. They also have a massive integrated living room and kitchen area, a garden, and a garage.

As Dani shared, the kitchen has an island that is also 3D-printed.

After the machine printed the skeleton of the house, the roof, windows, doors, and all of the utilities were added to the holes carved out during the printing process

They initially decided to move out of their apartment complex because the management was “terrible” and didn’t care to solve problems like mold growing inside. Additionally, neighbors “trashed” the apartment and played loud music, disregarding the rules on the lease.

Now, the couple— one of the first to buy a 3D-printed home in their Texas neighborhood—can finally enjoy some peace and quiet. As many houses are still under construction, they don’t have many neighbors yet, Dani said.

“This is how a 3D home is printed,” Dani wrote

The walls of Dani’s house aren’t flat but have ridges, which she thinks add character to the property

Dani is still in the process of decorating the property. “It’s been kind of hard to find decorating inspiration like you usually would on Pinterest. Since this home is so unique, not everything goes with it,” the content creator shared.

One of those peculiarities is that the house doesn’t have any straight edges, so the walls on the corners are curved. “Any corner furniture is really not going to work,” Dani explained.

Furthermore, the walls aren’t flat but have ridges.

“I know that some were worried about dust collecting in the ridges of the walls, but as of right now, we haven’t had an issue with that. Using a vacuum would probably be the most effective solution.”



Dani mentioned that the construction material allows for holes to be drilled into the walls to hang mirrors, photos, and paintings.

The content creator uses lighting to change the color of the walls

The walls could also be made flat if she wished. “We’d be able to do so by using plaster or sanding it down. But I believe that the texture of the walls as well as the layers add to the character of the home.”

In a separate video, Dani explained the process behind the construction of her modern residence.

After the machine prints the skeleton of the house, the roof, windows, doors, and all of the utilities are added to the holes carved out during the printing process. The same applies to the driveway, electrical wiring, paint, and solar panels.

In the content creator’s case, the roof of her residence is made of metal.

“The homes in this neighborhood range anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000, but it really depends on the floor plan you go with and the lot size,” she explained

Could a really strong wind or a natural disaster destroy the home? Dani doesn’t think so. “The foundation is reinforced with rebar. There are about six or seven layers of full concrete slabs that make up the foundation. The material that they use is a very specific lava concrete mix that doesn’t crack and is very efficient and durable.

Her home is also insulated, with the insulation material placed in between the doubled-layered walls.

In addition to the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, the property features a guest room and two offices

Yet, there are a few factors to consider before moving into a 3D-printed home.

“I do admit that we have an echo problem,” Dani says. “However, as we continue to live in this home and furnish it, I believe that will damp out the sound and make it less echoey.”

The TikToker also installed several wi-fi boosters because the signal doesn’t travel well throughout the house.

The kitchen has an island that is also 3D-printed

While Dani didn’t reveal the exact price of the 3D-printed home, she did mention that it was significantly cheaper than other homes with similar characteristics, a factor that influenced her decision to move in.

“We couldn’t believe how affordable it was. We mainly got a really good interest rate on this home versus other homes in the same price range that had a much higher interest rate.

“The homes in this neighborhood [which is part of the 3D-printed home project] range anywhere between $400,000 and $600,000, but it really depends on the floor plan you go with and the lot size.”

3D printing may be a useful solution to two challenges now facing the world: a shortage of housing and climate change

Three-dimensional printing is used to make things ranging from orthopedic implants to aircraft components.

Not only does this technique allow faster construction, but it also promises lower cost and a more environmentally friendly approach.

According to a report published in The Economist, this may make it a useful answer to two challenges now facing the world: a shortage of housing and climate change.

