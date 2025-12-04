Woman Appalled By BF’s Comment About Future Kids, Dumps Him After He Says He’ll Only Love Boys

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreaming about the future with a partner is one of the best parts of a relationship. You talk about houses, marriage, and the hypothetical names of your future children. These conversations are supposed to be a fun, shared daydream.

But what happens when one comment reveals a fundamental, deal-breaking difference in values? One woman’s playful joke was met with a serious answer that ended the conversation and the relationship.

A casual conversation about the future can sometimes reveal a shocking and deal-breaking truth

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He seriously stated he would only love a son more than he loved her, but not a daughter

Text update expressing gratitude for shared experiences and opinions after woman dumps boyfriend over future kids comment.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She immediately called it out as a deal-breaker, but he said his view was ‘normal’

Image credits: kay1937

After he admitted his father taught him ‘women are inferior,’ she ended the relationship

A happy couple, deep in the “planning our future together” phase, was having a casual conversation while watching a movie. The woman made a playful joke that he would love their future kids more than he loves her. Instead of a laugh, she was met with a dead-serious reply: “if it’s a boy I will, not if it’s a girl.”

The woman was, understandably, horrified. She immediately told him that his “deep-rooted resentment towards women” was a massive red flag and that she was no longer interested in having kids with him. He doubled down, calling her “rude” and insisting it’s “normal” for men to love their sons more than their daughters, a defense that only made things worse.

After the initial fight, she stood her ground. When he realized she was serious about the breakup, he tried to backtrack, claiming he was “kidding” and she was “being too sensitive.” But the truth eventually came out: his father had taught him that “women are inferior and having boys is ideal.”

For the woman, this was the final nail in the coffin. She told him she was “not willing to train a 26 y/o to see [her] worth as a woman.” In the end, she walked away, heartbroken but resolute. She realized that while he may have loved her, you can’t “love someone fully” if you don’t see them as an equal.

Woman sitting on a couch looking upset, reflecting feelings about boyfriend’s comment on future kids and love for boys only.

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) identifies “son preference” as a harmful form of gender discrimination rooted in the belief that boys are more valuable than girls. This bias, which he admitted was passed down from his father, is not a “normal” quirk but a deeply ingrained prejudice that devalues women and sets up a potential daughter for a lifetime of feeling inferior.

His reaction to being called out is a scary example of subtle sexism. Everyday Feminism explains that a common tactic is to give a woman a hard time for her opinions or dismiss her feelings when she points out something problematic. His insistence that she was “being too sensitive” is a classic gaslighting technique designed to make her question her own valid perception of his sexism.

Ultimately, the woman’s decision to end the relationship is a powerful and healthy outcome of having crucial pre-marriage conversations. Steeped in Hope emphasizes that it is essential for couples to be on the same page about their values regarding children before making a lifelong commitment.

Instead of her breakup being an “overreaction,” it was the correct and responsible result of discovering a fundamental, non-negotiable incompatibility. She was saving herself and her potential future children from a partnership where they would never be seen as truly equal.

Do you agree that this relationship should have ended? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet praised her for refusing to train a 26-year-old to see her worth

Reddit conversation about a woman upset by boyfriend preferring sons, discussing love for kids by gender and relationship impact.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a red flag in a boyfriend’s comment about future kids, upsetting the woman.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman appalled by boyfriend’s comment about future kids, focusing on loving only boys.

Text discussion about a woman appalled by her boyfriend’s sexist mindset on loving only boys and future kids concerns.

Screenshot of online discussion about boyfriend’s comment on loving boys more, highlighting relationship concerns and future kids.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about a woman appalled by boyfriend’s comment on only loving boys, leading to breakup.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a boyfriend’s biased love for future boys over girls in a relationship debate.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user advises against having kids with a boyfriend who will only love boys.

Comment discussing immaturity and sexist views on loving only boys, from a father of three girls and a boy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing struggles with gender preference and parenting boys versus girls.

Text comment expressing disagreement about a boyfriend’s preference for loving only boys when discussing future kids.

Screenshot of an online comment stating a woman dumps her boyfriend after he says he’ll only love boys future kids.

Screenshot of a comment about loving children equally regardless of gender in a discussion about future kids and boys.