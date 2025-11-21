MIL Admits To Having A Favorite Grandchild, Treats Others Like Burdens, Mom Furious As Kids Notice The Snubs

ADVERTISEMENT

Family gatherings aren’t supposed to feel like an emotional competition, yet sometimes it’s hard not to notice when one child gets showered in attention while another gets treated like background furniture. It’s the kind of imbalance that makes parents pause, squint, and wonder if they missed a memo about assigned favorites.

That’s exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) is grappling with as her mother-in-law openly gushes over one grandchild while brushing her kids aside. While she doesn’t want to cut ties or create drama, watching her toddlers withdraw around their grandmother isn’t just heartbreaking, it’s alarming.

While it may seem harmless or playful, research shows that favoritism can have lasting emotional effects on both the child who is overlooked and the one who is favored

Mother and father holding a newborn baby while toddler smiles, highlighting favorite grandchild and family tension.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author has two toddlers, and noticed her mother-in-law began favoring her sister-in-law’s baby shortly after both babies were born

Image credits: No-Click-8320

Elderly MIL reaching out happily to a baby grandchild while other kids are treated like burdens at home.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The mother-in-law openly showered attention, affection, and gifts on the favored baby while pushing aside or ignoring the author’s children

Image credits: No-Click-8320

Elderly woman holding smiling baby outside, illustrating MIL admits to having a favorite grandchild and family tension.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She also noticed that her oldest child started withdrawing from interactions with the grandmother, showing he had already noticed the favoritism

Image credits: No-Click-8320

Attempts by her husband and his brother to address the issue were met with the mother-in-law crying, guilt-tripping, and refusing to change her behavior

For ten years, the OP and her husband had been together, married for six, and now raising two children. Her sister-in-law had her first baby few months after the OP gave birth to her toddler, and that was when she noticed that her mother-in-law’s affection started flowing heavily toward her sister-in-law’s baby.

The OP noted that the mother-in-law held the niece constantly, played with her, snapped pictures, and practically radiated joy whenever the little one entered the room. Meanwhile, when her kids tried to spend some time with her, the grandmother would seem bothered, distracted, or uninterested.

It was interesting that another family member even confirmed that this wasn’t the first time she’d shown clear favoritism among grandchildren. A recent shopping trip made the imbalance painfully obvious when the mother-in-law came home excited to show off the adorable baby clothes she’d bought, only they were all for the sister-in-law’s baby.

The mother-in-law also openly referred to her daughter’s baby as her “favorite”, claiming she preferred babysitting that one over the others. Whenever the OP’s husband and his brother tried talking to her gently about the imbalance, she would burst into tears and claim that she was a “bad grandma”. Naturally, this left her exhausted as she just wanted her kids to feel equally loved and welcomed.

Woman with curly blonde hair sitting on a brown couch, looking thoughtful and upset about favorite grandchild snubs.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Grandparent favoritism, as noted by Next Avenue, occurs when a grandparent shows noticeably more affection or attention to one grandchild over others, and it can affect all children involved. They highlight that kids who feel overlooked often struggle with low self-esteem, insecurity, and emotional hurt, sometimes internalizing the rejection and wondering what they did wrong.

Psychology Today highlights that parents therefore have a crucial role in protecting their children from harmful family behaviors like favoritism. They explain that unequal treatment from relatives doesn’t only damage the child’s sense of security and belonging, but actually also creates stress for the child receiving extra attention.

Practical guidance from Dera Design reinforces that when favoritism becomes strong enough to harm children, limiting their exposure to the biased grandparent can help reduce emotional damage.

Furthermore, parents are also advised to have calm, private conversations with the grandparent to explain how their behavior impacts the children and family dynamics, while reassuring the children that the favoritism is not their fault.

Netizens suggested that the OP limit contact with her mother-in-law, and insisted that she refuse to let her guilt-trip them. They emphasized the importance of responding firmly when the the mother-in-law calls herself a “bad grandma” and maintaining boundaries without excuses.

What do you think about the situation? Do you think grandparents should be called out for showing a favorite, or should it be ignored? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens maintained that the author is not in the wrong and should prioritize her children’s emotional well-being

Screenshot of an online discussion about a MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild while others feel treated like burdens.

Comment discussing MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens, causing family tension.

Commenter advises standing up to MIL admitting favoritism towards one grandchild, treating others like burdens, causing family tension.

Comment discussing how a MIL admits favoritism toward one grandchild, causing hurt and boundary-setting advice.

Comment advising how to respond to a grandmother admitting favoritism, addressing unfair treatment of grandchildren.

Screenshot of online comment discussing MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild, causing family tension and snubs noticed by kids.

Comment advising to stop taking kids to grandma due to MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild and others feeling ignored.

Text post about a MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens.

Text post showing a mom confronting MIL about favoritism towards a grandchild and treating others like burdens.

Comment describing MIL admitting to a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens, causing family tension.

Comment discussing a mother-in-law admitting to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens, causing family tension.

Commenter responding to MIL favorite grandchild drama, advising to call out favoritism and address hurtful behavior firmly.

Comment expressing frustration over MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild, causing kids to feel snubbed and mom furious.

Text post showing a Reddit comment about a MIL admitting to favoritism of one grandchild over others, causing family tension.

Comment discussing how to deal with a mother-in-law who has a favorite grandchild and treats others like burdens.

Comment discussing MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens with snubs noticed by kids.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to stop letting MIL’s favoritism affect children and have a mother-to-mother talk.

Comment discussing manipulation tactics and behavior accountability related to MIL favoritism and snubs toward grandchildren.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild while others feel burdened.

Reddit text post discussing a mom furious as MIL admits to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens.

Text post on a social platform discussing MIL admitting to having a favorite grandchild and treating others like burdens.

