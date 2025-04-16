Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Horror As Woman Discovers Family Of Racoons She Thought Was Living In Her Attic Is Actually Man “Phrogging”
Crime, News

Horror As Woman Discovers Family Of Racoons She Thought Was Living In Her Attic Is Actually Man “Phrogging”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re easily frightened, do not watch this,” warned TikTok user LadyMarine11 in what would become one of the year’s most viral horror stories so far.

A woman in Chicago believed her home had become infested with raccoons—until she made a horrifying discovery: the sounds she and her husband had heard coming from the attic weren’t from animals but from a man living in their attic for a year.

Highlights
  • Woman discovers man living in her attic for a year, mistaking noises for raccoons.
  • Photo of the encounter went viral with over 14.3 million views on TikTok.
  • Intruder had been using the couple's food and facilities without detection.

Believing the sounds to be from a rodent infestation, the couple tried to contact their landlord multiple times but were repeatedly brushed off.

Tired of the scratching and shuffling, the woman—a friend of LadyMarine11—decided to take matters into her own hands and headed towards the attic, eventually coming face-to-face with their unwelcome guest.

RELATED:

    Woman goes viral after recounting friend’s encounter with a man living in her attic for a year

    Sunlight streaming through an attic window, highlighting dust particles in the air.

    Image credits: Mika Baumeister / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The video went massively viral, clocking over 14.3 million views after it was shared on March 29, 2025. In the clip, the user recounted the traumatic experience of a friend who experienced a phenomenon known on the internet as “Phrogging.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The term has been used to describe someone secretly living in another person’s home without their knowledge, often moving stealthily to avoid detection. It’s distinct from squatting in that phroggers typically hide in attics, basements, or closets, living silently alongside their unknowing hosts.

    Woman in glasses and hoodie with overlay text reading "A FAMILY OF RACCOONS.

    Image credits: ladymarine11

    The strange noises came and went with varying intensity, allowing the couple to convince themselves that they were nothing but the product of raccoons shuffling about in the attic.

    Woman in glasses surprised by unexpected attic discovery, with mysterious figure behind.

    Image credits: ladymarine11

    However, things escalated when the woman’s husband left town. His absence coincided with the noises increasing in both frequency and loudness, which prompted the scared wife to investigate.

    Too frightened to fully climb into the attic, she pulled down the access stairs, crawled up just enough to raise her arm, and snapped a picture with her phone.

    What she saw made her blood run cold.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman’s photo led to the phrogger’s arrest and the discovery that he had been living in the attic for a year

    @ladymarine11#scarystory#homeinvasion#squatter#greenscreen♬ original sound – LadyMarine11

    “He was seven feet away from her,” the user said, explaining that her friend saw not a raccoon staring back at her but the pale, wide-eyed face of a man—a stranger.

    “He had been going into their house while they were out and taking things. Personal effects, articles of clothing, toiletry items,” the TikToker continued. “He had been there for a while. I would’ve passed away.”

    Woman shocked, thought raccoons were living in attic but discovers case of phrogging instead.

    Image credits: ladymarine11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shaking, the woman fled her home, screaming desperately. She called the police and banged on her neighbor’s door, too terrified to even wait alone outside. When authorities arrived, they found not only the man but also a disturbing stash of her husband’s clothes and dr*g paraphernalia.

    The items allowed investigators to roughly construct the timeline of events leading to the startling realization that the man had been “phrogging” in the attic for at least a year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man was able to survive by eating the couple’s food and using their shower without them noticing

    @ladymarine11#manintheattic#phrogging#squater#scarystory♬ original sound – LadyMarine11

    As the video increased in popularity, viewers started asking questions, which prompted LadyMarine11 to release a series of follow-up videos to clarify details.

    “He had been sneaking down to their house, using their restroom, their shower, eating their food,” she explained.

    The user then confirmed that the landlord had no idea of what was happening inside his property and that the intruder—who had a prior record of similar behavior—used a small rooftop trapdoor connecting the building to an adjacent brownstone to gain access.

    “It was like one of his little spots,” she explained.

    A man discovered crouching in a cluttered attic, surrounded by clothing and a bed.

    Image credits: Antique_Biscuit

    While “phrogging” may sound like something out of an urban legend or movies such as 2019’s Parasite, it’s a rare but very real occurrence.

    For instance, in a disturbing case that shocked 1920s America, a woman known as Dolly Oesterreich kept her secret lover, Otto Sanhuber, hidden in the attic of her Los Angeles home—completely undetected by her husband—for close to ten years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The case ended in the murder of Dolly’s husband in 1922 at the hands of Sanhuber.

    Viewers questioned the veracity of the TikToker’s story, accusing her of using AI to create the photo

    Woman surprised, covering her mouth, reacting to unexpected attic discovery involving phrogging instead of raccoons.

    Image credits: ladymarine11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite LadyMarine11’s story going viral, not all of her viewers bought into her story, with many accusing her of using AI to produce a fake photo.

    “This is not a made-up story. This is not AI. This is very real,” she responded, four days after the initial video was posted.

    @ladymarine11 Replying to @JanetZentz the addict in the attic #scarystory#phrogging♬ original sound – LadyMarine11

    Claiming to have “receipts,” she showed text exchanges with coworkers of the original victim, including one who managed to find the original photograph after it had circulated on Reddit years earlier.

    She then shared the police photo taken when they apprehended the man—a bald, gaunt figure lying face down with hands behind his back, which she described as “maybe more horrifying than the original.”

    Image credits: ladymarine11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to criminal lawyer Rodrigo Danyau, the fact that the intruder had a history of similar conduct before and was trespassing on an occupied residence means he was likely charged with a Class 4 felony.

    @ladymarine11 Replying to @sboswell #addict#attic#speechimpediment♬ original sound – LadyMarine11

    “Trespassing on private property can lead to varying charges in Chicago depending on two factors: intent and circumstances,” he explained to Bored Panda

    “The severity of the crime in this case means he was likely convicted of a Class 4, which means up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.”

    “Terrifying,” Netizens were scared by the story, with many imagining what they would do if it happened to them

    Comment showing shock about a man "phrogging" in an attic, expressing disbelief and fear.

    User comment expressing fear and curiosity related to attic phrogging discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about the fear of phrogging, expressing terror; heart icon showing 113.4K likes.

    Comment about late-night distress related to an unexpected phrogging discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about being easily frightened but continuing to watch, highlighting phrogging discovery surprise.

    Comment with username "sydkneeees" saying "That's Nosferatu actually," liked by 90K users.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user ge0rgia expressing surprise with 30.1K likes.

    Comment by Violet questioning why "HE" appears terrified, related to phrogging scenario.

    Amber's comment on phrogging shock, with over 259K likes, highlighting disbelief.

    Comment on horror tale of "phrogging" mistaken for attic raccoons, reading "This is scarier than having a ghost,” with 144.1K likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reacting to horror story about raccoons and a man "phrogging" in attic.

    Comment jokes about a man "phrogging" in someone's home, mistaken for raccoons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment expressing shock at discovering phrogging instead of raccoons.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andredippenaar avatar
    Atlas
    Atlas
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh hell no. This is one of the reasons I keep my bedroom door locked and pooches in bed with me....and I sleep under the Invisible cloak

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is where hoarding pays off. My attic's too full to accommodate this kind of thing!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    andredippenaar avatar
    Atlas
    Atlas
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh hell no. This is one of the reasons I keep my bedroom door locked and pooches in bed with me....and I sleep under the Invisible cloak

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is where hoarding pays off. My attic's too full to accommodate this kind of thing!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda