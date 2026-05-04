Cheater Refuses To Take Accountability For Affair, Torn Between Husband And Ex She Cheated With

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody wants to be happy and to have their life progress without obstacles, but this isn’t a realistic aspiration. That’s probably why some folks really struggle with their feelings of unhappiness and might sabotage their life while trying to make themselves feel better.

This is what happened to a woman who reconnected with her ex and decided to have an affair with him because she was feeling stuck in her marriage. Unfortunately, when he got caught by his family and had to end things, she was even worse off than before.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

When people make big mistakes in their lives and hurt their loved ones, they might find it hard to correct what they’ve done

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that since she was unhappy in her marriage, she decided to reconnect with her ex, even though she knew it wasn’t right to do so

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

At first, the woman just innocently talked and hung out with her ex, but it soon turned into a full-blown affair, and she ended up sneaking around with him a lot

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, her ex’s family found out about the infidelity, and he decided to end the affair, which devastated the woman since she still wanted to be with him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PinkHyperQueen

The poster explained that even though her ex was quite toxic, she missed him a lot, but also wanted to rebuild her marriage since she cared about her husband

The woman explained that she had been struggling in her marriage and in her life for quite some time and that she really needed a break from it all. In that time, she managed to reconnect with her ex and realized that her relationship with him helped her cope with problems in her everyday life.

According to surprising research, women tend to have affairs almost as much as men, but their reasons for engaging in such relationships might differ. In many cases, they might choose to cheat on their partner if they feel unfulfilled being with them, or if they are exhausted by the responsibilities of their daily life.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s exactly what the OP felt with her husband, even though she loved him a lot; she realized she had been struggling in their marriage for a while. That’s why she slowly began meeting her ex and spending time with him, until their casual connection turned into a full-blown affair, and they were sneaking around.

ADVERTISEMENT

It definitely seems possible for people to have two contradictory desires at the same time, as the poster was experiencing. Experts explain that it is usually because we have different needs we want to fulfill, and so our brain can compartmentalize our actions so that doing both or either isn’t distressing.

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

As the woman got deeper into the affair, she realized that even though she cared deeply for her ex, she couldn’t ruin her marriage for him since she wasn’t financially independent. She didn’t know what to do because he kept hinting at wanting to get her pregnant so that she would finally have to leave her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this eventually came to a stop once the man’s family caught him having an affair with the poster, and they didn’t approve. This forced him and the OP to make the tough decision to end their relationship so that she could work on her marriage. Unfortunately, even though she knew it was the right thing to do, she felt heartbroken.

In such situations, when a person has cheated on their partner, it might make sense to reveal the infidelity early on so that there can be transparency between them. The problem professionals point out is that people should only reveal their affairs if they are doing it for the right reasons, like to save their relationship, instead of just to absolve themselves of guilt.

Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like the woman actually wanted to tell her spouse what she had done, as she knew that it would break his heart. On the other hand, she couldn’t stop thinking about what could have been with her ex, so she was still on the fence about who to be with.

What do you think about the woman’s dilemma, and do you feel that she should ever tell her husband about what she did? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks told the woman that her ex was toxic, and that she shouldn’t even be thinking of having an affair

ADVERTISEMENT