“Ruined Her Life”: Misunderstanding Between Co-Parents Turns Ugly, CPS Gets Involved

Blended families can be complex enough to breed conflict. Rifts can arise from issues like opposing views on parenting, finances, and, as this story shows, minor misunderstandings blown out of proportion.

Here, a woman was at odds with her stepson’s mother’s girlfriend. It all began with accusations of “digital harassment” that eventually involved local authorities and Child Protective Services.

It was a messy situation that could’ve been avoided, but instead, escalated into full-blown family drama.

Blended family setups can be messy and cause conflicts

A woman thought she was on great terms with her stepson’s mom and her significant other

However, conflict broke out because of a simple misunderstanding

Being backed into a corner, the woman got Child Protective Services involved

CPS, however, discovered something that caught their attention

Ultimately, the woman was blamed for “escalating” the situation

Image credits: unoriginal_throaway

Differing parenting styles are one of the top causes of conflict in blended families

When conflict arises in a blended family setup, one of the top reasons typically revolves around differences in parenting styles. In the story, Jenny felt attacked because the author took notice of how she allowed the five-year-old boy to go kayaking without a life jacket.

Boundaries can also be an issue that could cause a rift, especially when a stepparent feels a desire to take over parenting duties and do it their own way.

According to counselor and psychotherapist Cortney Pasternak, these differences may lead to resentment and frustration. However, in these scenarios, the child is more likely to bear the brunt of it all.

“Children may develop behavioral problems, emotional distress, or feelings of isolation,” Pasternak wrote on her website, adding that the family dynamic could be more dysfunctional and fractured, which ultimately affects everyone involved.

Pasternak says effective communication and compromise are key to resolving co-parenting issues in blended families. Former psychotherapist and Utah State University professor Jonathan Swinton shares a similar sentiment, but adds that consistency is also necessary.

“Make sure you are 100% consistent with each other on the day-to-day issues,” Swinton stated, emphasizing the importance of aligning parenting styles.

In the story’s case, Jenny may have allowed herself to get overrun by emotions and let rationality fly out the window. Her accusations of “digital harassment” were off-base, and she should’ve apologized instead of blowing things out of proportion.

Unfortunately, the child is caught in the middle, which is downright unfair and irresponsible on the part of the mom and her girlfriend.

Most readers sided with the woman and called out Jenny for her behavior

However, one person thought otherwise