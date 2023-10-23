ADVERTISEMENT

We cannot always know what another person has in mind, especially if they purposely do not share or mislead us. Apparently, sometimes it has to do with good intentions and a wish to keep a surprise, which, of course, works best with a happy ending.

So it happened to this Redditor whose story started with a disagreement with her boyfriend about putting him on the title of her house and making him a beneficiary without getting married as she wanted. And ended up… (almost) completely elsewhere.

A woman disagreed with her boyfriend about adding him as her beneficiary; however, the conflict had an unexpected resolution

Image credits: Caio (not the actual photo)

The man seemingly didn’t want to get married and the woman agreed to take marriage off the table even though she wanted it

Image credits: u/Jaer56

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Jaer56

The woman refused to add her boyfriend as her beneficiary, or add anyone to the title of her house without marriage

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

On the weekend the woman’s boyfriend asked her to go on a hike and as they got to the waterfall, he gave her an envelope

A woman brought it to the Reddit AITA community online after having a disagreement with her boyfriend of three years. While they both agreed they were in the relationship for the long haul, her boyfriend didn’t want to get married and was surprised by her strong refusal to add him as her beneficiary of her life insurance. The woman asked if she was a jerk to not consider adding her boyfriend as her beneficiary without marriage.

The woman agreed to take the marriage off the table, despite really wanting to get married, because her boyfriend didn’t, with his vibe being between “not ready” and “commitment as far as marriage is stupid, so why bother.”

However, their disagreement started when the woman was going through her insurance paperwork and made a joke that in case something happened to her, her parents “can mourn her in style”; her boyfriend then got talking and mentioned how she should really change her beneficiary to him.

The girlfriend’s answer was no, absolutely not, because she would never make anyone who isn’t blood or legal family her beneficiary. She also told him that since she owns the house they live in, she won’t add him without marriage either. The man called the woman a jerk for holding marriage as a “bargaining chip”.

The woman shared all the financial details, and Redditors sided with her. The woman also talked the issue through with her boyfriend who explained he thought she was going off about not adding him in retaliation for his “no to marriage” talks and reacted poorly. However, he wanted her to know that she was it for him.

In it there was a receipt from a jewelry store with a purchase date, which was early August, before their talks about marriage

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

As the woman turned around, her boyfriend asked her to marry him, and she said yes; the man explained that he didn’t want to ruin the surprise

Based on the woman’s update, the story developed as follows. Her boyfriend asked her to go on a hike. They got to the waterfall and the man gave her an envelope. The woman opened it and found a receipt from a jewelry store with a date of purchase circled with a heart, which was before her boyfriend had said he didn’t want to get married. As the woman turned around, her boyfriend asked her to marry him, and she said yes.

The man explained he said he didn’t want to get married because he didn’t want to ruin the surprise; however, he knew after the disagreement she wouldn’t have believed him without a receipt. The couple decided to add each other as their beneficiaries, and that there was no need to add the man to the title of the house.

The woman’s initial story received 13.9K upvotes, while the update gathered 27.7K upvotes. When it comes to the original question of whether she was a jerk to refuse to add anyone who isn’t blood or legal family including her boyfriend as her beneficiary, and add them to the title of her house, Redditors judged she wasn’t a jerk in this situation.

