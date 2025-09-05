Friend Agrees To House Sit, Locks Up Woman’s Dogs For Hours While Hers Roam Free, Gets Kicked Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine going on vacation, sipping on cocktails, and thinking your pets are in safe hands only to open your home security cameras and find an uninvited guest’s dog taking over your couch.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) trusted her friend to house-sit while she went out of town for a few days. What started as a kind gesture quickly spiraled into a nightmare which did not only put her pets in danger but also strained their long-time friendship.

More info: Reddit

Most people rely on friends, family, or sitters to step in and look after their home, and just cross their fingers that everything runs smoothly

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author asked her friend, recently struggling with housing, to house-sit and care for her two dogs and cats while she was away

Image credit: Folklore_breeze

Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the stay, the friend secretly brought her own dog into the home, despite knowing one of the dogs was aggressive toward other dogs

Image credit: Folklore_breeze

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Security cameras later revealed the friend had been locking her dogs in a bedroom for hours without food or water while allowing her own dog to roam freely

Image credit: Folklore_breeze

Shocked and upset, she asked her friend to leave, but later questioned if she had been too harsh

The OP asked her friend to house-sit while she went away for five days. It seemed like a win-win, especially as her friend had recently split from her fiancé and was living in a cramped room with her two kids. That way, the friend could enjoy some normalcy, while the OP’s two dogs had familiar company.

The friend assured her multiple times that she was up for the task, and things looked fine at first until a text revealed that the OP’s anxious shepherd mix had been nipping at the friend and her toddler. She found it a bit odd considering the dogs had been fine with the friend before, however, she brushed it off as the dog just being anxious because she wasn’t there.

On day three, curiosity got the better of her, and she decided to check her indoor camera feed. It was then she saw her friend’s son cuddling on the couch but with her own dog. This upset the OP, especially because her dog was known to be aggressive toward other dogs. When confronted, the friend apologized.

However, as if that wasn’t bad enough, reviewing past footage made things worse. The OP discovered that her own dogs had been locked in her bedroom for 8+ hours a day with no food or water, while the friend’s dog had full run of the house. Some evenings, her dogs were banished outside while the guest dog stayed cozy indoors. Furious, she texted her friend to leave her house.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Puparazzi Pet Care highlights that responsible pet-sitting involves much more than just keeping pets company, as sitters are expected to provide the correct portions of food and ensure that fresh water is available. Daily exercise, such as walks or playtime, and grooming tasks, including brushing or cleaning paws, are also essential.

Sitters should communicate consistently with the owner regarding their pets, providing updates and reporting any emergencies, as Trusted Housesitters note. They also explain that respecting the home, privacy, and established rules is essential, including avoiding off-limits areas and not using personal property without permission.

The OP’s friend crossed boundaries, but she still found herself wondering if she was wrong for asking the friend to leave her house. The Vessel states that second-guessing isn’t inherently negative, as it can encourage reflection and learning from past choices. However, when one finds themselves wondering if they were wrong for setting boundaries, it erodes confidence in their judgment.

To reduce the harmful effects of constant second-guessing, it helps to trust one’s instincts, make decisions while accepting that outcomes may be imperfect, and focus on understanding the core conflict behind a dilemma. By balancing reflection with action, individuals can learn from mistakes without letting doubt undermine their ability to make confident, reasonable choices.

Netizens insisted that the OP was not at fault for asking her friend to leave. They emphasized that the friend’s behavior was reckless and irresponsible, putting both her own children and the homeowner’s pets at risk. They also noted that the friend’s behavior demonstrated she was not a good friend and could not be trusted in any situation involving the pets or the home.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think asking her to leave immediately was too harsh, or was it the only reasonable choice? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens affirmed that the author wasn’t wrong for asking her friend to leave the house, especially after the friend had neglected her pets

