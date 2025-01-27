Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Mother Of All Red Flags”: Woman Furious After CEO Asks Relationship Question In Job Interview
News, World

“Mother Of All Red Flags”: Woman Furious After CEO Asks Relationship Question In Job Interview

Outrage was sparked on social media after an Australian woman in her twenties expressed her disbelief at a local company’s CEO asking her questions about her relationship status during a job interview.

“I came across the mother of all red flags,” she said in the video, telling her viewers to “run away” if they’re asked to disclose similar information while looking for work.

Highlights
  • Australian woman outraged as CEO asks about her relationship status in job interview.
  • CEO defends relationship questions, claiming they were essential to know potential employees mental state.
  • Experts state Australia's Fair Work Act prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of marital status.

The options provided included: married, single, in a long-term relationship, married with children, in a new relationship, and, surprisingly, “I don’t know what I am in, I am confused.”

The conflict escalated after the woman reached out to her potential employer, confronting him for inquiring about personal matters unrelated to the job. The CEO’s answer, however, would anger her even more.

RELATED:

    An Australian woman went viral after revealing the “inappropriate” relationship questions she was asked during a job interview

    Woman in job interview looking upset, holding documents, after being asked a relationship question by CEO.

    Image credits: Drobot Dean/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “Obviously, I immediately knew this was highly inappropriate, and I absolutely wasn’t going to answer that. It has nothing to do with the job or my ability to perform in the role,” the woman explained.

    That’s when the woman, who goes by Sash and Lady on TikTok, decided to confront the CEO, telling him that the questionnaire was crossing her boundaries.

    Far from acknowledging the woman’s feelings, the CEO passively-aggressively “thanked” her for her message and doubled down in defending his questions, arguing that they were essential to allow his company to know the mental state of potential employers.

    Woman looking frustrated after being asked a relationship question in a job interview.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    “I still ask it anyway because from our culture perspective it is important for me to know what kind of mental stability someone is in when they are planning to look after our team and in that knowing their ability to manage a relationship shows a lot for myself,” the CEO argued.

    He then asked if she considered the questionnaire a “deal breaker,” to which she replied with a “F–k yea my guy, that’s a deal breaker,” ending their exchange for good.

    Her video received widespread support from her viewers, who urged her to report the CEO to Australia’s workplace regulator

    Interview question on relationship status with multiple choice answers.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    The TikToker then told her viewers to avoid working for people capable of asking such personal questions when they have nothing to do with the job they’re going to do.

    “If anyone asks you questions that are irrelevant to the job, absolutely run. These individuals clearly have no boundaries. If they lack boundaries between personal and professional life, they will keep pushing those limits in the workplace,” she said.

    Woman expressing frustration over CEO's relationship question during a job interview.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    The grand majority of her viewers agreed with her, expressing disbelief at the questions being asked. Many asked the TikToker to report the CEO and his business to Australia’s Fair Work, the country’s workplace legal regulator.

    “He was so kind as to put it all in writing for you, straight to Fair Work with that evidence,” one user said.

    “Even if nothing happens now, it’ll be on file if needed later,” another replied.

    According to experts, Australian legislation prohibits employers from inquiring about an employee’s marital status or plans

    A hand holding a pen, marking a box on a relationship status form during a job interview.

    Image credits: Yurii Zimovin/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    According to Cristian Lagos, a lawyer specializing in employment law, the CEO’s questionnaire may indeed be infringing upon Australian legislation.

    “Australia has something called the Fair Work Act, which entered in force in 2009,” Lagos explained to Bored Panda.

    “This law specifically states that an employer must not discriminate against a potential employee for reasons of, among others, marital status and sexual orientation,” he added.

    “There’s also the Sex Discrimination Act of 1984, which also prohibits employers from asking prospective employees about their family plans.”

    Woman’s surprised expression overlaid on CEO’s text about relationship questions in interviews.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    Despite this, some users outright defended the business owner’s approach, agreeing with his logic and stating that a person’s relationship status can be a legitimate question to ask, depending upon the position being applied for.

    Woman discussing red flags in job interviews, with text about boundaries in personal and work life.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    “Single/partnered, children/no children should be the only responses. These can affect your role if there are remote work aspects,” one user argued.

    “It could be a good question to ask if the position requires a lot of travel or the employee being out of the house for a long time,” another stated.

    “It’s an age-old question to determine whether maternity leave is likely in the near future so they can plan accordingly,” a viewer said.

    While most of the TikToker’s viewers empathized with her outrage, others defended the CEO, saying they would’ve done the same in his place

    Woman reacting to a relationship question in a job interview, expressing disbelief over professional red flags.

    Image credits: sashandlady

    “If I’m an employer then I’m definitely putting this question in, as anybody who loses their minds about it is definitely not worth employing,” one reader wrote.

    “Yet government forms ask about multiple genders, ethnicity, minority groups, and all sorts of nonsense…”

    @sashandlady Im good though 🚩🚩🚩#interviewquestions #interview ♬ original sound – sashandlady

    “He should add a pronoun question too so we can start discarding these people before they come into our workplaces and cause trouble by focusing on things that don’t matter,” another said.

    “The fact that she posted this to TikTok tells me all I need to know about this person.”

    “Isn’t that illegal?” Viewers debated the appropriateness of the CEO’s questionnaire, with some defending it and others criticizing it

    Comment discussing relationship questions in job interviews with laughter emoji.

    Comment about relationship questions in job interviews, questioning the relevance of marital status disclosure.

    Comment on CEO relationship question during job interview, expressing outrage and suggesting legal action.

    Comment questioning the legality of a relationship inquiry during a job interview.

    Comment questioning a CEO's interview relationship query, highlighting a potential red flag.

    Comment on hiring practices discussing gender bias in job interviews with a smiling emoji symbol.

    “Comment expressing concern about a CEO's nonsensical response, related to red flags in job interviews.”

    Comment discussing relationship questions in US job interviews, illegal in Australia, with emojis.

    Comment expressing anger at CEO relationship question in interview.

    Comment about red flags in job interviews, highlighting discomfort and lack of boundaries.

    Comment on social media post about red flags in relationships, mentioning "situationships.

    Comment expressing shock over inappropriate relationship questions in a job interview.

    Comment on males in power asking personal questions during job interviews.

    Online comment discussing relationship red flags in a job interview context.

    Commenter expressing frustration over job interview red flags, mentioning small business experience.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Karina Babenok

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked for a religious organization (a Catholic school) where I was required to ask certain questions in job interviews. I had to ask "Have you been Catholic and converted to another faith?" "If you are Catholic, have you ever divorced and re-married?" This eliminated so many candidates that I usually ended up hiring Protestants. My then principal recognized the irony. I doubt the higher-ups did.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ian_56 avatar
    wobbly jelly
    wobbly jelly
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At our kids school the deputy head didn't get the headship as she'd committed the sin of marrying a divorcee. She got a better job elsewhere very quickly but was missed. This was from a parish where the priest had converted so his grand-kids would run up to him during service - no irony there!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people defending this practice are nuts and think it could only be used for good intentions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
