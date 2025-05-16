Entitled Mom Interrupts A Couple’s Photoshoot To Harass The Photographer For Free Pics Of Her Kids
Imagine seeing a group of construction workers building a house and coming up to them to ask them to build one for you, too. They’re already there, so why not?
While this is an exaggeration, that is pretty much the situation this photographer found herself in. While working with a couple who paid for a private session, she was approached by a woman, asking her to snap a couple of pics for her, while she’s at it. “You’re already shooting, so what’s the harm?,” she said.
Some people don’t realize that professional services are not free
Image credits: zamrznutitonovi/Envato (not the actual photo)
This woman told a professional photographer that taking a few pictures “costs her nothing”
Image credits: mauriciotoro10/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anilabattle_321
