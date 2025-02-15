Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman’s Trip Turns Into A Nightmare After BF Lets Her Dog Get Lost, And His Excuse Makes It Worse
Couples, Relationships

Woman's Trip Turns Into A Nightmare After BF Lets Her Dog Get Lost, And His Excuse Makes It Worse

29

1

You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat animals—and this Redditor’s boyfriend failed the test in the worst way.

While away on a short trip, the woman left her beloved dog in her boyfriend’s care, trusting him to look after her. But during her absence, she discovered he had left her dog outside for hours, ultimately leading to her pet going missing. Rushing home in a panic, she soon realized the situation was even more heartbreaking than she had feared.

Read the full story below—be warned, it includes mentions of animal cruelty, but thankfully, there’s a happy ending.

    The woman left for a short trip, trusting her boyfriend to care for her beloved dog

    Image credits: anamariiia5

    But while she was gone, she learned he had failed her in the worst way

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anamariiia5

    Readers agreed the woman was right to break up with her boyfriend and offered tips to help her find her dog

    The woman found her dog and, following readers’ advice, made the decision to press charges

    Image credits: Blakeheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anamariiia5

    She later shared that her dog was on the road to recovery, while her ex-boyfriend was busy incriminating himself

    Image credits: anamariiia5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

