Woman’s Trip Turns Into A Nightmare After BF Lets Her Dog Get Lost, And His Excuse Makes It Worse

ADVERTISEMENT

You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat animals—and this Redditor’s boyfriend failed the test in the worst way.

While away on a short trip, the woman left her beloved dog in her boyfriend’s care, trusting him to look after her. But during her absence, she discovered he had left her dog outside for hours, ultimately leading to her pet going missing. Rushing home in a panic, she soon realized the situation was even more heartbreaking than she had feared.

Read the full story below—be warned, it includes mentions of animal cruelty, but thankfully, there’s a happy ending.

RELATED:

The woman left for a short trip, trusting her boyfriend to care for her beloved dog

Share icon

Image credits: anamariiia5

But while she was gone, she learned he had failed her in the worst way

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anamariiia5

Readers agreed the woman was right to break up with her boyfriend and offered tips to help her find her dog

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman found her dog and, following readers’ advice, made the decision to press charges

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Blakeheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anamariiia5

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

She later shared that her dog was on the road to recovery, while her ex-boyfriend was busy incriminating himself

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anamariiia5