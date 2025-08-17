Woman Confused Why Best Friend Is So Upset They’re Getting Married In The Same Month

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are a huge deal for women. Whether driven by the emotional significance, social recognition, or societal influence, it’s the one day when they feel the most beautiful and loved.

These monumental events can also be a source of drama, and the story you’re about to read is no different. Here, two longtime best friends got into a rift after one of them learned that they were getting married in the same month.

The seemingly unbothered friend was left confused and wondering if she was being unreasonable for picking the schedule of her big day.

Two childhood friends got into a fight after learning they were getting married in the same month

Image credits: maxbelchenko (not the actual photo)

One of the women didn’t think it was a big deal

Image credits: MKU018 (not the actual photo)

However, their choice of wedding dates caused some confusion among their invited guests

Image credits: MumLife90

Many aspire for the “perfect” wedding, and that can pose problems

The best friend’s frustration and reason for being upset is likely due to her desire for the “perfect” wedding. While there is nothing inherently wrong with wanting a day to remember, wedding and event planner Danielle Rothweiler says making it the sole focus can be problematic.

In an article for HuffPost, she explained why a wedding is not the most important day of one’s life.

“Because it’s a moment. It is a five or 6-hour-long party and usually a 12-16-hour-long day,” she wrote.

In her experience, Rothweiler says most brides she dealt with lament how fast the day went and how much they feel they missed. She adds that putting “so much pressure on one day” to be the most important day and have it fly by is “setting yourself up for disaster.”

“You will be miserable during the planning process and even more miserable when paying the bills after the party ends, and all that is left are the photographs,” Rothweiler stated.

A 2020 survey by Pew Research found that 17% of women believe that marriage is essential to live a fulfilling life. But as Rothweiler points out, many of them tend to put so much weight on the big day itself that they forget what happens after. It is why she advises shifting perspectives.

“When you look at your wedding as not the ‘best day ever’ but as ‘the best is yet to come,’ you will free yourself from the pressure of everything having to be perfect,” she wrote.

While the best friend’s initial reaction of being upset may be understandable, she could have let it go and not let it affect their big day. Unfortunately, it blew out of proportion and ruined what could have been a special moment they shared.

People in the comments had mixed feelings

