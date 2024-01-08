Person Breaks Down What Makes The American Dream A Scam

ADVERTISEMENT

While some people love the grind, others feel crushed by it. These people simply don’t want to work multiple jobs in poor workplaces just so they can barely afford basic necessities and don’t have any time for themselves. And when you’re stuck in this kind of hamster wheel, it’s very easy to lose all your hope. Today’s story is about exactly that – a woman losing all hope and refusing to believe in the American Dream.

Sometimes everything becomes just too much and you lose all your hope

A woman who lost all her hope in today’s world came to Reddit to vent about her and society’s situation

Image credits: u/bunnystar55

In her rant she stated that she no longer believes in the American Dream, as it is a scam

Recently, Reddit user u/bunnystar55 came to Reddit to vent about how she believes “America is a scam.” To be more specific, she means the American dream.

The American Dream is the belief that the United States is a land of opportunity, which allows the possibility of freedom, equality, and social mobility upward for all people who are willing to work hard.

And, well, the post’s OP doesn’t believe this idea anymore. According to her, a lot of people have multiple jobs and the majority of them are treated poorly in their jobs by their coworkers, management, and HR. And then the minimum wage from that job isn’t enough to cover basic necessities. It also doesn’t leave any time off for people to have a social life and hobbies.

And it doesn’t end there. Healthcare is not sufficient at all. Poor people, who don’t have proper insurance or enough money, can’t get the help they need. Or if they pour everything they have into healthcare, they might end up homeless. And no one can do anything about it.

The most infuriating thing about the situation for the woman is that she has always been a top student and spent thousands of dollars on her degree, which is worthless now. She also worked hard at every job, and it didn’t matter. She still ended up in this place. So, that’s why she has given up. She doesn’t have any hope anymore.

Image credits: Dyana Wing So (not the actual photo)

The term for the American Dream was popularized by James Truslow Adams in 1931, while the idea is claimed to originate from the United States Declaration of Independence. And while in theory, it does sound nice, throughout its history, there have been quite a few critics, just like the OP.

They point out that the idea fails to mention the lack of worker solidarity, materialism, consumerism, and hardships of workers. Some even noted that it didn’t acknowledge various types of discrimination, from slavery to genocide, that Americans have faced.

Also, in 2020, it was found that only 54% of adults in the US believed the American Dream was achievable to them. 28% thought it wasn’t achievable for them personally. And as many as 9% plainly rejected this idea. I guess we could put the OP in the latter category.

The majority of commenters under the post could also go into the last percentage. They shared that they, just like the OP, have had their soul crushed by the system and don’t believe in such lies as the American Dream. A few shared their horror stories of what made them like this, while others shared their “new American Dreams”, which are something along the lines of not becoming homeless. Quite a sad picture, right?

So, as we can see, the woman from the Reddit post isn’t the only one who understands how unattainable this idea can be. In fact, we think that an update for the American Dream is due. Let’s make it more 21st-century-ish and less tedious for people all around the US.

People online shared the same sentiment as the post’s author by voicing how their soul has also crushed by the same things as hers