Woman Agrees To Host Cousin’s Wedding At Her Home, Pulls The Plug After Bridezilla Shows Her True Colors

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Weddings are complicated and expensive, so if one can get their family to help out, it’s often considered a major plus. But sometimes things just don’t work out. A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to disallow her cousin from having a wedding on her land after her cousin blatantly refused to follow any of the rules and guidelines she had set.

Later she documented the fallout of the situation in an update, which can be found below. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the story when she gets back to us. We also got in touch with wedding planner Lisa Pleasant to learn more.

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Relying on family for a wedding can be a double edged sword

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

One woman ended up disallowing her cousin from using her land when she ignored all the rules she was presented with

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Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (Not the actual photo)

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We reached out to a wedding planner to hear if the stereotype of a “bridezilla” was common or not

Bored Panda got in touch with Lisa Pleasant, the owner of Lisa Pleasant Events, a wedding planning company, and she was kind enough to share some of her experiences and opinions on the infamous “bridezilla.” After all, the internet is littered with stories of brides-to-be acting downright horrible and delusional, so we wanted to hear just how common this was.

First and foremost, we wanted to hear how common it is for a bride to go a bit off the deep end when it comes to planning a wedding. “Actually, I’m going to go a bit sideways here. While Bridezillas seem to get all of the spotlight from “reality” TV shows, they are pretty few and far between in my experience. Keep in mind, the demographic of our couples are relatively established, more mature couples. That said, there are other people in the mix who are, believe it or not, neither Bridezillas nor Groomzillas. They are what we kindly refer to as “Momzillas.”

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“After a few years from starting my business, I decided to be light-hearted in my contract in order to break up the legal jargon of the multi-page (unfortunately necessary) sea of words that was essentially stressful and boring. I added a full page of clauses, each named after a former client who had unexpectedly warranted a ridiculous rule set aside just to apply to them,” she shared with Bored Panda.

“The majority? Momzillas. These ranged from bringing U-Hauls of items for us to set up, to disgracing their own daughters in public, to complaining to the photographer that their daughter had more photos in the end than they did when photos were given to the couple after the wedding.”

She shared some hilarious actual demands people had given for their weddings

Image credits: maxbelchenko / Envato (not the actual photo)

Lisa was also kind enough to share some real-life examples of people who were at least slightly delusional about the sort of wedding they wanted. “I’ll leave you with an example of a few clauses written after a few involved family members who shall remain unnamed.”

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“The (name) Clause: Planners are not surgeons, but will make a reasonable call on whether a guest with a wine glass stem stuck near his temple should go to the hospital, even if this delays scheduled guest transportation by a few minutes.”

The (name) Clause: Client will respect Planners. Knocking over piles of chairs and throwing them at Planner’s feet is not the best start to a weekend.”

“The (name) Clause: If Client, family members, or guests exhibit inappropriate behavior at an event, including cursing at, yelling at, or otherwise degrading your planner, you will have to make the choice of who stays. Planners are 100% dismissed if said person does not either correct her/his behavior or leave the event. Planner is also not a bathroom attendant, including being given a Swiffer to go over the floors on the hour, refreshing given potpourri, or changing all of the venue’s toilet paper with Charmin Ultra Soft.”

So if you are in the market for a wedding planner who has really dealt with and seen it all, you can find more of Lisa’s work on her website or Facebook. And if you want to keep exploring weddings that went off the deep end, check out our previous articles on Bachelorette parties that went sideways or our article detailing people’s experiences with disruptive guests.

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Readers were surprised by the cousin’s actions and needed some more details

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Later, OP shared the first of two updates

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Image credits: astrakanimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Most people thought she was NTA and OP gave a few more details

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She shared one final update to the entire saga

Image credits: maxbelchenko / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: prathanchorruangsak / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Readers were happy she dodged a bullet