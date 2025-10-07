ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 have been announced, and the grand prize goes to an astonishing shot of a magnificent frigatebird silhouetted against a total solar eclipse. From over 33,000 entries submitted by photographers around the world, Liron Gertsman from Canada captured this breathtaking moment in Mexico, earning the £3,500 top prize in the world’s largest bird photography competition.

Check out the winning images across 11 categories, showcasing the stunning beauty of nature and the remarkable birds that inhabit it.

More info: birdpoty.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com