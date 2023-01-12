London's Natural History Museum has announced the winning images of its Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards 2022. The pictures were chosen from 38,575 entries across nearly 100 countries!

The winner of the competition is an American photographer, Karine Aigner, for her close-up shot "The Big Buzz". The award of young wildlife photographer of the year went to Katanyou Wuttichaitanakorn for his photograph titled "The Beauty of Baleen".

This year, just like every year, the Natural History Museum has selected 25 photographs, from which they ask the public to choose the recipient of the People's Choice Award 2022! Scroll down to see the breathtaking images and let us know your favorite one! The voting closes at 14:00 GMT on the 2nd of February, 2023 and the winner will be announced on the 9th of February, 2023.

If you're interested, check out the candidates from 2021 here.

More info: nhm.ac.uk | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook