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Nature photography has a way of slowing us down, and Matt Huras’ images do exactly that. Based in Ontario, Canada, Huras is a hobbyist nature photographer who uses his camera to share the sense of wonder he finds outdoors. His close-up shots reveal animals and birds in striking detail, turning familiar wildlife into something intimate, elegant, and, at times, almost surreal.

What makes his work especially captivating is the way he isolates his subjects and lets their colors, textures, and expressions do the talking. Whether it’s a tiny bird glowing against soft reeds, an owl staring straight through the lens, or a duck floating in perfectly smooth water, each photo feels calm, precise, and full of quiet beauty. There’s a softness to many of his images, but also a sharp eye for timing and composition that makes these wildlife portraits so memorable.

Which of these photos caught your eye the most? Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which animal portrait you’d hang on your wall.

More info: Instagram | matthuras.com | mcgawgraphics.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Bald Eagle”

“Bald Eagle”

Matt Huras Report

14points
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RELATED:
    #2

    “Red-Necked Grebe With Her Babies”

    “Red-Necked Grebe With Her Babies”

    Matt Huras Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    “Northern Harrier”

    “Northern Harrier”

    Matt Huras Report

    13points
    POST
    #4

    “Common Loon Feeding Its Baby”

    “Common Loon Feeding Its Baby”

    Matt Huras Report

    12points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One just got to love bird names :D

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #5

    “Baby Red-Necked Grebe”

    “Baby Red-Necked Grebe”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
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    #6

    “Red-Tailed Hawk”

    “Red-Tailed Hawk”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
    #7

    “Meditating Barred Owl”

    “Meditating Barred Owl”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
    #8

    “Barred Owl Hunting”

    “Barred Owl Hunting”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
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    #9

    “Bald Eagle”

    “Bald Eagle”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
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    #10

    “An Anhinga Sizing Up Its Catch - A Chain Pickerel”

    “An Anhinga Sizing Up Its Catch - A Chain Pickerel”

    Matt Huras Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    “Red-Winged Blackbird”

    “Red-Winged Blackbird”

    Matt Huras Report

    10points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gorgeous! And such a beautiful photo :)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    “Short-Eared Owl”

    “Short-Eared Owl”

    Matt Huras Report

    10points
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    #13

    “Snail Kite With A Fresh Catch”

    “Snail Kite With A Fresh Catch”

    Matt Huras Report

    10points
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    #14

    “Hoary Redpoll Eating Goldenrod”

    “Hoary Redpoll Eating Goldenrod”

    Matt Huras Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    “Red-Necked Grebe Eating An Invasive Round Goby”

    “Red-Necked Grebe Eating An Invasive Round Goby”

    Matt Huras Report

    9points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Clark's Grebes Performing Courtship Ritual Called The Rushing Ceremony”

    “Clark's Grebes Performing Courtship Ritual Called The Rushing Ceremony”

    Matt Huras Report

    8points
    POST
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    #17

    “Common Goldeneye Landing On The Water”

    “Common Goldeneye Landing On The Water”

    Matt Huras Report

    8points
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    #18

    “Atlantic Puffin Searching For Nesting Material”

    “Atlantic Puffin Searching For Nesting Material”

    Matt Huras Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    “Snowy Owl”

    “Snowy Owl”

    Matt Huras Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    “Male Wood Duck”

    “Male Wood Duck”

    Matt Huras Report

    7points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! The iridescence of the colors is so vibrant

    0
    0points
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    #21

    “Common Loon”

    “Common Loon”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
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    #22

    “Tuffed Titmouse”

    “Tuffed Titmouse”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfect photo. Love the blue with green colors.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    “American Tree Sparrow”

    “American Tree Sparrow”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    “Bufflehead”

    “Bufflehead”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
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    #25

    “Juvenile Bald Eagle”

    “Juvenile Bald Eagle”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
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    #26

    “Redpolls”

    “Redpolls”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    “Swan During Sunrise”

    “Swan During Sunrise”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    “Adolescent Common Loon Being Fed A Bass”

    “Adolescent Common Loon Being Fed A Bass”

    Matt Huras Report

    6points
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    #29

    “Ruffed Grouse”

    “Ruffed Grouse”

    Matt Huras Report

    5points
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    #30

    “Rough-Legged Hawk Surveying It's Hunting Grounds”

    “Rough-Legged Hawk Surveying It's Hunting Grounds”

    Matt Huras Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    “Bald Eagle”

    “Bald Eagle”

    Matt Huras Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    “Peregrine Falcon Taking Off”

    “Peregrine Falcon Taking Off”

    Matt Huras Report

    5points
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    #33

    “Red-Necked Grebe”

    “Red-Necked Grebe”

    Matt Huras Report

    4points
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