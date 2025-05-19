In a world often filled with chaos, Sasan Amir invites us to pause and take a moment to admire the beauty of nature—especially the incredible birds that share our planet. Renowned for his breathtaking wildlife portraits, the photographer devotes much of his work to capturing birds—some of the most fascinating and diverse creatures found in the wild across the globe.

Scroll down to explore a stunning collection of images captured by Sasan, and let us know in the comments which portrait caught your eye, moved you the most, or simply brought a smile to your face and brightened your day.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | wildlife.global