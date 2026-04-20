Someone asked “What is the wildest thing you have seen at a bachelorette or bachelor party?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you read through people’s most unhinged tales, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments section down below.

The idea of a bachelorette/bachelor party (or a stag/hen do, if you are feeling whimsical) seems somewhat risky , a wild, off the chain event focused on debauchery right before matrimony. So perhaps the safest way to enjoy it is via other folks’ stories.

#1 My buddy brought his 82 year old gradpa to his bachelor party because he was feeling lonely. We all thought we'd have to babysit him.



By 2am we were at a dive bar and gradpa had won $400 playing pool against some local sharks, convinced the bartender to give us a veteran discount on the entire tab and was teaching the groom how to properly negotiate a mortgage while doing shots of midori.



btw he was the only one who didn't have a hangover the next morning.

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#2 Dancer found out the incredibly shy, introverted, 28 year old guy who was blushing so red we thought he was going to pass out, was a virgin. She kept flirting, she kept getting very flirty, she kept giving him lap dances. He just sat there and grinning and not making eye contact. She left with him, everyone assumed he was getting laid. He took her to Denny's for 1:00am breakfast, they walked in the park, she went back to his place, he gave her the bed and he slept on the sofa. He drove her 90 minutes home the next day, hung out with her and her roommate....and the dancer and her roommate set him up with the roommates non-dancer sister. He married the sister.



I forgot the best part. When he married the sister we had a bachelor party, the dancer sister sent four girls from the club she danced at (along with a security guard who looked like he ended people for fun)....the groom to be didn't show up. He took all the bridesmaids to a fancy dinner before they went out for the night.

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#3 Bride and groom having their parties same night different parts of town. At some point we lose the groom. Not sure where he is.



Get called by the maid of honor about 90 mins later she walked in on them going at it in the brides limo.

#4 Not me, but my dad. And he wasn’t there, he was dating the groom’s sister. The bachelor party was the night before the wedding in Cincinnati. The groom got hammered and his buddies thought it would be hilarious to put him on a Greyhound bus. He woke up on a bus in Cleveland the morning of the wedding. The wedding still happened apparently—several weeks later and with none of the groom’s friends in attendance.

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#5 Rather than go to a strip club for my bachelor party me and the groomsmen took heroic doses of magic m***rooms and rode rollercoasters.

#6 Groom and best man disappeared, I assumed they snuck of to do snow so I went outside to look for them. I walked up to the best man's car and there they are sitting in the back seat touching each other. I just turned around and went back inside the bar. We have never discussed what I witnessed and I'm ok with that.

#7 The bride got too drunk at dinner. Cried in the parking lot. Had to pull over multiple times for the bride to throw up on the way back to the AIRBNB. One of the times the bride couldn’t wait and puked out the window before we could pull over. The maid of honor had her head out the window in the backseat filming the bride as she’s puking out the window. The maid of honor got a mouthful of the brides puke in her mouth as she had her mouth open laughing as she’s filming the bride puking from the front seat passenger window. Maid of honor starts puking out the back seat passenger window. So. Much. Vomit. It wasn’t even 8pm…..

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#8 The Uber driver came with us to a strip club in Nashville. We bought him drinks and dances. He was a cool dude named Mohamed from Somalia.





It was a weird visual, a bunch of dumb loud stereotype high fiving white guys, and their new friend Mo from Somalia just chanting LETS GO Mo! Mo! Mo! Mo! Mo! Mo! WOOOOOOO!





Mo was the man. We lost him at some point. I hope he's doing well.

#9 The groom broke down and ugly cried and admitted he didn't want to get married. He was a mess. It was not cold feet. He wanted to be single. He still married her and they are together and several children later. He is still secretly miserable and wants to stay married until the kids are in college. It's gross.

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#10 I was the dancer at a bachelor party. They had me give the groom a lap dance to Randy Newman’s song You Got a Friend in Me from toy story.

#11 Met my buddy the groom at a local bar. Everyone was buying him drinks. We agreed to meet at a dance bar about 20 minutes away. We get there, no groom. Wait 1/2 hour, still nothing. We all leave.



See the groom at work the following Monday. Face and hands all torn up. Ask what happened. His future brother in law was driving him to the club. On the way he got the pukes. BIL pulls over on the side of the Interstate and my buddy gets out to puke over the guard rail. However, he falls over the guard rail, rolls down a hill into picker bushes.



Luckily, the BIL is a big dude. Goes down the hill, drags him back up and puts him in the car. Takes him back home and drops him in his bed.



I would have liked to see the look on his face when he woke from his alcohol induced event, and looked in the mirror. Priceless!

#12 My friend miscarried at my bachelorette party and I spent 6 hours in the hospital with her.

#13 I didn't actually witness it but the groom was locked in the laundry room with someone and then the wedding didn't happen.

#14 The father of the bride was invited. He and the groom shared a woman of the night.

#15 My limo driver hit a bunch of cars in the parking lot of the dance club and left the scene of the accident. All the girls were yelling at him and he still didn't stop. I don't remember now how it all ended. I should ask one of the girls.

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#16 Was out with the groom and he ran into an old flame. Disappeared towards the end of the night and nobody said anything. He didn’t reappear til middle of the next day, his fiancée screaming at the groomsmen where is he?? He slept with the other women and slept in.



They’ve been together 10 years, 2 kids. I don’t think she knows.

#17 Bride's mom showed up uninvited, got drunker than everyone else, and ended up making out with the dancer. Nobody talks about it. Ever.

#18 A bartender taking out her br**sts and shooting br**st milk into the open mouth of a gentlemen in the bachelor party. Then the rest of the guys wanted to try so she charged them each $20 and gave them a mouthful.

#19 Very Christian lady. HUGE bachelorette party. 300+ women. And one (hired by her sister in law) male dancer with a boom box and a very bad case of bum acne.



The lap dance he did on her was nightmare material.



She did not enjoy the experience. But it did make memories.

#20 Got the groom drunk on Jagermeister, bride crashed party while he was groping a chick on dance floor. Next day groom couldn’t even button his shirt he was still drunk/hungover. He passed out on honeymoon night. She hates me but they have been married 40 years.

#21 We made the groom walk around the French quarter with an inflatable sheep that had a shot glass stuck in its bum. Every bar we went to, he had to do a sheep shot first-thing. Then we’d pass that poor ewe around and let anybody who wanted to do a sheep shot, and peeps would line up a dozen deep chanting SHEEP SHOT! SHEEP SHOT!

#22 Back in the 80’s we got the groom drunk at a dance Club and he had to be helped into the house. He fell asleep and we put him in a full leg cast. I remember him howling in the morning.

#23 Bride got naked with a go-go dancer from the gay club we were all partying at. Realized she didn't want to marry her fiancé and broke up with him the next day. We still had 2 more days of the bachelorette weekend.

#24 The grandma of the bride pulled off the g string of a male dancer…. I am still shook and this was in 2002!

#25 We ordered the groom to be 'kidnapped', so he could get to the actual party. First, we went to the sauna, and then a car pulled up on the street. Two well-dressed thugs got out, threw the groom in the trunk, and drove off. But when we looked, the police stopped the car with the groom two streets away. With guns drawn, they put the guys on the road, and before we could get there and explain, they had already handcuffed them and started 'rescuing' the groom, who thought it was just another part of the show and was mocking the poor quality of the police.

#26 Buddy’s bachelor party in the early 2000s. We here bar/club hopping and after the 3rd strip club, we thought it was a good idea to give the leftover bottle of crown to the limo driver since he stopped at the liquor store for us. Left the next strip club to come out to the limo driver stuck in the lot and drunk. We had to help him clear the corner and had him call another driver. Not a smart idea to give the designated driver a bottle of liquor.

#27 Went to a dank bachelor party for a guy that I didn’t know that well, but everyone knew that he seemed to hate his fiancé. Someone got him a Craigslist dancer (and more). She comes over to the groom’s house, does her dancing thing, he ends up sleeping with her. As the night concludes, he panics because he can’t find the protection he used. It was determined that the dog ate it and confirmed when the dog pooped it out.

#28 The bride had several platonic guy friends from work, so for a twist they dressed in drag and came to the bachelorette party which was at a friend's house. The girls knew in advance, the bride was surprised but liked it, the guys were great sports and even danced around with the fake cop / male dancer who showed up to the party (who the bride did not like at all).

#29 Just went to my first bachelor party a couple weeks ago in Las Vegas. The bride also had her bachelorette party there at the same time. All us guys got a nice Airbnb. Within 20 minutes of arriving, guy 1 pushed guy 2 into the pool, after guy 2 said “don’t push me in the pool please. I have my work phone and personal phone in my pocket”.



Guy 2 goes full nuclear on guy 1, and as a couple of us are watching this Hiroshima level fallout/fight on the brink of happening, the grooms little brother comes outside and informs us another guy fainted inside and cracked his head on the side of the table. Between my two buddies about to fist fight each other (none of us are fighters or drama people by any means) and the grooms college best friend we all just met seriously hurting himself, we all were very nervous as to how the weekend was going to play out.



The two guys make up after some air and chatting, the fainting fella comes around and paramedics clear him.



We all end up hitting the casinos, most of us won money, we linked up with the bachelorette party a couple times throughout the weekend at the casinos and clubs, and overall had a really fun weekend. Nobody cheated on their partners, we all made friends and had a good time with the people we already knew, and it was very wholesome for being in the sin city.



Not every Bach party ends in the groom or bride cheating 2 days before the wedding. Here’s some hope for yall.

#30 The very religious brides mother who also happens to be the pastors wife awkwardly attended/crashed the bachelorette party weekend with her friends. So there we are with her mom, 4 of her mom’s friends, the bride and all the brides friends when the brides mom finds out that he daughter hasn’t been a virgin like she thought up until then. Awkward.

#31 A guy got so drunk that he locked himself in a bathroom and couldn’t figure out how to open it. Also at that same bachelor party, some guy brought this girl over in the middle of the afternoon and she left her dogs in the living room while they went to the bedroom. Later that night, after we all go out again and come back to our rental house again, I see the guy with what I thought was the same girl and asked where are her dogs, and she goes “what dogs?”. Oops.

#32 Groom hired a videographer *and* "extra services" strippers. He kept the videotape, which showed him getting "serviced" by both of the strippers. The bride saw the videotape and divorced him within a week of the wedding.

#33 Everybody was chilling and having a good time. Then somebody announced that the dancers had arrived. They started doing their thing and at one point one of the them asked if there was a ping pong ball lying around.



There was, so she proceeded to put the ball on the ground and did the Asian squat (IYKYK) on top of it. She was able to latch the ball onto her…….. uh……. Lady parts…… and after she did that got into a crab walk position. She then asked the room who the bachelor was and after we pointed him out, this woman somehow was able shoot the ball right into the bachelors chest (albeit he was only like 5 feet away when this happened but impressive nonetheless).



To this day I’m still in shock and every time I remember that moment.

#34 Another one: planned vegas wedding, girls and guys head out for separate parties the night before the wedding. Everyone has fun, we happen to run into some of the girls in the lobby of the RIO, the bride and groom get into a huge battle. She screams "I wouldn't marry you if you were the last man on earth" and storms away. They did get married, it was a brutal divorce.

#35 The bachelor party started with all the groomsmen going skydiving, then limo ride to the bar crawl.



After the skydiving and before bar crawl, they all started shooting patron like water. I wimped out of the skydiving this time so I was sober when joining them and they. were. wasted. before the first bar.



After first bar, one of the guys got sick and puked inside the limo in the parking lot. The driver was livid, yelling at the guy about cleaning fees, etc. I'm talking to the driver trying to deescalate things a bit.. suddenly I hear driver say "WHAT THE HELL??!".



Dude was blatantly pissing on the man's limo. Not near it or on the tire, like he was writing his name on the white paint. Driver told us to load the f up and we're done. Turns out the Groom barely knew those guys (husbands of bridesmaids). It was a very quiet 45min ride back to the groom's house.



I thought "wow.. that was a hell of a night! Wait until the girls hear this story". Welp.. we get to the groom's house and the girls got back before we did for some reason. That reason was because the bride punched a bridesmaid in the face.





tl;dr groomsmen started drinking tequila too early before the pubcrawl. Groomsman pukes in limo. Driver is very upset. Groomsman is now peeing on the side of the limo. Driver is now enraged. Get back to the grooms house where we find out that the bride's bachelorette party ended when the bride punched a bridesmaid in the face.

#36 I was not there, as I am a woman, but the time when my husband came home from the stag of a coworker comes to mind. He returned home "for something" and was out on our porch, pulling the sailboat mast down from the rafters! I asked, "WTH?" and he slurred that they needed a pole for the dancers. He did not return to the stag because I took his keys and said I would drive HIM but not the pole.



The stag was at a farm nearby, in a huge barn. We were later informed that many of the attendees partook of the entertainment, so apparently, a pole was not necessary.

#37 The drunkest of the bridesmaids wondered off from the group so I went to go get her. Walked up on her holding an empty baggie in a cops face and asking him if he knew where to get anymore snow. I yanked her back so fast and start dragging her back to the group. I find them yelling at one of the other bridesmaids who apparently had decided to lay down next to a sleeping homeless dude and passed out.

#38 My friend didn't trust her now ex husband so they had a joint Bachelorette and bachelor party. It ended in a fist fight and I got knocked down.

#39 Not a pre wedding party party but actual wedding I DJ'd the groom and the bride started a full on brawl with the grooms side of the family....

#40 Someone’s grandma out-drank the entire party, stole the mic from the DJ, and had everyone chanting her name like she was the main event.

#41 Saw the bridesmaid go down on the bride on a pool table. That was memorex noteworthy.

#42 Groom’s brother had a little Hunter S Thompson starter kit and around 4am decided to bust out nose beers and next thing we knew he was studying the gutter on our hotel balcony (2nd floor) and then he spider-man’d onto it, slipped and fell into the shrubs below and we were like ohhh man this is bad. He scaled the gutter back up to the balcony and was good to go.

#43 I was working at a dance club and my boss asked me to stay late for an extra hundred. The owner's friend was having a bachelorette party, ended up sticking around for three more hours and earning almost six hundred in tips. Got to see some serious smoke shows trying their hand on the poles and stages, with varying degrees of success and skill.



Night ended with the bride-to-be sleeping with by my boss, three of her friends, and the dishwasher. I just pocketed the money and went home, and figured it was not my problem. In those days, I was drinking a lot and didn't care about a lot of things.

#44 I was at a bar and a gaggle of Bachelorettes came in, pretty drunk. You could tell who the bride was because of her crown and white little dress. She started dancing with a random guy, HER FRIENDS LEFT HER, and then she KISSED THE GUY. She then LEFT THE BAR WITH HIM.

#45 My girlfriend at the time told me this one.



They do a pub crawl but it’s all the strip joints downtown and eventually end at the sketchy one.



They all get down to perverts row with their dollars in hand and set up.



The bride to be is very drunk at this point and leaning over upside down with the dollars in her mouth and out comes a guy they call “Sir Biggus Thiccums” or whatever and he from what I heard is packing a giraffe.



So Biggy saunters over to bride starts the windmill and WHACK, slaps her right in the face. Cut to the girls in the bathroom a few dances later and she has a bruise on her cheek right under her eye. She also mentions her eye is a little sore.



Sooo the wedding happens she uses make up to cover the bruise but a week later has to see the doctor about her eye. It’s all gooey and red and all sorts of messed up…. Dude slapped crabs into her eye apparently.

#46 The bachelorette hooked up with the limo driver during the bachelorette party weekend.

#47 Group I know went on a stag and brought of load of hookers back to Airbnb. One member of party was taking pics & vids. These went straight up on the cloud and his wife was getting a live feed at home on the laptop. Ended a few marriages and the planned wedding was called off.

#48 Groom passed out face down in a kiddie pool full of empty beer cans. Still wearing the veil.