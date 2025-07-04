ADVERTISEMENT

Andrey Gudkov is a professional wildlife photographer who’s traveled the world capturing nature in its most raw and breathtaking forms. From Madagascar to Siberia, his work has appeared in National Geographic, CNN, and even the Guinness Book of Records.

Today, we selected for you images taken by Andrey during his adventures across the globe – from lush jungles to remote savannahs. Each photo tells a story of the wild, up close and powerful. Take a moment, scroll through, and immerse yourself in nature through his lens.

