Andrey Gudkov is a professional wildlife photographer who’s traveled the world capturing nature in its most raw and breathtaking forms. From Madagascar to Siberia, his work has appeared in National Geographic, CNN, and even the Guinness Book of Records. 

Today, we selected for you images taken by Andrey during his adventures across the globe – from lush jungles to remote savannahs. Each photo tells a story of the wild, up close and powerful. Take a moment, scroll through, and immerse yourself in nature through his lens.

#1

Lemur captured in a wildlife photographer’s stunning shot of nature, standing on red soil with trees and blue sky background.

    #2

    Young gorilla riding on adult gorilla's back in lush green forest, showcasing stunning wildlife nature photography.

    #3

    A wildlife photographer captures a close-up of a crocodile partially submerged in water with a snake wrapped around it.

    #4

    Young gorilla in water surrounded by lily pads, showcasing stunning shots of nature by a wildlife photographer.

    #5

    Wildlife photographer captures a close-up of a black crested macaque sitting among lush green plants in nature.

    #6

    Baby bonobo perched on adult's raised arms in lush green wildlife setting, captured by wildlife photographer in nature.

    #7

    Wildlife photograph of a lioness carrying her cub gently, showcasing stunning shots of nature in the wild.

    #8

    White lemur captured in mid-air leap in natural habitat by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature photography.

    #9

    Komodo dragon captured in close-up by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature in the wild.

    #10

    Wildebeests captured in stunning wildlife photography, showcasing dynamic movement and the raw beauty of nature.

    #11

    Spotted seal resting on a rock near water, showcasing wildlife photography capturing stunning shots of nature.

    #12

    Marabou stork with a long beak holding fish bones, captured during wildlife photographer’s stunning shots of nature.

    #13

    Young brown bear standing on hind legs in a green forest, showcasing wildlife in nature captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #14

    Capybara lying on the ground with a small bird perched on its head, showcasing stunning wildlife nature photography.

    #15

    Jaguar resting on a tree branch in nature, captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature.

    #16

    Black wild cat standing in tall grass captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature photography.

    #17

    Wildlife photographer captures a close-up shot of a lemur climbing a tree in a sunlit natural forest setting.

    #18

    Baby orangutan clinging to its mother in a forest setting captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature.

    #19

    Wildlife photographer captures stunning shots of nature showing a lioness and her cub in grassy wilderness.

    #20

    Two white cranes with black and red markings dancing in a nature scene captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #21

    Black and white ruffed lemur clinging to a tree branch in a natural wildlife setting, captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #22

    Hyena captured in golden light by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature in the wild.

    #23

    Cluster of monarch butterflies resting on a tree branch captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature.

    #24

    Manta ray leaping out of ocean water at sunset in a stunning wildlife photograph capturing nature’s beauty.

    #25

    Small primate with large eyes perched on a tree branch in nature, captured by wildlife photographer traveling the world.

    #26

    Young orangutan clinging to tree branch in lush green forest, captured by wildlife photographer showcasing nature's beauty.

    #27

    Two orangutans in a lush green natural setting, captured by a wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature shots.

    #28

    Close-up of a mother and baby monkey in nature, showcasing a stunning wildlife photography moment in the wild.

    #29

    Wildlife photographer captures stunning nature shot of a warthog wallowing in mud with zebras in the background.

    #30

    Two giraffes at night near water with one spraying water, captured by a wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature shots.

    #31

    Leopard drinking water at night by a waterhole, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer's nature shot.

    #32

    Silhouette of a bird wading in water at sunset, showcasing stunning nature captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #33

    Two Japanese macaques in water, showcasing stunning shots of nature by a wildlife photographer.

    #34

    Two wild horses playfully fighting on grassy land near a body of water, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    #35

    Wildlife photographer captures close-up of a brown bear catching a fish in rushing river water.

    #36

    Wildlife photographer captures a kingfisher perched on a branch holding an insect in its beak in nature.

    #37

    Three bear cubs climbing a tree in a lush forest, showcasing stunning wildlife photography of nature.

    #38

    Three giraffes standing in a grassland, showcasing stunning wildlife captured by a nature photographer during world travels.

    #39

    Two antelopes leap through a dusty landscape while wildlife photographer captures stunning shots of nature.

    #40

    Three zebras drinking water at sunset reflected in the calm lake, showcasing stunning wildlife nature photography.

    #41

    Close-up of a wild primate with bright yellow eyes, showcasing stunning nature captured by a wildlife photographer.

    #42

    Close-up of a red fox showcasing the beauty of wildlife in stunning nature photography.

    #43

    Herd of zebras tightly packed together in a natural wildlife setting, showcasing stunning nature photography.

    #44

    Close-up of a frigatebird with a large red throat pouch in a stunning wildlife photographer's nature shot.

    #45

    Jaguar partially submerged in water captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning shots of nature.

    #46

    Polar bear walking on autumn tundra landscape, showcasing stunning wildlife photography and nature in the wild.

    #47

    Aerial view of a wildlife habitat with numerous birds scattered over water and land in a natural landscape.

    #48

    Wildlife photographer captures a leaping gazelle near an elephant in a dusty African nature landscape.

    #49

    Three lion cubs walking in a line near water at night, captured by a wildlife photographer in a stunning nature scene.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    A group of lions drinking water at night, showcasing stunning wildlife photography capturing nature’s beauty and behavior in the wild.

    #51

    Antelope leaping through mist at night with reflection, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography.

    #52

    Wildlife photographer captures stunning shots of nature showing wildebeests leaping into muddy river during migration.

    #53

    Baby elephant playing in tall grass with adult elephant in the background, showcasing wildlife photographer’s stunning nature shots

    #54

    Wildlife photographer captures a black and white bird with red legs walking in shallow water, nature reflected clearly.

    #55

    Group of banded mongooses captured in stunning wildlife photography showcasing nature in the wild environment.

    #56

    A large flock of flamingos in flight over a wetland captured by a wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature shots.

    #57

    Bonobo sitting in the grass, captured in a wildlife photographer's stunning shot of nature in the wild.

    #58

    Wildlife photographer captures stunning nature shot of a deer standing in water with plants hanging from its mouth.

    #59

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface, showcasing stunning wildlife photography capturing nature's beauty worldwide.

    #60

    Two peacocks in mid-air display captured by a wildlife photographer traveling the world showcasing stunning nature shots.

    #61

    Toucan perched on a tree branch in a lush forest, showcasing stunning nature from wildlife photography around the world.

    #62

    Close-up of a wildlife photographer's stunning nature shot featuring a detailed owl perched on a branch at night.

    #63

    Close-up of a wildlife photographer’s stunning shot capturing a detailed portrait of a bird in nature.

    #64

    Wildlife photographer captures a stunning shot of a snow-covered monkey leaping in nature during a snowy scene.

    #65

    Aerial view of a flock of white birds flying over green water, showcasing stunning wildlife photography in nature.

    #66

    Lioness and cubs drinking water at night captured in a stunning wildlife photographer's nature shot from around the world.

    #67

    Two hippos in water with mouths open, captured in a stunning wildlife photographer nature shot.

    #68

    Lions resting on large tree branches in natural habitat, showcasing stunning wildlife photography of nature around the world.

    #69

    Antelope mid-leap in golden grassland captured by wildlife photographer showcasing stunning nature shots.

