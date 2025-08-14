Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Emokoyee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand
Woman relaxing on a beach chair by the sea, representing an employee off work and missing a meeting.
Economy & Labor, Society

Emokoyee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have an idea of what the boss from hell is like. It’s the person who leaves you with depleted morale and makes going to work a real drag. It’s the type of manager with zero regard for your boundaries, even while you’re on vacation.

It’s the type of boss this woman had. Not only was she badgered during a trip with her husband, but she was also reprimanded, essentially for having her much-deserved downtime.

This recent instance of utter disrespect infuriated her husband, who vented his frustration online.

RELATED:

    Having a lack of respect for boundaries is one common trait among bad bosses

    Image credits: Chen Mizrach (not the actual photo)

    Here, a woman was chastised and reprimanded by her manager for taking her much-needed downtime

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Her husband vented his frustrations online and shared an update

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image source: kindamymoose

    Managers may behave demandingly because of their desire for control, among other reasons

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Anyone who’s had an unreasonable boss who has zero respect for your time knows how working can be a soul-sucking experience. You drag your feet to a job that brings you anxiety and stress because of the ridiculous demands from your superior.

    In an interview with Forbes, workplace expert and author Lynn Taylor says it’s due to four typical reasons: the desire to control everything, fear of job status, a yearning for perfection, or a sense of entitlement.

    “(Demanding bosses) can display little interest in your well-being, have trouble prioritizing, and give you little recognition when you do complete Herculean tasks,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many people, their managers are the most significant source of stress. And with a decrease in morale comes a decline in job satisfaction and overall productivity. That doesn’t do any good for everyone involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, what is the best way to handle an overbearing boss? Taylor’s first advice is not to be a punching bag.

    “Don’t keep taking lumps with a smile on your face, be a martyr, or take responsibility for things that are out of your control,” she stated.

    Taylor also advises a “gentle” confrontation by approaching the manager with calmness and professionalism. She also encourages using humor as a form of levity to help a possibly tense situation simmer down.

    The woman challenged her boss’s reprimand and showed she wasn’t a pushover. Fortunately, she is transferring offices and ridding herself of a stressful work environment.

    People in the comments offered their advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shadowcat19 avatar
    EM
    EM
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Emokoyee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand." I read the title and thought I was having a stroke.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    shadowcat19 avatar
    EM
    EM
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Emokoyee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand." I read the title and thought I was having a stroke.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT