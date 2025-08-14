Emokoyee Doesn’t Show Up To A Meet Because She’s Off, Boss Hands Her A Formal Reprimand

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have an idea of what the boss from hell is like. It’s the person who leaves you with depleted morale and makes going to work a real drag. It’s the type of manager with zero regard for your boundaries, even while you’re on vacation.

It’s the type of boss this woman had. Not only was she badgered during a trip with her husband, but she was also reprimanded, essentially for having her much-deserved downtime.

This recent instance of utter disrespect infuriated her husband, who vented his frustration online.

RELATED:

Having a lack of respect for boundaries is one common trait among bad bosses

Share icon

Image credits: Chen Mizrach (not the actual photo)

Here, a woman was chastised and reprimanded by her manager for taking her much-needed downtime

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Her husband vented his frustrations online and shared an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: kindamymoose

Managers may behave demandingly because of their desire for control, among other reasons

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Anyone who’s had an unreasonable boss who has zero respect for your time knows how working can be a soul-sucking experience. You drag your feet to a job that brings you anxiety and stress because of the ridiculous demands from your superior.

In an interview with Forbes, workplace expert and author Lynn Taylor says it’s due to four typical reasons: the desire to control everything, fear of job status, a yearning for perfection, or a sense of entitlement.

“(Demanding bosses) can display little interest in your well-being, have trouble prioritizing, and give you little recognition when you do complete Herculean tasks,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, their managers are the most significant source of stress. And with a decrease in morale comes a decline in job satisfaction and overall productivity. That doesn’t do any good for everyone involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what is the best way to handle an overbearing boss? Taylor’s first advice is not to be a punching bag.

“Don’t keep taking lumps with a smile on your face, be a martyr, or take responsibility for things that are out of your control,” she stated.

Taylor also advises a “gentle” confrontation by approaching the manager with calmness and professionalism. She also encourages using humor as a form of levity to help a possibly tense situation simmer down.

The woman challenged her boss’s reprimand and showed she wasn’t a pushover. Fortunately, she is transferring offices and ridding herself of a stressful work environment.

People in the comments offered their advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT