Woman Wants Unborn Son Named After Late Ex Who Mistreated Her, Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for people to name their unborn child after a person they’ve deemed special. It could be the grandmother they were close to as a child, their favorite movie villain, or someone they’ve traded punches with in a barn burner of a cage fight.

However, naming your kid after an old flame may ruffle some feathers, and understandably so. Yet, that concept seemed confusing for a woman who wanted to name her child after her ex-boyfriend, who also badly mistreated her.

The husband said no and was stonewalled, prompting him to seek advice online.

RELATED:

Some people choose to name their children after someone who holds a special place in their hearts

Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual photo)

However, this woman wanted to name her unborn child after her late ex-boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband said no, sparking some drama and silent treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: turbomaxshootem

People who name their child after their ex usually have emotion-filled reasons, some of which don’t make sense

The woman likely has her reasons for naming her child after her late ex, despite his mistreatment of her. And according to licensed clinical social worker Joni Ogle, these decisions are often driven by strong feelings – some of which may not make sense.

“Some people may believe that by naming their child after an ex, they are setting them up for success in life,” Ogle told Fatherly in a 2022 interview.

“If the parent had fond memories of their time with the ex and they were a kind and successful person, they may believe that naming their child after them will help the child to achieve similar success.”

Ogle says it could also be as simple as liking the ex’s name and wanting to pass it on as a way to honor them. However, she also concluded that it’s “not the healthiest reason to name a child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the child may have the liberty to choose what they want to be called when they grow up, their birth name will still carry significant weight for the rest of their lives.

“Whether they focus on it or not, parents are making a choice that will have long-term consequences for their child, because there is, in fact, a psychology behind name choice,” UMass Amherst professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

The man’s hesitation to have his child named after his wife’s former partner is valid. However, he may also need to find a way to express it in a way that his spouse understands.

Image credits: lifestock (not the actual photo)

The man answered questions in the comments, as some people urged him to get a paternity test

Image credits: reportazh (not the actual photo)

The husband shared an update, stating that he and his wife had made up

Image credits: sosiukin (not the actual photo)

He also revealed the reason why his wife wanted to name their child after the ex-boyfriend who badly mistreated her

Image credits: turbomaxshootem

A handful of people in the comments lauded the man for how he and his wife handled the problem