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Woman Wants Unborn Son Named After Late Ex Who Mistreated Her, Drama Ensues
Pregnant woman in white long sleeve holding her belly and covering mouth, showing emotional distress and inner conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Wants Unborn Son Named After Late Ex Who Mistreated Her, Drama Ensues

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It’s not uncommon for people to name their unborn child after a person they’ve deemed special. It could be the grandmother they were close to as a child, their favorite movie villain, or someone they’ve traded punches with in a barn burner of a cage fight. 

However, naming your kid after an old flame may ruffle some feathers, and understandably so. Yet, that concept seemed confusing for a woman who wanted to name her child after her ex-boyfriend, who also badly mistreated her. 

The husband said no and was stonewalled, prompting him to seek advice online. 

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    Some people choose to name their children after someone who holds a special place in their hearts

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    However, this woman wanted to name her unborn child after her late ex-boyfriend

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    Her husband said no, sparking some drama and silent treatment

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    People who name their child after their ex usually have emotion-filled reasons, some of which don’t make sense

    The woman likely has her reasons for naming her child after her late ex, despite his mistreatment of her. And according to licensed clinical social worker Joni Ogle, these decisions are often driven by strong feelings – some of which may not make sense. 

    “Some people may believe that by naming their child after an ex, they are setting them up for success in life,” Ogle told Fatherly in a 2022 interview. 

    “If the parent had fond memories of their time with the ex and they were a kind and successful person, they may believe that naming their child after them will help the child to achieve similar success.”

    Ogle says it could also be as simple as liking the ex’s name and wanting to pass it on as a way to honor them. However, she also concluded that it’s “not the healthiest reason to name a child.” 

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    While the child may have the liberty to choose what they want to be called when they grow up, their birth name will still carry significant weight for the rest of their lives. 

    “Whether they focus on it or not, parents are making a choice that will have long-term consequences for their child, because there is, in fact, a psychology behind name choice,” UMass Amherst professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne wrote in an article for Psychology Today

    The man’s hesitation to have his child named after his wife’s former partner is valid. However, he may also need to find a way to express it in a way that his spouse understands. 

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    The man answered questions in the comments, as some people urged him to get a paternity test

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    The husband shared an update, stating that he and his wife had made up 

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    He also revealed the reason why his wife wanted to name their child after the ex-boyfriend who badly mistreated her

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    A handful of people in the comments lauded the man for how he and his wife handled the problem

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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